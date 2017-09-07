Police look for suspect in Chalmers hit and run that left man unconscious

- An east side hit and run leaves a man unconscious and Detroit police looking for the suspect.

Debris still sits in the road Friday where Matthew York says he was driving on Chalmers near the corner of Chelsea, when he was struck. York had pulled over to the side of the road to find his cell phone when he says another driver slammed into him from behind and kept going.

"The whole back side of my passenger rear end was smashed," York said. "It was glass maybe 30 or 40 feet. A trail of it. I saw tire tracks on the grass where they could have hit me and took off and left me there."

Matthew York says after the crash happened around 3 a.m. he remained unconscious for about 30 minutes until he woke up terrified.



"I wish they would have stopped and called the ambulance if (nothing) else," he said. "I don't mind them taking off, but if they would have called the ambulance just to make sure I was alive."



Despite the damage to his car, York says he was able to drive back to his mother's home.



"I came home and my mom saw me fall out of the destroyed car," York said. "And she called the ambulance for me."



"I just feel disappointed because I know someone saw something," said his mother Mary Ann York. "I just feel we all need to try and speak up when you see something, say something."



Fortunately York says he did not suffer any life threatening injuries but he remains in pain mentally and physically.



"I'm still shaken," he said. "I'm still hurting. My wrist still hurts. I still have a couple of bruises, still a little swollen."



York did file a police report and a DPD spokesperson said the Ninth Precinct will be handling this investigation. Because it happened so quickly York says he did not get a look at the other vehicle that crashed into him.



If you have any information on this hit and run crash, call Detroit police at (313) 596-5200 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-SPEAK-UP.

