- Did you know that just one blood donation can save up to three lives?



Join FOX 2 as we team up with Art Van Furniture and the American Red Cross for a blood drive!

Donations go down during the summer, so this is a critical time of year for blood donations.

Be a part of making a difference on Friday, June 21 from 8:00 am to 1:45 pm at Art Van on 14 Mile Road in Warren.

Call 1-800-RED-CROSS for more information.