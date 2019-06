- A rescue crew has resumed a search Thursday morning for a missing boater along the Detroit River.

The 42-year-old woman was last seen the night of June 19 in Gibraltar when she jumped in the water to go swimming without a life jacket.

Authorities were alerted around 6 p.m. that night of a possible drowning in the Trenton Channel near the area of Calf Island.

Crews spent hours Wednesday searching the water near Humbug Marina but had to call off the search when the sun went down.

A dive team with the Downriver Mutual Aid police services division resumed Thursday morning and will continue, weather permitting.