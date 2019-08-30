< /iframe> </noscript> <!-- End Google Tag Manager (noscript) --> <script type='text/javascript' src='https://p.adrta.com/js/ftvf/72f2ec9b-5f38-43a3-a848-9f89298acbbc/p.js?ef=1¶ms=ftvf'></script> <!--[if lt IE 9]> <p class="browserupgrade">You are using an <strong>outdated</strong> browser. <h1 id="story-headline0" data-article-id="426456320" data-article-version="1.0">Roop Raj's response to 'Where you came from' gets groundswell of support</h1> addthis:url="http://www.fox2detroit.com/news/local-news/fox-2-s-roop-raj-response-to-where-you-came-from-gets-groundswell-of-support" addthis:title="Roop Raj's response to 'Where you came from' gets groundswell of support"> <a data-type="email" class="addthis_button_email"><i class="fa fa-envelope-o"></i></a> </li> </ul> <script type="text/javascript">(function(b,a,e){if(!!e&&!!e.track&&!!e.trackLink){var d=b("#social-share-426456320.social-share"),c=d.closest(".mod-story").find(".mod-header h1").html();d.on("click","li a",function(f){e.track("Share",{page_share_method:b(this).attr("data-type"),page_content_shared:c})})}})(jQuery,AUI(),fox.segmentAnalytics);</script> <script>$(function(){var a=function(){var d=440,f=600,i=(screen.height/2)-(d/2),h=(screen.width/2)-(f/2),g=1,e="width="+f+",height="+d+",left= "+h+",top="+i+",scrollbars="+g;return e};function c(){var h=window.location.href;var g=$(this).attr("data-href");var e=$(this).attr("data-type");var i=$(this).attr("data-image");if(i&&i.length>0){var f="";if(e=="pinterest"){f="media"}else{if(e=="tumblr"){f="posttype=photo&content"}}h=g+encodeURIComponent(h)+"&"+f+"="+encodeURIComponent(i)}else{h=g+encodeURIComponent(h)}var d=window.open(h,"social-share",a())}var b=function(){try{var f=$("#social-share-426456320");f.find("li a[data-href]").on("click",c)}catch(d){console.log("Error initSocialEvents"+d)}};b()});</script> </div> <aside class="mod-inline photo full"> <figure> <a class="add-magnify" href="#" data-reveal-id="modal-magnify-photo-426456320-426455559"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox2detroit.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wjbk/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox2detroit.com/media.fox2detroit.com/photo/2019/08/30/roop%20response_1567216663008.jpg_7628200_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox2detroit.com/media.fox2detroit.com/photo/2019/08/30/roop%20response_1567216663008.jpg_7628200_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox2detroit.com/media.fox2detroit.com/photo/2019/08/30/roop%20response_1567216663008.jpg_7628200_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox2detroit.com/media.fox2detroit.com/photo/2019/08/30/roop%20response_1567216663008.jpg_7628200_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox2detroit.com/media.fox2detroit.com/photo/2019/08/30/roop%20response_1567216663008.jpg_7628200_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="" /> </div> </div> </div> </a> </figure> </aside> <div id="modal-magnify-photo-426456320-426455559" class="reveal-modal" data-reveal="" aria-labelledby="modalTitle" aria-hidden="true" role="dialog"> <figure class="media"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox2detroit.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wjbk/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox2detroit.com/media.fox2detroit.com/photo/2019/08/30/roop%20response_1567216663008.jpg_7628200_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox2detroit.com/media.fox2detroit.com/photo/2019/08/30/roop%20response_1567216663008.jpg_7628200_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox2detroit.com/media.fox2detroit.com/photo/2019/08/30/roop%20response_1567216663008.jpg_7628200_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox2detroit.com/media.fox2detroit.com/photo/2019/08/30/roop%20response_1567216663008.jpg_7628200_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox2detroit.com/media.fox2detroit.com/photo/2019/08/30/roop%20response_1567216663008.jpg_7628200_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="" /> </div> </div> </div> </figure> <a class="close-reveal-modal" aria-label="Close"> <i class="fa fa-close"></i> </a> </div> <div class="story-meta"> <div class="author-share"> </div> <div class="meta">
<p class="updated"><strong>Posted</strong><span> Aug 30 2019 10:03PM EDT</span></p>
<p class="updated"><strong>Updated</strong><span> Aug 30 2019 10:18PM EDT</span></p>
</div> No sarcasm. No hate. There is enough of that out there. I was born and raised in America and love this country as much as someone who may not look like me."</p><p>Raj's post on inclusion also drew plaudits from Michigan Attorney General Dana Nessel and former US Attorney Barbara McQuade, as well as Newsweek.com which featured Raj and his post in an online article,<strong><a href="https://www.newsweek.com/fox-anchor-calls-out-viewer-asking-where-he-came-this-country-looks-like-you-me-1457055?fbclid=IwAR1rt8P7ZWfLFrD3xBCb_HDcClSkFJnd4qmob5l7iqM1rOpB011vEAW4BIc" target="_blank"> "FOX anchor calls out viewer asking where 'he came from': 'This country looks like you and me.'"</a></strong></p><p>The viewer was responding to a story Raj did about the China tariffs and how the U.S. trade war was impacting Michigan business Stormy Kromer, a popular wool hat company from Ironwood in the U.P. </p><p>"Raj, I wish you understand why the tariffs will be in place. I'm not sure where you came from," wrote the Twitter user. "But USA wants fair trade do some homework then report. Also, sure it's a world famous hat many communist Chinese people wear them a lot of history with the hat."</p><p>Raj responded, explaining his parents were born in India and have been in America for 45 years and became citizens. They had been doing well in India when an opportunity arose in the 1970s when there was a lack of engineers in America.</p><p>"The people of this community are our pride, we are American. So are you. So let's stop the idiocy around who has been here longer. Please. The common bond and love we have for this great idea of democracy is what makes us ONE."</p><p><iframe allow="encrypted-media" allowtransparency="true" frameborder="0" height="502" scrolling="no" src="https://www.facebook.com/plugins/post.php?href=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.facebook.com%2FRoopRajTV%2Fposts%2F3158001987573294&width=500" style="border:none;overflow:hidden" width="500">

Nessel was particularly passionate in her support for Raj, and quipping "Have you met this guy? It's like attacking Mr. Rogers or Santa Claus."

"I miss living in a country where people felt ashamed to express such abhorrent sentiments," she wrote. "Stand strong Roop, we love you!"

I can put up with a lot of crap, but not watching racist attacks against @rooprajfox2. Have you met this guy? It’s like attacking Mr. Rogers or Santa Claus. I miss living in a country where people felt ashamed to express such abhorrent sentiments. Stand strong, Roop! We ❤️ you! https://t.co/cT0PmX9oRZ — Dana Nessel (@dananessel) August 30, 2019

We support you, @rooprajfox2. Thank you for responding to hate with kindness and love. — Barb McQuade (@BarbMcQuade) August 30, 2019

