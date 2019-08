- Police from a Detroit-Wayne County task force were involved in a shooting Monday morning in Harrison Township while trying to arrest a man with a felony warrant.

The Macomb County Sheriff said they were called to Harrison Township in the area of N. Pointe Pkwy and 16 Mile to a report of multiple shots fired. When deputies arrived, several cars were driving off.

One of the callers said some of the people fleeing the scene were wearing police vests and driving dark Dodge Chargers. Those people were later identified as members of a Detroit-Wayne County Violent Crimes Task Force.

We're told police were trying to arrest a suspect wanted out of Detroit for a felony warrant when they exchanged gun fire. Nobody was injured the shooting.

The suspect, identified as 32-year-old Clint Washington, Jr, escaped on I-94 in a Toyota Camry with Georgia plates. Washington has several warrants for his arrest, including a felony warrant out of Detroit, according to the sheriff's office.

The nature of his felony arrest warrants is not known at this time. According to court records, Washington has two previous convictions from 2006 and 2013 for larceny and uttering/publishing.

Washington is described as 5’11’, 165 lbs, black hair and brown eyes, last seen wearing a gray hoodie and blue jeans.

Anyone with information regarding his location is asked to call the Macomb County Sheriff at 586-469-5151

This is a developing story. Stay with us for updates.