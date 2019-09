- Michigan is front and center on an important public health issue… I’m talking about E-cigarettes.

As you may know by now, Michigan Governor Gretchen Whitmer is the first governor to order a ban on flavored e-cigarettes, and while it is intended to help keep youngsters from starting a bad and potentially dangerous habit. This ban touches everyone, regardless of age, who want to puff on an e-cigarette that taste like candy, bubblegum or mint.

In many cases, I would argue the less government regulation the better.

It is hard to legislate common sense, and many adults who enjoy vaping and those in the e-cigarette business aren’t too happy about the ban.

But in this case, I think the governor is pretty smart.

By putting a ban on flavored e-cigarettes, it put a spotlight on the growing health concern at a time it is needed. Now the Trump Administration is working on a similar national ban.

Where this eventually ends up? Who knows, but the Centers for Disease Control, FDA and other health agencies are investigating hundreds of cases of lung illness including six deaths. And while they haven’t identified a cause, there is a common denominator -- all cases have a history of using e-cigarette products.

That certainly shows that vaping deserves more scrutiny so everyone knows the potential risks.

And, remember the ban is only on flavored e-cigarettes, so any adult still has the right to make a choice, even a foolish one to vape away.

With all that’s happening, some may still argue the original Michigan ban was an over-reach by the governor, to me, it looks like she was the first to stand up and be a leader.

I’m Greg Easterly and that’s my two cents.