- FOX 2's Sports Director Dan Miller caught up with Lions' President Rod Wood on the eve of players showing up at training camp.

They talked about what to see at training camp this season including the Super Bowl champion New England Patriots practicing in Allen Park with the Lions, where to park for training camp and Family Fest at Ford Field which is an open scrimmage on August 2nd.

For single game tickets head to www.detroitlions.com/tickets as they go on sale Wednesday at 10am.

Follow @FOX2Sports on Twitter for all your Lions news.