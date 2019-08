- Metro Parent is Hosting it's first ever Baby Shower Event. Its happening at Orchard Mall on Saturday, August 17 at the Orchard Mal, from 11 am -2 pm. The event is FREE.

The event will have all the hottest must have items for baby. They will also have a series of baby talk topics.

The Biggest Baby Shower in Southeast Michigan

Got a bun in the oven or a newborn in tow? Find the resources you need at this free event on Aug. 17, 2019, at Orchard Mall in West Bloomfield.

WEST BLOOMFIELD, Michigan-Baby on board? Entering parenthood is an exciting phase, but it can be overwhelming, too. That's why Metro Parent is hosting its first ever Baby Shower event, running 11 a.m.- 2 p.m. on Saturday, Aug. 17, 2019, at Orchard Mall (6445 Orchard Lake Road, West Bloomfield Township). Explore top southeast Michigan pregnancy and newborn resources in one location - for free!

Bring the soon-to-be big brothers and sisters, and don't worry about loading and unloading the stroller at 16 different locations. This is a one-stop shop for all things baby because when it comes to kids, the less travel the better. We've got expert-led baby-talk sessions to help ease your worries and dive into those burning pregnancy questions that you keep meaning to Google.

It's more than resources ... It's a baby shower! So prepare for fun with our (not-your-average) shower games, diaper derby and baby crawling contest. What baby shower would be complete without prizes? Ours includes a stroller, pack-and-play set and more! Be sure to submit your baby into our cutest baby contest, too! One winner will land a spot on the cover of our annual Pink + Blue publication.



Orchard Mall, Children's Hospital of Michigan, Shelby Pediatric Associates & Child Lung Center, Michigan Education Trust and Cate Desjardins, LMSW-C are our sponsors this year. Pre-register for Metro Parent's Baby Shower event at MetroParent.com/BabyShower.

Metro Parent is southeast Michigan's only award-winning parenting publication, founded in 1986. Find its daily website, monthly magazine, ancillaries and social media at MetroParent.com.