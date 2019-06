- Long before the Detroit Youth Choir rocked out on one of the biggest stages on America's Got Talent, it was quietly changing lives through music - helping kids find their voice, acceptance and new family.

"Hearing that your father has passed away, it's a very hard subject to even hear," said performer Gwendolyn Jackson.

Gwendolyn is one of DYC's roughly 62 members. Her father Marcel Jackson, a member of Detroit 300, was gunned down in 2012. Gwendolyn was just 5 years old.

"Coming to DYC and knowing that some people are going through the same stuff that I'm going through, it makes me feel comfort," she said.

"We have been through thick and thin, everything. all the laughs - all the tears," said performer Brandon Hill.

"We may have our insecurities, but we're able to face them face to face," said performer Victoria Hunter. "And that's a major part of the emotion coming out when we sing."

That was the case Tuesday night when their performance before a national audience captured the heart of a nation and brought so many to tears.

"Every young man and woman on the stage represents me," said host Terry Crews during the show. "And where I came from."

"Oh my God. he was emotional," Hill said. "And it got to me because he's from here, he's from Flint."

"The way our kids sing, they will make you cry," said Anthony White, the choir's artistic director.

White has led the youth choir for 20 years. A big part of DYC's success and cohesion comes from White giving these kids what he missed out on as a young man.

"I didn't receive a lot of acceptance as a young person to sing," he said. "It was always, 'Why are you singing? Let's go play basketball, let's go play football.'

"It was just so amazing that the work I put in with these young people is coming to the surface."

And it sounds amazing. And when it's all said and done, DYC wants the world to get the message behind the music.

"Detroit is back," White said. "We're here to stay. the youth will come out of the ashes and be successful in this world."

The Detroit Youth Choir is looking for their "forever home" they say that if it can buy its own building it would be able to expand the program and get a greater community outreach.