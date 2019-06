- Around 9:43 p.m. Canton police were called to WalMart on Ford Road for a possible bomb threat.

Out of caution WalMart management decided to evacuate the building and area while Canton Police and Wayne County Metro explosives K9 searched the building.

Police say no suspicious packages or items have been located and the business is expected to reopen soon.

At this time specific details regarding the content of the threats are not being released at this time and the incident remains under investigation.

Anyone with information about the threat is asked to contact Canton Police Department at (734) 394-5400.