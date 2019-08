- The Livonia Police Department released video Thursday of a man who reached across the counter of a Little Caesars and slapped an employee.

Livonia Police arrested 38-year-old Joseph Thorpe on July 24 but the slap took place more than two weeks earlier.

According to police, they were called to the Little Caesar's at 15574 Middlebelt by another employee to an irate customer. Police said the man later, identified as Thorpe, was apparently upset about the pizza and it was not prepared to his liking.

Police said Thorpe was offered a replacement pizza or a refund but that wasn't enough.

While the employee was on the phone, the man reached across the counter and slapped the woman in the face before turning away and walking out of the store.

Another customer followed him out of the store and snapped a picture of the license plate. Police used the plate number to track down Thorpe.

He was charged on July 24 with misdemeanor assault and battery and pleaded guilty two days later. He was sentenced to 20 days in jail and must pay $750 in fines and costs.