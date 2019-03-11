< /iframe> </noscript> <!-- End Google Tag Manager (noscript) --> <!-- Relay Media's AMP Tags - Beacon Pixel: Begin --> <img id="amp-beacon-pixel" src=https://cdn.relaymedia.com/ping?url=http%3A%2F%2Fwww.fox2detroit.com%2Fnews%2Flocal-news%2Fchildren-s-center-helps-kids-overcome-mental-illness-through-art width=1 height=1> <!-- Relay Media's AMP Tags - Beacon Pixel: END --> <script type='text/javascript' src='https://p.adrta.com/js/ftvf/72f2ec9b-5f38-43a3-a848-9f89298acbbc/p.js?ef=1¶ms=ftvf'></script> <!--[if lt IE 9]> <p class="browserupgrade">You are using an <strong>outdated</strong> browser. Kelly Controversy"> </figure> </a> </div> <div class="headline-wrapper"> <h4 class="headline"><a href="/web/wjbk/news/let-it-rip/let-it-rip-weekend-r-kelly-controversy">Let it Rip Weekend: R. Kelly Controversy</a></h4> </div> </li> <li> <div class="image-wrapper"> <a href="/web/wjbk/news/local-news/r-kelly-pays-161k-in-child-support-will-be-released-from-custody"> <figure class="crop-photo delay-bg-load ratio-16x9 image add-play-icon" style="background-image: url('https://media.fox32chicago.com/media.fox32chicago.com/photo/2019/03/09/r-kelly_1552167289030_6875977_ver1.0_320_180.png');"> <img src="https://media.fox2detroit.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wjbk/placeholder-16x9.jpg" alt="R. Kelly released from jail: 'We're going to straighten all this stuff out'"> </figure> </a> </div> <div class="headline-wrapper"> <h4 class="headline"><a href="/web/wjbk/news/local-news/r-kelly-pays-161k-in-child-support-will-be-released-from-custody">R. Kelly released from jail: 'We're going to straighten all this stuff out'</a></h4> </div> </li> <li> <div class="image-wrapper"> <a href="/web/wjbk/news/handgun-that-looks-like-a-cell-phone-hits-the-market"> <figure class="crop-photo delay-bg-load ratio-16x9 image add-play-icon" style="background-image: url('https://media.fox9.com/media.fox9.com/photo/2019/03/08/9P%20-%20GUN%20LOOKS%20LIKE%20PHONE_00.00.58.03_1552099436098.png_6874660_ver1.0_320_180.jpg');"> <img src="https://media.fox2detroit.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wjbk/placeholder-16x9.jpg" alt="Handgun that looks like a cell phone hits the market"> </figure> </a> </div> <div class="headline-wrapper"> <h4 class="headline"><a href="/web/wjbk/news/handgun-that-looks-like-a-cell-phone-hits-the-market">Handgun that looks like a cell phone hits the market</a></h4> </div> </li> </ul> </div> <div class="nav-col nav-list"> <h4 class="nav-title">Featured Stories</h4> <ul class="list headlines"> <li><a href="/web/wjbk/news/us-and-world-news/rural-metro-woman-attacked-by-jaguar-at-wildlife-world-zoo">FD: Woman crossed barrier, attacked by jaguar while taking a selfie at Wildlife World Zoo</a></li> <li><a href="/web/wjbk/news/let-it-rip/let-it-rip-weekend-r-kelly-controversy">Let it Rip Weekend: R. Kelly Controversy</a></li> <li><a href="/web/wjbk/news/local-news/r-kelly-pays-161k-in-child-support-will-be-released-from-custody">R. <!-- begin: STORY --> portlet-static portlet-static-end portlet-borderless portlet-asset-publisher " id="p_p_id_101_" > <span id="p_101"></span> <div class="portlet-body"> <div class="portlet-borderless-container " style=""> <div class="portlet-body"> <div> <div class="asset-full-content default-asset-publisher no-title"> <div class="asset-content"> <div class="journal-content-article"> <!-- REGULAR STORY --> <script>(function(b,a){fox.videoPlayer=function(d,f,c,g){var e=this;this.loaded=false;this.config=f;this.modalId="#modal-magnify-video"+d;this.inModal=c;this.anvatoPlaylist=null;this.storyAnvatoPlayer=null;this.videosJson=JSON.parse(g);this.thumbsContainer=b("#"+d).siblings(".more-videos");this.thumbs=this.thumbsContainer.find("li > a");this.updateStyle=function(){if(e.storyAnvatoPlayer&&!c&&e.videosJson.length>1){var h=e.storyAnvatoPlayer.getCurrentSelected().id;if(e.storyAnvatoPlayer.config.autoplay){e.storyAnvatoPlayer.replacePlayer();e.setActiveThumb(e.thumbsContainer.find("[data-playlist-id="+h+"]"))}}else{return null}};this.setActiveThumb=function(h){e.thumbs.removeClass("active");h.addClass("active")};this.loadScript=function(){a.use("ep-fox-anvato-player",function(h){e.anvatoPlaylist=new EP.Clients.FOX.AnvatoPlaylist(e.videosJson);e.storyAnvatoPlayer=new EP.Clients.FOX.AnvatoPlayer(d,e.config,e.updateStyle,e.anvatoPlaylist);e.thumbs.on("click",function(n){var m=b(this),i=m.data("playlist-idx");if(!m.hasClass("active")){e.storyAnvatoPlayer.setCurrentSelected(e.anvatoPlaylist.playlist[i]);e.storyAnvatoPlayer.config.autoplay=true;e.storyAnvatoPlayer.replacePlayer(e.anvatoPlaylist.playlist[i]);e.setActiveThumb(m);var l=e.config.pInstance.split("_")[1];var j=".videoPostedDate-"+l;var k=m.attr("data-video-posted-date");b(j).html("<strong>VIDEO POSTED:</strong> Children's Center helps kids overcome mental illness through art fa-facebook"></i></a></li> <li class="twitter"><a href="javascript:void(0)" data-type="twitter" data-href="https://twitter.com/share?text=Children's Center helps kids overcome mental illness through art&url="><i class="fa fa-twitter"></i></a></li> <li class="google-plus "><a href="javascript:void(0)" data-type="google_plus" data-href="https://plus.google.com/share?url="><i class="fa fa-google-plus"></i></a></li> <li class="tumblr "><a href="javascript:void(0)" data-type="tumblr" data-image="https://media.fox2detroit.com/media.fox2detroit.com/photo/2019/03/11/Art_Therapy_helps_children_out_of_their__0_6880178_ver1.0_640_360.jpg" data-href="https://www.tumblr.com/widgets/share/tool?title=Children's Center helps kids overcome mental illness through art&url="><i class="fa fa-tumblr"></i></a></li> <li class="pinterest "><a href="javascript:void(0)" data-image="https://media.fox2detroit.com/media.fox2detroit.com/photo/2019/03/11/Art_Therapy_helps_children_out_of_their__0_6880178_ver1.0_640_360.jpg" data-type="pinterest" data-href="http://www.pinterest.com/pin/create/button/?url="><i class="fa fa-pinterest"></i></a></li> <li class="email addthis_toolbox" data-href="http://www.fox2detroit.com/news/local-news/children-s-center-helps-kids-overcome-mental-illness-through-art" data-title="Children's Center helps kids overcome mental illness through art" addthis:url="http://www.fox2detroit.com/news/local-news/children-s-center-helps-kids-overcome-mental-illness-through-art" addthis:title="Children's Center helps kids overcome mental illness through art"> <a class="addthis_button_email"><i class="fa fa-envelope-o"></i></a> </li> </ul> <script>$(function(){var a=function(){var d=440,f=600,i=(screen.height/2)-(d/2),h=(screen.width/2)-(f/2),g=1,e="width="+f+",height="+d+",left= "+h+",top="+i+",scrollbars="+g;return e};function c(){var h=window.location.href;var g=$(this).attr("data-href");var e=$(this).attr("data-type");var i=$(this).attr("data-image");if(i&&i.length>0){var f="";if(e=="pinterest"){f="media"}else{if(e=="tumblr"){f="posttype=photo&content"}}h=g+encodeURIComponent(h)+"&"+f+"="+encodeURIComponent(i)}else{h=g+encodeURIComponent(h)}var d=window.open(h,"social-share",a())}var b=function(){try{var f=$("#social-share-394272525");f.find("li a[data-href]").on("click",c)}catch(d){console.log("Error initSocialEvents"+d)}};b()});</script> </div> <figure class="story-media"> <div id="storyPlayer_394272525_394271913_141273"></div> <script>$(function(){var a=this;this.customFields=[{name:"dimension3",value:"WJBK"}];this.playerId="storyPlayer_394272525_394271913_141273";this.videosJson='[{"id":"394271913","video":"543559","title":"Art%20Therapy%20helps%20children%20out%20of%20their%20depression","caption":"FOX%202%20News","poster":"https%3A%2F%2Fmedia.fox2detroit.com%2Fmedia.fox2detroit.com%2Fphoto%2F2019%2F03%2F11%2FArt_Therapy_helps_children_out_of_their__0_6880178_ver1.0_320_180.jpg","url":"https%3A%2F%2Fmcp-cdn-foxlocal-wjbk.storage.googleapis.com%2Fvideo%2Fvideo_studio%2F2019%2F03%2F11%2FArt_Therapy_helps_children_out_of_their_depressi_543559_1800.mp4%3FExpires%3D1646953170%26KeyName%3Dmcpkey1%26Signature%3DfX3tXaY3NbYty4IdTEJ738kZgb8","plugins":{"dfp":{"adTagUrl":"https://pubads.g.doubleclick.net/gampad/ads?sz=640x480&iu=/63790564/wjbk/news&ciu_szs=300x250&impl=s&gdfp_req=1&env=vp&output=vast&vpos=preroll&unviewed_position_start=1&url=[referrer_url]&correlator=[timestamp]&description_url=http%3A%2F%2Fwww.fox2detroit.com%2Fnews%2Flocal-news%2Fchildren-s-center-helps-kids-overcome-mental-illness-through-art"}},"createDate":"Mar 11 2019 06:59PM EDT","customFields":[{"name":"dimension3","value":"WJBK"}]}]';this.config={autoplay:false,pInstance:"storyPlayer_394272525_394271913_141273",video:"543559",poster:"https://media.fox2detroit.com/media.fox2detroit.com/photo/2019/03/11/Art_Therapy_helps_children_out_of_their__0_6880178_ver1.0_640_360.jpg",caption:"FOX%25202%2520News",url:"https://mcp-cdn-foxlocal-wjbk.storage.googleapis.com/video/video_studio/2019/03/11/Art_Therapy_helps_children_out_of_their_depressi_543559_1800.mp4?Expires=1646953170&KeyName=mcpkey1&Signature=fX3tXaY3NbYty4IdTEJ738kZgb8",eventLabel:"Art%20Therapy%20helps%20children%20out%20of%20their%20depression-394271913",customFields:a.customFields};this.config.plugins={dfp:{adTagUrl:"https://pubads.g.doubleclick.net/gampad/ads?sz=640x480&iu=/63790564/wjbk/news&ciu_szs=300x250&impl=s&gdfp_req=1&env=vp&output=vast&vpos=preroll&unviewed_position_start=1&url=[referrer_url]&correlator=[timestamp]&description_url=http%3A%2F%2Fwww.fox2detroit.com%2Fnews%2Flocal-news%2Fchildren-s-center-helps-kids-overcome-mental-illness-through-art"}};this.config.companions=[{width:300,height:250,containers:["companions_div_1"]}];this.player=new By FOX 2 Staff
Posted Mar 11 2019 07:04PM EDT
Video Posted Mar 11 2019 06:59PM EDT
Updated Mar 11 2019 09:32PM EDT src="https://media.fox2detroit.com/media.fox2detroit.com/photo/2019/03/11/Art_Therapy_helps_children_out_of_their__0_6880178_ver1.0_640_360.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox2detroit.com/media.fox2detroit.com/photo/2019/03/11/Art_Therapy_helps_children_out_of_their__0_6880178_ver1.0_640_360.jpg" alt="photo"> </a> </figure> </aside> <div id="modal-magnify-photo-394272525-394271498" class="reveal-modal" data-reveal="" aria-labelledby="modalTitle" aria-hidden="true" role="dialog"> <figure class="media"> <img src="https://media.fox2detroit.com/media.fox2detroit.com/photo/2019/03/11/Art_Therapy_helps_children_out_of_their__0_6880178_ver1.0_640_360.jpg" alt="photo"> <figcaption></figcaption> </figure> <a class="close-reveal-modal" aria-label="Close"> <i class="fa fa-close"></i> </a> </div> </div> <div id="relatedHeadlines-394272525" style="display: none;"> </div> <p><strong class='dateline'>DETROIT (FOX 2)</strong> - On this day Aron Walls is drawing her feelings in the form of an elf as Cindy Read tries to draw those feelings out of her.</p><p>"What makes her so tired?" Read asks.</p><p>"I don't know," Aron said. "She's tired."</p><p>"Did she sleep last night?"</p><p>"Probably not," Aron said.</p><p>"What are the other two reasons she is unable to sleep?" Read asks.</p><p>It is art therapy at The Children's Center of Detroit. And this therapy is making all the difference for this 16-year-old once too distraught to even hold her head up. </p><p>Art is everywhere at the Children's Center, from the clothing closet where families can shop to the library where kids create the book covers on the walls. From Monet to Van Gogh to a Bert and Ernie Picasso - kids are learning, creating and communicating through art.</p><p>"It's much easier to talk about the art piece than what's going on in your head right now," said Read, the consumer engagement manager. "Tell me what are your issues, what are your problems."</p><p>She shows us a piece by a 12-year-old boy who had been hospitalized due to mental health issues, and he was able to explain what was happening in his head and how he was feeling with these tightly curled scraps of paper in all different colors.</p><p>"What he said about this one was that this shows everyone what his brain looks like," said Read. </p><p>"You can say so much in a picture that you don't have to verbally explain," said Walls</p><p>Yet explaining is exactly what Walls is doing. Her mom says she was in such a dark place a couple years ago she couldn't even speak.</p><p>"She had locked down; she wouldn't communicate with anything, wouldn't talk to me," says her mother, Christine Hudson. </p><p>It got so bad, Hudson removed all sharp items from their home as she was afraid her daughter would take her own life.</p><p>"Silence can end their life and you have no idea that your child was even suffering through anything, and the whole time she was silent I had no idea she was going through as much as she was going through because she was keeping it a secret," Hudson says. </p><p>Desperate for help, Hudson turned to the Children's Center. Now Walls is happy, laughing and living.</p><p>"It's been so long before I had seen that smile, so when she smiles it can't help but to light up my insides to see that smile on her face," said Hudson.</p><p>"Through art she's communicating with me and would never thought that that simple dialogue would open up so much communication to now she's talking to me about any and everything," said Hudson.</p><p>The Children's Center also provides them with other therapy and parenting support as well as book clubs and tutoring and yoga. Community projects director Laura Lefever says it's a comprehensive approach to helping our youth with their mental health.</p><p>"We want to make sure that as long as there's a need in the community to help children that we're here for you," said Lafever. </p><p>"Oh this is home; this is home from home. This is where we get our comfort, our support," says Hudson. It's support that Aron now knows she has no matter what.</p><p>"You're never alone when it comes to your struggles. There will always be somebody who understands, there will always be help," said Walls.</p><p>"We're not here to judge, you're doing the art work for you so the art is you. And we're not all pretty all of the times. Sometimes we're a hot mess and that's okay," said Read. </p><p>More than 49 percent of children between the ages of 13 and 18 experience some type of mental disorder. Suicide is the leading cause of death in teens, and the third-leading cause of death in young people from 10-24 years of age. Ninety percent of those youth who died of suicide had an underlying mental health issue. </p><p>Studies also show that most kids with mental illnesses get better and many recover completely, with the support of doctors, clinicians and therapies. </p><p> If you'd like more information on The Children's Center's art therapy, call 313-831-5535. Will and Judy Webb grew up in Detroit and started as friends.</p> </div> <div class="body-cover"> <span>Read the full story <i class="icon-fox-read-more"></i></span> </div> </div> </a> </li> <li> <a href="/news/local-news/police-officers-shoot-armed-man-twice-outside-roseville-home-depot" title="Police: Officers shoot armed man twice outside Roseville Home Depot" > <div class="image-wrapper "> <figure class="responsive-wrapper image"> <img class="responsive delay-load hide-for-medium-up" data-src="https://media.fox2detroit.com/media.fox2detroit.com/photo/2019/03/11/Police__Officers_shoot_armed_man_twice_o_0_6880972_ver1.0_640_360.jpg" src="https://media.fox2detroit.com/media.fox2detroit.com/photo/2019/03/11/Police__Officers_shoot_armed_man_twice_o_0_6880972_ver1.0_640_360.jpg" alt="Police: Officers shoot armed man twice outside Roseville Home Depot"> <img class="responsive delay-load hide-for-small-down" data-src="https://media.fox2detroit.com/media.fox2detroit.com/photo/2019/03/11/Police__Officers_shoot_armed_man_twice_o_0_6880972_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg" src="https://media.fox2detroit.com/media.fox2detroit.com/photo/2019/03/11/Police__Officers_shoot_armed_man_twice_o_0_6880972_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg" alt="Police: Officers shoot armed man twice outside Roseville Home Depot"> </figure> <small class="copyright"></small> </div> <div class="headline-wrapper"> <h4>Police: Officers shoot armed man twice outside Roseville Home Depot</h4> </div> <div class="meta-wrapper"> By <span class="author">FOX 2 Staff </span> </div> <div class="meta"> <p class="updated"><strong>Posted</strong><span> Mar 11 2019 09:51PM EDT</span></p> <p class="updated"><strong>Updated</strong><span> Mar 11 2019 11:40PM EDT</span></p> </div> <div class="body-wrapper "> <div class="body-content"> <p>Police shot and wounded an armed suspect who fired shots outside a Roseville Home Depot Monday.</p><p> A 22-year-old man was wounded twice, was arrested and is hospitalized in stable condition while no customers or employees were injured in the incident. </p><p>According to Roseville police an altercation at the second floor of the Baymont Motel on 13 Mile led to an initial call, but police did not find anyone there.</p> </div> <div class="body-cover"> <span>Read the full story <i class="icon-fox-read-more"></i></span> </div> </div> </a> </li> <li> <a href="/news/local-news/family-wants-justice-for-17-year-old-in-fatal-gratiot-hit-and-run" title="Family wants justice for 17-year-old in fatal Gratiot hit and run" > <div class="image-wrapper "> <figure class="responsive-wrapper image"> <img class="responsive delay-load hide-for-medium-up" data-src="https://media.fox2detroit.com/media.fox2detroit.com/photo/2019/03/11/Family_wants_justice_for_17_year_old_in__0_6880559_ver1.0_640_360.jpg" src="https://media.fox2detroit.com/media.fox2detroit.com/photo/2019/03/11/Family_wants_justice_for_17_year_old_in__0_6880559_ver1.0_640_360.jpg" alt="Family wants justice for 17-year-old in fatal Gratiot hit and run"> <img class="responsive delay-load hide-for-small-down" data-src="https://media.fox2detroit.com/media.fox2detroit.com/photo/2019/03/11/Family_wants_justice_for_17_year_old_in__0_6880559_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg" src="https://media.fox2detroit.com/media.fox2detroit.com/photo/2019/03/11/Family_wants_justice_for_17_year_old_in__0_6880559_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg" alt="Family wants justice for 17-year-old in fatal Gratiot hit and run"> </figure> <small class="copyright"></small> </div> <div class="headline-wrapper"> <h4>Family wants justice for 17-year-old in fatal Gratiot hit and run</h4> </div> <div class="meta-wrapper"> By <span class="author">FOX 2 Staff </span> </div> <div class="meta"> <p class="updated"><strong>Posted</strong><span> Mar 11 2019 09:04PM EDT</span></p> <p class="updated"><strong>Updated</strong><span> Mar 11 2019 09:05PM EDT</span></p> </div> <div class="body-wrapper "> <div class="body-content"> <p>John Ford Jr. was killed Saturday night as he attempted to walk across Gratiot and was struck and killed.</p><p>Ashley Norman was overcome by the heart wrenching reality that she will never see her 17-year-old brother alive again. </p><p>"It is killing me that I can't see my brother now," she said.</p> </div> <div class="body-cover"> <span>Read the full story <i class="icon-fox-read-more"></i></span> </div> </div> </a> </li> </ul> </div> </section> <!-- end: STORY SNIPPET --> </div> </div> </div> </div> </div> <div class="portlet-boundary portlet-boundary_56_ portlet-static portlet-static-end portlet-borderless portlet-journal-content " id="p_p_id_56_INSTANCE_0724_" > <span id="p_56_INSTANCE_0724"></span> <div class="portlet-body"> <div class="portlet-borderless-container " style=""> <div class="portlet-body"> <div 