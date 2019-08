- Months after plans for the new Beaumont corner at 13 Mile and Woodward were announced, the first business there is officially open. Wahlburgers opened its fourth location in Michigan at the intersection Thursday.

"It's an amazing spot, right front and center on Woodward," Wahlburgers' director of operations Jason Bennett told us.

Wahlburgers was one of the first tenant to be announced at the redevelopment, all the way back in October 2017. Construction on the site, which once housed a Kroger and Durham Sports, has been underway since the previous buildings were demolished. Beaumont has owned the property since the 1980s and announced plans in 2016 to redevelop the area.

Earlier this year in February, more details were announced about the grocer, retail and other restaurant tenants that had been promised.

Meijer snagged the coveted grocery store spot, and will be operating the 40,000-square-foot space as Woodward Corner Market. Woodward Corner Market will feature a vast assortment of fresh food, local, artisan groceries, and Meijer and national brand products at low prices.

Other business include a Beaumont Urgent Care, an AKT dance-cardio studio, Brown Iron Brewhouse and Grabbagreen.

Most were given a target date to open in June/July of 2019, but no updated opening dates have been released.

Officials said the development will also have green space, landscape gardens and community gathering areas. A five-story hotel is still planned though officials didn't release any other details about that.

You can visit Wahlburger's during the Dream Cruise, August 17. They say $1 for every burger sold will go towards the Children's Miracle Network.

This is the chain's 33rd location nationwide. Other locations in Michigan are in Detroit, Flint and Taylor.