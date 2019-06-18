< /iframe> </noscript> <!-- End Google Tag Manager (noscript) --> <script type='text/javascript' src='https://p.adrta.com/js/ftvf/72f2ec9b-5f38-43a3-a848-9f89298acbbc/p.js?ef=1¶ms=ftvf'></script> <!--[if lt IE 9]> <p class="browserupgrade">You are using an <strong>outdated</strong> browser. Gibraltar Trade Center to be medical marijuana facility MOUNT CLEMENS, Mich. (FOX 2) (FOX 2)</strong> - It was where thousands would go to find a great deal, but the Gibraltar Trade Center shut its doors in 2017.</p><p>Now the former Mount Clemens public market may soon get a new lease on life.</p><p>The city of Mount Clemens issued two licenses - one to the Gibraltar's new owner James George, a Clinton Township developer, so it can be turned into a marijuana processing facility.</p><p>The site would be used to store, harvest and process marijuana into a number of by-products </p><p>One Mount Clemens resident said it is good news because he used marijuana on a regular basis </p><p>"(I use it) daily sometimes I have anxiety or in the morning before I start my day to takes down the level of stress," he said.</p><p>If the owner moves forward, millions would be spent to add ventilation and light equipment to the trade center. A second building could also be constructed on this site </p><p>But some concerned citizens question the move </p><p>"There are much smaller processing properties for that kind of purpose," said another man. "That should be more of a community center or restructured as a mall like it was."</p><p>The city of Mount Clemens awarded a second license to a Royal Oak company that owns a location that used to be a florist on Groesbeck Highway. 