- Michigan State University sent out an alert Friday regarding a reported bomb threat on campus.

According to MSU Police, the person reported a bomb threat at or near the Administration Hannah Building.

That building has been evacuated following the Board of Trustees meeting, and those in the area are asked to report any unattended packages, suspicious activity or persons.

The alert was sent out at 10:59 a.m.

I was told there is no available information yet, but the police presence here is heavy and there are many people waiting outside in the Library parking lot. @thesnews pic.twitter.com/unv8JZbw8O — karly graham (@karlygraham_) September 6, 2019

