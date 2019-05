- Former Detroit City Councilman Kwame Kenyatta has died, according to his son, Kofi. He was 63 years old.

The outspoken Kenyatta served two terms on the council until he stepped down in June, 2013 over his concerns of state-appointed Emergency Manager Kevyn Orr. Kenyatta said that once Orr was in place, he believed the council was powerless.

The cause of his death have not been released.

City of Detroit spokesman John Roach said in a statement:

"From his time as a Wayne County commissioner to his service as a member of Detroit City Council, Kwame Kenyatta was a fine public servant who fought hard for what he believed in and made our city a better place."

When stepping down in 2013, he told CBS Detroit he was hopeful for city's future but cautioned it will be slow and take time.

"I think that the powers that be, the hitting hands, are setting this city up for a dangerous future," he said. "Because you cannot have the haves and the have-nots trying to coexist in the same space, and there will be resentment for that and there will be a backlash as a result of that.”