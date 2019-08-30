Nessel was particularly passionate in her support for Raj, and quipping "Have you met this guy? It's like attacking Mr. Rogers or Santa Claus."
"I miss living in a country where people felt ashamed to express such abhorrent sentiments," she wrote. "Stand strong Roop, we love you!"
I can put up with a lot of crap, but not watching racist attacks against @rooprajfox2. Have you met this guy? It’s like attacking Mr. Rogers or Santa Claus. I miss living in a country where people felt ashamed to express such abhorrent sentiments. Stand strong, Roop! We ❤️ you! https://t.co/cT0PmX9oRZ— Dana Nessel (@dananessel) August 30, 2019
We support you, @rooprajfox2. Thank you for responding to hate with kindness and love.— Barb McQuade (@BarbMcQuade) August 30, 2019
Posted Aug 30 2019 08:09PM EDT
A commercial truck's boom struck the Dingell Drive overpass near Detroit Metropolitan Airport in Romulus Friday.
Eastbound Eureka Road is closed at Wayne Road blocking the eastbound airport access. The crash happened just before noon because the truck's boom or crane, was not stowed at the time of impact while heading eastbound on Eureka, according to an airport spokesperson.
The driver of the truck was injured by falling concrete and hospitalized. Another person, who was injured in a nearby car, was treated at the scene and released.
Posted Aug 30 2019 07:25PM EDT
Residents of Florida escaping the impending doom that is Hurricane Dorian arrived in Detroit in a flurry.
"We have two homes, one in Miami Beach and one in Tampa Florida, so we had to get out," said one Floridian.
"I came to see my family and play golf, but here I am and I guess I am going to get out of the hurricane," said another Floridian.
Posted Aug 30 2019 06:46PM EDT
A Chinese national was stopped at Detroit Metropolitan Airport after he was found with body armor Aug. 18 - leading to a large discovery of weapons at his home.
The Chinese traveler was coming from Beijing when he was stopped by U.S. Customs and Border Protection Officers who found undeclared ballistic armor and tactical clothing in his luggage.
Officers worked with other agencies to search the man's residence where it was found he possessed a weapons cache at his U.S. residence, which appeared to include prohibited items such as high capacity magazines and "bump-stock" devices.