- Turns out, big cities aren't the most sought after neighborhoods this year.

Homebuyers are on the hunt for the locations that give them the most bang for their buck.

Realtor.com just released a list of the 10 Hottest Neighborhoods in America in 2019, and one from metro Detroit made an appearance. Livonia pulled in at #6, for its "oasis of single-family homes with green lawns" just minutes away from the city buzz in Detroit.

Realtor.com says the median price of a home in Livonia is just under $255,000, and that homes there are usually on the market for around 17 days.

Another Michigan city was on the list too. In fact, Grand Rapids pulled in at #1.

The former industrial town has been transformed into "something of a hipster mecca, filled with craft breweries and cool brew pubs," the article wrote.

The median home price there is just $178,050, and homes stay on the market for an average of 10 days.

You can check out the full list here.