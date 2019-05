- Imagine being just 6 years old, and getting a part in one of the biggest superhero sequels ever.

Hadley Kay was the young actor saved by Christopher Reeve in "Superman II" after falling into Niagara Falls. Now, nearly 40 years later, he returned to the spot where it all began back in September of 1979.

"It's good to be on this side of the rail, as opposed to the other side of the rail," he joked to Jay Towers.

"I didn't realize how big a thing it was until I returned to school and all of a sudden, I didn't think I was a star, but all the little kids did. So I became very popular very quickly," he said.

He says his role in the film was life changing for him. Many people can say they've been extras in movies, but very few can say they've flown with Christopher Reeve while in full Superman costume.

"It was amazing. To me, at that age, he was Superman. I did a lot of work as a kid but my imagination was completely suspended," he said.

You can hear more about his role in the film in the video player above.

Hadley Kay will also be at the "Caped Wonder Superman Podcast" booth at Motor City Comic Con this weekend in Novi.