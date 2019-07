- Sporting a maroon suit and palming a graffiti-designed basketball, former Pistons player Earl "the Twirl" Cureton was in studio to discuss the club's new 3-on-3 tournament.

It's the team's first ever tournament and it'll be a big one too. About 1,000 people will be in attendance, 200 teams are signed up and of course there will be food trucks.

Part of the team's two efforts for mroe community engagement, expect there to be great turn out. Don't miss out on the fun. Sign up starts at 7 a.m. on Saturday and goes all day.

To find out more, go to www.pistons.com/3on3