Michigan voters approve legalization of marijuana

Michigan voters have approved a ballot measure that will legalize marijuana in Michigan similar to alcohol, according to both supporters and the opposition of the bill.

The measure passed with 57% of the vote, as of midnight Wednesday morning with 53% precincts reporting.

The primary opposition group to Michigan's ballot initiative on whether to legalize recreational marijuana has conceded defeat.

Healthy and Productive Michigan said in a statement Tuesday night that "our side lost" the measure that if approved will make the state the first in the Midwest to legalize its sale and use. The group adds "the level of responsibility ... now rests on the shoulders of those who have voted Yes."

Opponents say legalizing marijuana would lead to increased use by children, drug abuse and car crashes. Supporters say it will raise roughly $130 million in additional tax revenue each year that will go toward road repairs, schools and local governments.

The Associated Press has not called the race.

With the approval, Michigan residents who are 21 years old or older will now be able to possess up to 2.5 ounces of marijuana outside their homes. Inside their private residence, they can have up to 10 ounces of pot and could grow up to 12 plants.

The Michigan Regulation and Taxation of Marihuana Act will regulate marijuana like alcohol and establish a regulatory system, allow people to grow their own plants, create a tax on marijuana sales with revenue that would go toward some of Michigan's needs, and decriminalize some marijuana-related infractions.

How would it be taxed?

The measure would establish a 10 percent tax on marijuana sales -- and that's on top of the 6 percent state sales tax we already have. First the money collected would be used to implement, administer and enforce the new law -- an amount that is not specified in the text of the measure. Then a provision in the ballot measure requires that for at least two years, $20 million of the marijuana tax revenue must be spent on one or more clinical trials that research the use of marijuana to treat veterans and prevent suicide.

Then, after those expenses, the remaining balance would be used for the following: