- A toddler has been reunited with family after he disappeared in a carjacking Thursday morning on the city's west side.

Detroit police tell us a 1-year-old child was in the car when a stranger forced out his mom and took off. This happened around 8 a.m. near the intersection of Grand River and Livernois.

Police say the suspect drove several miles away to a home in the 16100 block of Ward Avenue, which is near Puritan and Meyers, where he dropped the baby off and took off again in the stolen car.

Police have reunited the toddler with the mother at a police station. The child wasn't hurt.

Police believe this is a random carjacking, and that the suspect and victims do not know each other. Police haven't said if they believe the suspect has any connection to the home on Ward Avenue.

Right now they're still looking for the suspect and the stolen vehicle, a blue older model Chevy Cobalt.