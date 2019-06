- A Michigan teen is credited with taking down a multi-state human trafficking operation.

Back in September, police say a 14-year-old girl from Flint was reported as a missing runaway but she was kidnapped in Chicago.

She wound up in California where she was held against her will and forced to work as a prostitute.



That was when she contacted the crisis text line and reported her location in San Jose. After the teen's report, according to published reports, officers responded to her location at a Motel 6, where they arrested three suspects and rescued two other women from California who were 20 and 23 years old.

Police rescued her and arrested three men: The suspects are Christopher Lyon Johnson, 39, of Sacramento, California; Antoine Williams, 43, of Merrillville, Indiana; and Curtis Lee Russell, 59, of Natomas, California.

They face multiple felony charges for human trafficking, kidnapping and pimping.

The Crisis Text Line is a free and confidential text message service that can connect people with trained crisis counselors 24-7, and can be reached by texting the word 'Home' to 741-741.