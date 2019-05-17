< /iframe> </noscript> <!-- End Google Tag Manager (noscript) --> <script type='text/javascript' src='https://p.adrta.com/js/ftvf/72f2ec9b-5f38-43a3-a848-9f89298acbbc/p.js?ef=1¶ms=ftvf'></script> <!--[if lt IE 9]> <p class="browserupgrade">You are using an <strong>outdated</strong> browser. Please <a href="http://browsehappy.com/">upgrade your browser</a> to improve your experience.</p> <![endif]--> <!-- Begin:Header Customized Content After Body Opening--> <div id="fb-root" class=" fb_reset"></div> <script>(function(e,a,f){var c,b=e.getElementsByTagName(a)[0];if(e.getElementById(f)){return}c=e.createElement(a);c.id=f;c.src="//connect.facebook.net/en_US/sdk.js#xfbml=1&version=v2.3&appId=1032667063427606";b.parentNode.insertBefore(c,b)}(document,"script","facebook-jssdk"));</script> <!-- End: Header Customized Content After Body Opening --> <!-- begin: WRAPPER --> <div id="wrapper"> <!-- begin: HEADER --> <header id="header" class=" header-v2"> <div class="header-main"> <div class="row"> <div class="site-logo"> <a href="http://www.fox2detroit.com"> <img src="https://media.fox2detroit.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wjbk/logo-fox-2-detroit-wjbk-alt.png" alt="FOX"/> </a> </div> <div class="right-options right"> <div class="weather"> <div class="icon"> <a href="/weather"><i class="wi wi-showers" style="width:28px;"></i><span class="temperature"> 52°</span></a> </div> </div> <a id="toggle-menu" class="nav-bar-button left" href="#"> <i class="fa fa-navicon navicon"></i> <i class="nav-close">×</i> </a> </div> <div class="header-search clearfix"> <!-- ZOOMD search button --> <button id="search-input" type="submit"><i class="fa fa-search"></i></button> </div> <!-- BEGIN: navigation-v2 --> <nav id="site-nav"> <ul class="site-links"> <li class="has-sub-links"> <a class="accordion-toggle" data-dropdown-accordion="drop-nav-local" href="#"></a> <a class="top-nav-item" href="http://www.fox2detroit.com/news/local" data-dropdown="drop-nav-local" data-options="is_hover:true; hover_timeout:1000">Local</a> <div id="drop-nav-local" data-dropdown-content aria-autoclose="false" class="f-dropdown content width-full"> <ul class="sub-links"> <li><a href="http://www.fox2detroit.com/news/hall-of-shame">Hall of Shame</a></li> <li><a href="http://www.fox2detroit.com/let-it-rip">Let it Rip</a></li> <li><a href="http://www.fox2detroit.com/news/us-and-world-news">U.S. & World News</a></li> <li><a href="http://www.fox2detroit.com/news/whats-hot">What's Hot</a></li> <li><a href="http://www.fox2detroit.com/news/mike-renda">The Opinions of Mike Renda</a></li> <li><a href="http://www.fox2detroit.com/news/fox-e-reports">FOXe Reports</a></li> <li><a href="http://www.fox2detroit.com/news/fox-2-news-app">FOX 2 News App</a></li> </ul> <div class="nav-col nav-grid"> <h4 class="nav-title">Featured Videos</h4> <ul class="list media large-block-grid-2"> <li> <div class="image-wrapper"> <a href="/web/wjbk/news/beautiful-drone-footage-captures-school-of-stingrays-swimming-off-coast-of-australia"> <figure class="crop-photo delay-bg-load ratio-16x9 image add-play-icon" style="background-image: url('https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/05/17/school%20of%20rays%20for%20web_1558091655106.png_7280685_ver1.0_320_180.jpg');"> <img src="https://media.fox2detroit.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wjbk/placeholder-16x9.jpg" alt="Beautiful! Drone footage captures school of stingrays swimming off coast of Australia"> </figure> </a> </div> <div class="headline-wrapper"> <h4 class="headline"><a href="/web/wjbk/news/beautiful-drone-footage-captures-school-of-stingrays-swimming-off-coast-of-australia">Beautiful! Drone footage captures school of stingrays swimming off coast of Australia</a></h4> </div> </li> <li> <div class="image-wrapper"> <a href="/web/wjbk/news/walgreens-announces-commitment-to-hire-5000-veterans-over-5-years"> <figure class="crop-photo delay-bg-load ratio-16x9 image add-play-icon" style="background-image: url('https://media.my9nj.com/media.my9nj.com/photo/2019/05/16/thumb%20veterans_1558054617219.jpg_7278924_ver1.0_320_180.jpg');"> <img src="https://media.fox2detroit.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wjbk/placeholder-16x9.jpg" alt="Walgreens announces commitment to hire 5,000 veterans over 5 years"> </figure> </a> </div> <div class="headline-wrapper"> <h4 class="headline"><a href="/web/wjbk/news/walgreens-announces-commitment-to-hire-5000-veterans-over-5-years">Walgreens announces commitment to hire 5,000 veterans over 5 years</a></h4> </div> </li> <li> <div class="image-wrapper"> <a href="/web/wjbk/news/turbotax-hid-entirely-free-online-tax-filing-service-from-search-engines-report-alleges"> <figure class="crop-photo delay-bg-load ratio-16x9 image add-play-icon" style="background-image: url('https://media.my9nj.com/media.my9nj.com/photo/2019/05/16/THUMB%20TAX_1558036735931.jpg_7276683_ver1.0_320_180.jpg');"> <img src="https://media.fox2detroit.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wjbk/placeholder-16x9.jpg" alt="TurboTax hid entirely free online tax filing service from search engines, report alleges"> </figure> </a> </div> <div class="headline-wrapper"> <h4 class="headline"><a href="/web/wjbk/news/turbotax-hid-entirely-free-online-tax-filing-service-from-search-engines-report-alleges">TurboTax hid entirely free online tax filing service from search engines, report alleges</a></h4> </div> </li> <li> <div class="image-wrapper"> <a href="/web/wjbk/news/human-car-wash-man-invents-shower-tool-that-does-the-scrubbing-for-you"> <figure class="crop-photo delay-bg-load ratio-16x9 image add-play-icon" style="background-image: url('https://media.my9nj.com/media.my9nj.com/photo/2019/05/16/Humanwash%2016x9%20final_1558040423123.jpg_7277274_ver1.0_320_180.jpg');"> <img src="https://media.fox2detroit.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wjbk/placeholder-16x9.jpg" alt="'Human car wash': Man invents shower tool that does the scrubbing for you"> </figure> </a> </div> <div class="headline-wrapper"> <h4 class="headline"><a href="/web/wjbk/news/human-car-wash-man-invents-shower-tool-that-does-the-scrubbing-for-you">'Human car wash': Man invents shower tool that does the scrubbing for you</a></h4> </div> </li> </ul> </div> <div class="nav-col nav-list"> <h4 class="nav-title">Featured Stories</h4> <ul class="list headlines"> <li><a href="/web/wjbk/news/beautiful-drone-footage-captures-school-of-stingrays-swimming-off-coast-of-australia">Beautiful! Drone footage captures school of stingrays swimming off coast of Australia</a></li> <li><a href="/web/wjbk/news/walgreens-announces-commitment-to-hire-5000-veterans-over-5-years">Walgreens announces commitment to hire 5,000 veterans over 5 years</a></li> <li><a href="/web/wjbk/news/turbotax-hid-entirely-free-online-tax-filing-service-from-search-engines-report-alleges">TurboTax hid entirely free online tax filing service from search engines, report alleges</a></li> <li><a href="/web/wjbk/news/human-car-wash-man-invents-shower-tool-that-does-the-scrubbing-for-you">'Human car wash': Man invents shower tool that does the scrubbing for you</a></li> <li><a href="/web/wjbk/news/elementary-student-taking-college-calculus-after-passing-act-he-didnt-even-study">Elementary student taking college calculus after passing ACT: 'He didn't even study'</a></li> <li><a href="/web/wjbk/news/alabama-governor-signs-strictest-abortion-ban-in-the-us">Alabama governor signs near-total abortion ban into law</a></li> </ul> </div> </div> </li> <li><a class="top-nav-item" href="http://www.fox2detroit.com/live">Live</a></li> <li class="has-sub-links"> <a class="accordion-toggle" data-dropdown-accordion="drop-nav-weather" href="#"></a> <a class="top-nav-item" href="http://www.fox2detroit.com/weather" data-dropdown="drop-nav-weather" data-options="is_hover:true; hover_timeout:1000">Weather</a> <div id="drop-nav-weather" data-dropdown-content aria-autoclose="false" class="f-dropdown content width-full"> <ul class="sub-links"> <li><a href="http://www.fox2detroit.com/closings">Closings</a></li> <li><a href="http://www.fox2detroit.com/weather/weather-app">FOX 2 Weather App</a></li> <li><a href="http://www.fox2detroit.com/traffic">Traffic</a></li> <li><a href="http://www.fox2detroit.com/traffic/airport-delays">Airport Delays</a></li> <li><a href="http://www.fox2detroit.com/traffic/gas-tracker">Gas Tracker</a></li> </ul> <div class="nav-col nav-grid"> <h4 class="nav-title">Weather Stories</h4> <ul class="list media large-block-grid-2"> <li> <div class="image-wrapper"> <a href="/web/wjbk/weather/more-rain-expected-in-detroit-rouge-river-still-hasn-t-crested"> <figure class="crop-photo delay-bg-load ratio-16x9 image add-play-icon" style="background-image: url('https://media.fox2detroit.com/media.fox2detroit.com/photo/2019/05/01/wjbk-dearborn%20hts%20flooding2-050119_1556727090447.JPG_7205919_ver1.0_320_180.jpg');"> <img src="https://media.fox2detroit.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wjbk/placeholder-16x9.jpg" alt="More rain expected in Detroit, Rouge River still hasn't crested"> </figure> </a> </div> <div class="headline-wrapper"> <h4 class="headline"><a href="/web/wjbk/weather/more-rain-expected-in-detroit-rouge-river-still-hasn-t-crested">More rain expected in Detroit, Rouge River still hasn't crested</a></h4> </div> </li> <li> <div class="image-wrapper"> <a href="/web/wjbk/weather/snow-is-returning-to-metro-detroit-but-temper-your-frustration"> <figure class="crop-photo delay-bg-load ratio-16x9 image add-play-icon" style="background-image: url('https://media.fox2detroit.com/media.fox2detroit.com/photo/2019/04/26/GettyImages-1131126942_1556294311272_7175440_ver1.0_320_180.jpg');"> <img src="https://media.fox2detroit.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wjbk/placeholder-16x9.jpg" alt="Snow is returning to Metro Detroit but temper your frustration"> </figure> </a> </div> <div class="headline-wrapper"> <h4 class="headline"><a href="/web/wjbk/weather/snow-is-returning-to-metro-detroit-but-temper-your-frustration">Snow is returning to Metro Detroit but temper your frustration</a></h4> </div> </li> <li> <div class="image-wrapper"> <a href="/web/wjbk/news/local-news/is-there-a-connection-between-the-tiger-s-opening-day-success-and-the-following-summer-"> <figure class="crop-photo delay-bg-load ratio-16x9 image add-play-icon" style="background-image: url('https://media.fox2detroit.com/media.fox2detroit.com/photo/2019/03/28/Is_there_any_correlation_between_the_fol_0_6957291_ver1.0_320_180.jpg');"> <img src="https://media.fox2detroit.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wjbk/placeholder-16x9.jpg" alt="Is there a connection between the Tiger's opening day success and the following summer?"> </figure> </a> </div> <div class="headline-wrapper"> <h4 class="headline"><a href="/web/wjbk/news/local-news/is-there-a-connection-between-the-tiger-s-opening-day-success-and-the-following-summer-">Is there a connection between the Tiger's opening day success and the following summer?</a></h4> </div> </li> <li> <div class="image-wrapper"> <a href="/web/wjbk/news/us-and-world-news/grandmothers-prayer-closet-withstands-e4-tornado-in-alabama"> <figure class="crop-photo delay-bg-load ratio-16x9 image " style="background-image: url('https://media.fox46charlotte.com/media.fox46charlotte.com/photo/2019/03/25/Jason%20Smith_prayer%20closet_032519_1553531214463.jpg_6937950_ver1.0_320_180.jpg');"> <img src="https://media.fox2detroit.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wjbk/placeholder-16x9.jpg" alt="Grandmother's prayer closet withstands EF4 tornado in Alabama"> </figure> </a> </div> <div class="headline-wrapper"> <h4 class="headline"><a href="/web/wjbk/news/us-and-world-news/grandmothers-prayer-closet-withstands-e4-tornado-in-alabama">Grandmother's prayer closet withstands EF4 tornado in Alabama</a></h4> </div> </li> </ul> </div> <div class="nav-col nav-list"> <h4 class="nav-title">Weather Lab</h4> <ul class="list headlines"> <li><a href="/web/wjbk/weather/more-rain-expected-in-detroit-rouge-river-still-hasn-t-crested">More rain expected in Detroit, Rouge River still hasn't crested</a></li> <li><a href="/web/wjbk/weather/snow-is-returning-to-metro-detroit-but-temper-your-frustration">Snow is returning to Metro Detroit but temper your frustration</a></li> <li><a href="/web/wjbk/news/local-news/is-there-a-connection-between-the-tiger-s-opening-day-success-and-the-following-summer-">Is there a connection between the Tiger's opening day success and the following summer?</a></li> <li><a href="/web/wjbk/news/us-and-world-news/grandmothers-prayer-closet-withstands-e4-tornado-in-alabama">Grandmother's prayer closet withstands EF4 tornado in Alabama</a></li> <li><a href="/web/wjbk/weather/threat-of-severe-stormy-weather-thursday-evening">Severe Thunderstorm Watch for all of SE Michigan until 10 p.m.</a></li> <li><a href="/web/wjbk/news/massive-ice-pile-on-shores-of-niagara-river">Massive ice piles on shores of Niagara River</a></li> </ul> </div> </div> </li> <li class="has-sub-links"> <a class="accordion-toggle" data-dropdown-accordion="drop-nav-mornings" href="#"></a> <a class="top-nav-item" href="http://www.fox2detroit.com/mornings" data-dropdown="drop-nav-mornings" data-options="is_hover:true; hover_timeout:1000">Mornings</a> <div id="drop-nav-mornings" data-dropdown-content aria-autoclose="false" class="f-dropdown content width-full"> <ul class="sub-links"> <li><a href="http://www.fox2detroit.com/contests/fox-2-mug-contest">Mug Contest</a></li> <li><a href="http://www.fox2detroit.com/mornings/cooking-school">Cooking School</a></li> <li><a href="http://www.fox2detroit.com/mornings/amys-angels">Amy's Angels</a></li> <li><a href="http://www.fox2detroit.com/doctor-is-in">The Doctor is In</a></li> <li><a href="http://www.fox2detroit.com/mornings/get-fit">Get Fit</a></li> <li><a href="http://www.fox2detroit.com/mornings/style-file">Style File</a></li> <li><a href="http://www.fox2detroit.com/jill-of-all-trades">Jill of All Trades</a></li> </ul> <div class="nav-col nav-grid"> <h4 class="nav-title">Featured Videos</h4> <ul class="list media large-block-grid-2"> <li> <div class="image-wrapper"> <a href="/web/wjbk/good-day/how-to-make-a-t-shirt-pillow"> <figure class="crop-photo delay-bg-load ratio-16x9 image add-play-icon" style="background-image: url('https://media.fox2detroit.com/media.fox2detroit.com/photo/2019/05/17/Turning_special_T_shirts_into_pillows_0_7283315_ver1.0_320_180.jpg');"> <img src="https://media.fox2detroit.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wjbk/placeholder-16x9.jpg" alt="How to make a T-shirt pillow"> </figure> </a> </div> <div class="headline-wrapper"> <h4 class="headline"><a href="/web/wjbk/good-day/how-to-make-a-t-shirt-pillow">How to make a T-shirt pillow</a></h4> </div> </li> <li> <div class="image-wrapper"> <a href="/web/wjbk/good-day/cooking-school-sponsored-by-andiamo/spring-cooking-with-andiamo"> <figure class="crop-photo delay-bg-load ratio-16x9 image add-play-icon" style="background-image: url('https://media.fox2detroit.com/media.fox2detroit.com/photo/2019/05/17/Spring_cooking_with_Andiamo_0_7283309_ver1.0_320_180.jpg');"> <img src="https://media.fox2detroit.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wjbk/placeholder-16x9.jpg" alt="Spring cooking with Andiamo"> </figure> </a> </div> <div class="headline-wrapper"> <h4 class="headline"><a href="/web/wjbk/good-day/cooking-school-sponsored-by-andiamo/spring-cooking-with-andiamo">Spring cooking with Andiamo</a></h4> </div> </li> <li> <div class="image-wrapper"> <a href="/web/wjbk/good-day/-legends-of-tomorrow-s-brandon-routh-to-appear-at-motor-city-comic-con"> <figure class="crop-photo delay-bg-load ratio-16x9 image add-play-icon" style="background-image: url('https://media.fox2detroit.com/media.fox2detroit.com/photo/2019/05/17/_Legends_of_Tomorrow_s_Brandon_Routh_to__0_7282267_ver1.0_320_180.jpg');"> <img src="https://media.fox2detroit.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wjbk/placeholder-16x9.jpg" alt="'Legends of Tomorrow's Brandon Routh to appear at Motor City Comic Con"> </figure> </a> </div> <div class="headline-wrapper"> <h4 class="headline"><a href="/web/wjbk/good-day/-legends-of-tomorrow-s-brandon-routh-to-appear-at-motor-city-comic-con">'Legends of Tomorrow's Brandon Routh to appear at Motor City Comic Con</a></h4> </div> </li> <li> <div class="image-wrapper"> <a href="/web/wjbk/good-day/better-business-bureau-to-hold-secure-your-id-day-"> <figure class="crop-photo delay-bg-load ratio-16x9 image add-play-icon" style="background-image: url('https://media.fox2detroit.com/media.fox2detroit.com/photo/2019/05/17/Better_Business_Bureau_to_hold__Secure_Y_0_7282264_ver1.0_320_180.jpg');"> <img src="https://media.fox2detroit.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wjbk/placeholder-16x9.jpg" alt="Better Business Bureau to hold 'Secure Your ID Day'"> </figure> </a> </div> <div class="headline-wrapper"> <h4 class="headline"><a href="/web/wjbk/good-day/better-business-bureau-to-hold-secure-your-id-day-">Better Business Bureau to hold 'Secure Your ID Day'</a></h4> </div> </li> </ul> </div> <div class="nav-col nav-list"> <h4 class="nav-title">FOX 2 Mornings</h4> <ul class="list headlines"> <li><a href="/web/wjbk/good-day/how-to-make-a-t-shirt-pillow">How to make a T-shirt pillow</a></li> <li><a href="/web/wjbk/good-day/cooking-school-sponsored-by-andiamo/spring-cooking-with-andiamo">Spring cooking with Andiamo</a></li> <li><a href="/web/wjbk/good-day/-legends-of-tomorrow-s-brandon-routh-to-appear-at-motor-city-comic-con">'Legends of Tomorrow's Brandon Routh to appear at Motor City Comic Con</a></li> <li><a href="/web/wjbk/good-day/better-business-bureau-to-hold-secure-your-id-day-">Better Business Bureau to hold 'Secure Your ID Day'</a></li> <li><a href="/web/wjbk/good-day/detroiter-on-track-to-be-first-black-woman-to-travel-to-all-195-countries">Detroiter on track to be first black woman to travel to all 195 countries</a></li> <li><a href="/web/wjbk/good-day/cooking-school-sponsored-by-andiamo/swiggin-pig-heats-up-wyandotte-may-17-18">Swiggin' Pig heats up Wyandotte May 17-18</a></li> </ul> </div> </div> </li> <li class="has-sub-links"> <a class="accordion-toggle" data-dropdown-accordion="drop-nav-sports" href="#"></a> <a class="top-nav-item" href="http://www.fox2detroit.com/sports" data-dropdown="drop-nav-sports" data-options="is_hover:true; hover_timeout:1000">Sports</a> <ul id="drop-nav-sports" data-dropdown-content aria-autoclose="false" class="f-dropdown content"> <li><a href="http://www.fox2detroit.com/sports/lions">Lions</a></li> <li><a href="http://www.fox2detroit.com/sports/red-wings">Red Wings</a></li> <li><a href="http://www.fox2detroit.com/sports/pistons">Pistons</a></li> <li><a href="http://www.fox2detroit.com/sports/tigers">Tigers</a></li> <li><a href="http://www.fox2detroit.com/sports/wolverines">Wolverines</a></li> <li><a href="http://www.fox2detroit.com/sports/spartans">Spartans</a></li> </ul> </li> <li><a class="top-nav-item" href="http://www.fox2detroit.com/contests">Contests</a></li> <li class="nav-more"> <a class="top-nav-item nav-more-link" href="javascript:void(0)" data-dropdown="drop-nav-more" data-options="is_hover:true; hover_timeout:1000"> More <span class="more-special-circles"></span> </a> <ul id="drop-nav-more" data-dropdown-content aria-autoclose="false" class="f-dropdown content"> <li><a href="http://www.fox2detroit.com/health/healthworks-sponsored-by-henry-ford-health-system">Healthworks</a></li> <li><a href="http://www.fox2detroit.com/entertainment/fox2-tv-schedule">FOX 2 TV Listings</a></li> <li><a href="http://www.fox2detroit.com/money">Money</a></li> <li><a href="http://www.fox2detroit.com/job-shop">Job Shop</a></li> <li><a href="http://www.fox2detroit.com/community">Community</a></li> <li><a href="http://www.fox2detroit.com/about">About FOX 2</a></li> <li><a href="http://www.fox2detroit.com/about/fox-2-staff">FOX 2 Staff</a></li> </ul> </li> </ul> </nav> <!-- END: navigation-v2 --> </div> </div> <script type="text/javascript">var protocolrName="https:"==document.location.protocol;protocolrName=(protocolrName?"https:":"http:");window._taboola=window._taboola||[];_taboola.push({article:"auto"});!function(d,c,a,b){if(!document.getElementById(b)){d.async=1;d.src=a;d.id=b;c.parentNode.insertBefore(d,c)}}(document.createElement("script"),document.getElementsByTagName("script")[0],"//cdn.taboola.com/libtrc/myfox-network/loader.js","tb_loader_script");</script> <!-- Begin:Fox Zoomd Search 2--> <div class="site-search hide-for-large-up" action="" method="get"> <button type="submit" style="display:none;"></button> </div> <!-- End: Fox Zoomd Search 2--> <!-- Begin:Fox Zoomd Search 3--> <!-- *** Zoomd: Widget Script *** --> <script async="async" src="//zdwidget3-bs.sphereup.com/zoomd/SearchUi/Script?clientId=21729253"></script> <!-- *** /Zoomd *** --> <script type="text/javascript">(function(e,b,f){var d=false,a=function(){if(!d){d=true;var j=e("zoomd-widget-root"),k=0,h="";var i=new EP.Util.Debounce(function(m){k=!!m.totalResults?m.totalResults:0;h=!!m.query?m.query:"";f.track("Search Completed",{page_search_term:h,page_num_search_results:k})},500);Zoomd.Widget.events.subscribe("firstPageSearchAndRendered",i);var l="Search Result Selected",g="";j.on("click",".zoomd-widget-search-container-box",function(){g=e(this).find("h4 .zd-result-title").html();f.track(l,{page_search_term:h,page_num_search_results:k,page_item_title:g})})}},c=function(){if(!!window.Zoomd&&!!window.Zoomd.Widget&&!!window.Zoomd.Widget.events){Zoomd.Widget.events.subscribe("widgetOpened",function(g,h){f.track("Search Started");a()})}else{setTimeout(c,1000)}};c()})(jQuery,AUI(),fox.segmentAnalytics);</script> <!-- End: Fox Zoomd Search 3--> </header> <!-- end: HEADER --> <div id="main" class="container" data-role="content"> <div class="portlet-boundary portlet-boundary_103_ portlet-static portlet-static-end portlet-borderless " id="p_p_id_103_" > <span id="p_103"></span> <div class="portlet-body"> </div> </div> <div class="fox-story-layout fox-story-v2-layout" id="main-content" role="main"> <section class="row-wrapper bg-white"> <div class="portlet-layout row"> <div class="portlet-column column small-12" id="column-1"> <div class="portlet-dropzone portlet-column-content" id="layout-column_column-1"> <div class="portlet-boundary portlet-boundary_56_ portlet-static portlet-static-end portlet-borderless portlet-journal-content " id="p_p_id_56_INSTANCE_4690_" > <span id="p_56_INSTANCE_4690"></span> <div class="portlet-body"> <div class="portlet-borderless-container " style=""> <div class="portlet-body"> <div class="journal-content-article" id="article_10155_65880_MOD-AD-WJBK_BANNER_TOP_BASE_1.1"> <section class='mod-wrapper mod-ad '> <div id='_56_INSTANCE_4690_MOD-AD-WJBK_BANNER_TOP_BASE' class='mod-content ad-970 ad-320'></div> </section> <script type='text/javascript'> (function($, A){ var self = fox.ads, id = '_56_INSTANCE_4690_MOD-AD-WJBK_BANNER_TOP_BASE', adSlot; var renderAd = function(){ googletag.cmd.push(function() { window.GPTAds = window.GPTAds || {}; googletag.pubads().enableAsyncRendering(); var windowWidth = document.body.clientWidth, tabletMaxSize = 1024; /* need refine to get by 5 sizes: X-Large Large Medium Small X-Small */ var mapping = googletag.sizeMapping().addSize( [1280, 650], eval('[[970,66],[728,90]]')).addSize( [tabletMaxSize, 300], eval('[[970,66],[728,90]]')).addSize( [768, 300], eval('[[970,66],[728,90]]')).addSize( [641, 300], eval('[320,50]')).addSize( [0, 0], eval('[320,50]')).build(); var isValidSize = function( size ){ return (size !== '[]' && size !== '[0,0]'); }; if(windowWidth < 641) { if( isValidSize('[320,50]') ){ adSlot = googletag.defineSlot('/63790564/wjbk/entertainment', eval('[320,50]'), id).defineSizeMapping(mapping); } }else if(windowWidth < 768) { if( isValidSize('[320,50]') ){ adSlot = googletag.defineSlot('/63790564/wjbk/entertainment', eval('[320,50]'), id).defineSizeMapping(mapping); } }else if(windowWidth < tabletMaxSize) { if( isValidSize('[[970,66],[728,90]]') ){ adSlot = googletag.defineSlot('/63790564/wjbk/entertainment', eval('[[970,66],[728,90]]'), id).defineSizeMapping(mapping); } }else if(windowWidth < 1280) { if( isValidSize('[[970,66],[728,90]]') ){ adSlot = googletag.defineSlot('/63790564/wjbk/entertainment', eval('[[970,66],[728,90]]'), id).defineSizeMapping(mapping); } }else { if( isValidSize('[[970,66],[728,90]]') ){ adSlot = googletag.defineSlot('/63790564/wjbk/entertainment', eval('[[970,66],[728,90]]'), id).defineSizeMapping(mapping); } } if(adSlot){ adSlot.addService(googletag.pubads()).setTargeting('pos', 'banner-top').setCollapseEmptyDiv(true,true); adSlot.setTargeting('pgtype', 'story'); /* set tag for page level */ adSlot.setTargeting('pgid', '407500313'); window.GPTAds[id] = adSlot; fox.ads.responsiveRefresh.push(adSlot); fox.ads.disableInitialLoadRefresh.push(adSlot); googletag.pubads().disableInitialLoad(); /* add to infiniteStoryRefresh if within an ininite-story-ad-refresh container or if the ad is configured as mwsticky-bottom */ if ( $('.infinite-story-ad-refresh #' + id).length > 0 || $('#' + id).hasClass('ad-mwsticky-bottom')) { fox.ads.infiniteStoryRefresh.push(adSlot); } googletag.pubads().enableSingleRequest(); googletag.enableServices(); googletag.display(id); } }); }; renderAd(); })( jQuery, AUI() ); </script> </div> </div> </div> </div> </div> <div class="portlet-boundary portlet-boundary_56_ portlet-static portlet-static-end portlet-borderless portlet-journal-content " id="p_p_id_56_INSTANCE_0459_" > <span id="p_56_INSTANCE_0459"></span> <div class="portlet-body"> <div class="portlet-borderless-container " style=""> <div class="portlet-body"> <div class="journal-content-article" id="article_10155_65880_MOD-AD-WJBK_OOP_BASE_1.2"> <section class='mod-wrapper mod-ad '> <div id='_56_INSTANCE_0459_MOD-AD-WJBK_OOP_BASE' class='mod-content ad-300'></div> </section> <script type='text/javascript'> (function($, A){ var self = fox.ads, id = '_56_INSTANCE_0459_MOD-AD-WJBK_OOP_BASE', adSlot; var renderAd = function(){ googletag.cmd.push(function() { window.GPTAds = window.GPTAds || {}; googletag.pubads().enableAsyncRendering(); var windowWidth = document.body.clientWidth, tabletMaxSize = 1024; /* need refine to get by 5 sizes: X-Large Large Medium Small X-Small */ var mapping = googletag.sizeMapping().addSize( [1280, 650], eval('[300,250]')).addSize( [tabletMaxSize, 300], eval('[300,250]')).addSize( [768, 300], eval('[]')).addSize( [641, 300], eval('[]')).addSize( [0, 0], eval('[]')).build(); var isValidSize = function( size ){ return (size !== '[]' && size !== '[0,0]'); }; if(windowWidth < 641) { if( isValidSize('[]') ){ adSlot = googletag.defineOutOfPageSlot('/63790564/wjbk/entertainment', id); } }else if(windowWidth < 768) { if( isValidSize('[]') ){ adSlot = googletag.defineOutOfPageSlot('/63790564/wjbk/entertainment', id); } }else if(windowWidth < tabletMaxSize) { if( isValidSize('[]') ){ adSlot = googletag.defineOutOfPageSlot('/63790564/wjbk/entertainment', id); } }else if(windowWidth < 1280) { if( isValidSize('[300,250]') ){ adSlot = googletag.defineOutOfPageSlot('/63790564/wjbk/entertainment', id); } }else { if( isValidSize('[300,250]') ){ adSlot = googletag.defineOutOfPageSlot('/63790564/wjbk/entertainment', id); } } if(adSlot){ adSlot.addService(googletag.pubads()).setTargeting('pos', 'oop').setCollapseEmptyDiv(true,true); adSlot.setTargeting('pgtype', 'story'); /* set tag for page level */ adSlot.setTargeting('pgid', '407500313'); window.GPTAds[id] = adSlot; fox.ads.disableInitialLoadRefresh.push(adSlot); googletag.pubads().disableInitialLoad(); /* add to infiniteStoryRefresh if within an ininite-story-ad-refresh container or if the ad is configured as mwsticky-bottom */ if ( $('.infinite-story-ad-refresh #' + id).length > 0 || $('#' + id).hasClass('ad-mwsticky-bottom')) { fox.ads.infiniteStoryRefresh.push(adSlot); } googletag.pubads().enableSingleRequest(); googletag.enableServices(); googletag.display(id); } }); }; renderAd(); })( jQuery, AUI() ); </script> </div> </div> </div> </div> </div> </div> </div> </div> </section> <section class="row-wrapper bg-blue-bar"> <div class="portlet-layout row" data-equalizer data-equalizer-mq="large-up"> <div class="portlet-column column large-8" id="column-2" data-equalizer-watch> <div class="portlet-dropzone portlet-column-content" id="layout-column_column-2"> <div class="portlet-boundary portlet-boundary_101_ portlet-static portlet-static-end portlet-borderless portlet-asset-publisher " id="p_p_id_101_" > <span id="p_101"></span> <div class="portlet-body"> <div class="portlet-borderless-container " style=""> <div class="portlet-body"> <div> <div class="asset-full-content default-asset-publisher no-title"> <div class="asset-content"> <div class="journal-content-article"> <!-- REGULAR STORY --> <script>(function(b,a){fox.videoPlayer=function(d,f,c,g){var e=this;this.loaded=false;this.config=f;this.modalId="#modal-magnify-video"+d;this.inModal=c;this.anvatoPlaylist=null;this.storyAnvatoPlayer=null;this.videosJson=JSON.parse(g);this.thumbsContainer=b("#"+d).siblings(".more-videos");this.thumbs=this.thumbsContainer.find("li > a");this.updateStyle=function(){if(e.storyAnvatoPlayer&&!c&&e.videosJson.length>1){var h=e.storyAnvatoPlayer.getCurrentSelected().id;if(e.storyAnvatoPlayer.config.autoplay){e.storyAnvatoPlayer.replacePlayer();e.setActiveThumb(e.thumbsContainer.find("[data-playlist-id="+h+"]"))}}else{return null}};this.setActiveThumb=function(h){e.thumbs.removeClass("active");h.addClass("active")};this.loadScript=function(){a.use("ep-fox-anvato-player",function(h){e.anvatoPlaylist=new EP.Clients.FOX.AnvatoPlaylist(e.videosJson);e.storyAnvatoPlayer=new EP.Clients.FOX.AnvatoPlayer(d,e.config,e.updateStyle,e.anvatoPlaylist);e.thumbs.on("click",function(n){var m=b(this),i=m.data("playlist-idx");if(!m.hasClass("active")){e.storyAnvatoPlayer.setCurrentSelected(e.anvatoPlaylist.playlist[i]);e.storyAnvatoPlayer.config.autoplay=true;e.storyAnvatoPlayer.replacePlayer(e.anvatoPlaylist.playlist[i]);e.setActiveThumb(m);var l=e.config.pInstance.split("_")[1];var j=".videoPostedDate-"+l;var k=m.attr("data-video-posted-date");b(j).html("<strong>VIDEO POSTED:</strong> "+k)}n.preventDefault()})})};if(!e.inModal){e.loadScript()}else{b(e.modalId).bind("opened",function(){if(!e.loaded){e.loadScript();e.loaded=true}});b(e.modalId).bind("closed",function(){e.loaded=false})}}})(jQuery,AUI());</script> <!-- begin: STORY --> <div id="infinite-scroll-stories" class="v2design-story-infinite"> <div id="story-loading"> <img src="http://www.fox2detroit.com/fox-main-theme/images/loading.gif" /> </div> <article> <section id="story407500313" class="mod-wrapper mod-story story-infinite" data-template-id="STORY"> <header class="mod-header story-header"> <h1 id="story-headline0" data-article-id="407500313" data-article-version="1.0">Revisiting Niagara Falls with child actor Hadley Kay from 'Superman II'</h1> </header> <div class="social-share-v2design clearfix"> <ul id="social-share-407500313" class="social-share"> <li class="facebook"><a href="javascript:void(0)" data-type="facebook" data-href="http://www.facebook.com/sharer.php?u="><i id='facebook' class="fa fa-facebook"></i></a></li> <li class="twitter"><a href="javascript:void(0)" data-type="twitter" data-href="https://twitter.com/share?text=Revisiting Niagara Falls with child actor Hadley Kay from 'Superman II'&url="><i class="fa fa-twitter"></i></a></li> <li class="email addthis_toolbox" data-href="http://www.fox2detroit.com/entertainment/revisiting-niagara-falls-with-child-actor-hadley-kay-from-superman-ii-" data-title="Revisiting Niagara Falls with child actor Hadley Kay from 'Superman II'" addthis:url="http://www.fox2detroit.com/entertainment/revisiting-niagara-falls-with-child-actor-hadley-kay-from-superman-ii-" addthis:title="Revisiting Niagara Falls with child actor Hadley Kay from 'Superman II'"> <a data-type="email" class="addthis_button_email"><i class="fa fa-envelope-o"></i></a> </li> </ul> <script type="text/javascript">(function(b,a,e){if(!!e&&!!e.track&&!!e.trackLink){var d=b("#social-share-407500313.social-share"),c=d.closest(".mod-story").find(".mod-header h1").html();d.on("click","li a",function(f){e.track("Share",{page_share_method:b(this).attr("data-type"),page_content_shared:c})})}})(jQuery,AUI(),fox.segmentAnalytics);</script> <script>$(function(){var a=function(){var d=440,f=600,i=(screen.height/2)-(d/2),h=(screen.width/2)-(f/2),g=1,e="width="+f+",height="+d+",left= "+h+",top="+i+",scrollbars="+g;return e};function c(){var h=window.location.href;var g=$(this).attr("data-href");var e=$(this).attr("data-type");var i=$(this).attr("data-image");if(i&&i.length>0){var f="";if(e=="pinterest"){f="media"}else{if(e=="tumblr"){f="posttype=photo&content"}}h=g+encodeURIComponent(h)+"&"+f+"="+encodeURIComponent(i)}else{h=g+encodeURIComponent(h)}var d=window.open(h,"social-share",a())}var b=function(){try{var f=$("#social-share-407500313");f.find("li a[data-href]").on("click",c)}catch(d){console.log("Error initSocialEvents"+d)}};b()});</script> </div> <figure class="story-media"> <div id="storyPlayer_407500313_407467737_169026"></div> <script>$(function(){var a=this;this.customFields=[{name:"dimension3",value:"WJBK"}];this.playerId="storyPlayer_407500313_407467737_169026";this.videosJson='[{"id":"407467737","video":"565048","title":"Hadley%20Kay%20from%20%27Superman%20II%27%20revisits%20Niagara%20Falls","caption":"Hadley%20Kay%20from%20%27Superman%20II%27%20revisits%20Niagara%20Falls","poster":"https%3A%2F%2Fmedia.fox2detroit.com%2Fmedia.fox2detroit.com%2Fphoto%2F2019%2F05%2F17%2FHadley_Kay_from__Superman_II__revisits_N_0_7281512_ver1.0_320_180.jpg","url":"https%3A%2F%2Fmcp-cdn-foxlocal-wjbk.storage.googleapis.com%2Fvideo%2Fvideo_studio%2F2019%2F05%2F17%2FHadley_Kay_from__Superman_II__revisits_Niagara_F_565048_1800.mp4%3FExpires%3D1652706384%26KeyName%3Dmcpkey1%26Signature%3D1V_7eHEfofdCfiZeh8Rnvg3ZswM","plugins":{"dfp":{"adTagUrl":"https://pubads.g.doubleclick.net/gampad/ads?sz=640x480&iu=/63790564/wjbk/good_day&ciu_szs=300x250&impl=s&gdfp_req=1&env=vp&output=vast&vpos=preroll&unviewed_position_start=1&url=[referrer_url]&correlator=[timestamp]&description_url=http%3A%2F%2Fwww.fox2detroit.com%2Fentertainment%2Frevisiting-niagara-falls-with-child-actor-hadley-kay-from-superman-ii-"}},"createDate":"May 17 2019 09:06AM EDT","customFields":[{"name":"dimension3","value":"WJBK"}]}]';this.config={autoplay:false,pInstance:"storyPlayer_407500313_407467737_169026",video:"565048",poster:"https://media.fox2detroit.com/media.fox2detroit.com/photo/2019/05/17/Hadley_Kay_from__Superman_II__revisits_N_0_7281512_ver1.0_640_360.jpg",caption:"Hadley%2520Kay%2520from%2520%2527Superman%2520II%2527%2520revisits%2520Niagara%2520Falls",url:"https://mcp-cdn-foxlocal-wjbk.storage.googleapis.com/video/video_studio/2019/05/17/Hadley_Kay_from__Superman_II__revisits_Niagara_F_565048_1800.mp4?Expires=1652706384&KeyName=mcpkey1&Signature=1V_7eHEfofdCfiZeh8Rnvg3ZswM",eventLabel:"Hadley%20Kay%20from%20%27Superman%20II%27%20revisits%20Niagara%20Falls-407467737",customFields:a.customFields};this.config.plugins={dfp:{adTagUrl:"https://pubads.g.doubleclick.net/gampad/ads?sz=640x480&iu=/63790564/wjbk/good_day&ciu_szs=300x250&impl=s&gdfp_req=1&env=vp&output=vast&vpos=preroll&unviewed_position_start=1&url=[referrer_url]&correlator=[timestamp]&description_url=http%3A%2F%2Fwww.fox2detroit.com%2Fentertainment%2Frevisiting-niagara-falls-with-child-actor-hadley-kay-from-superman-ii-"}};this.config.companions=[{width:300,height:250,containers:["companions_div_1"]}];this.player=new fox.videoPlayer(this.playerId,this.config,false,this.videosJson)});</script> </figure> <div class="story-meta"> <div class="author-share"> </div> <div class="meta"> <p class="updated"><strong>Posted</strong><span> May 17 2019 12:21PM EDT</span></p> <p class="videoPostedDate-407500313"><strong>Video Posted</strong><span> May 17 2019 09:06AM EDT<span></p> </div> </div> <div id="story-container0" class="mod-content story-content" data-inline-taboola-align="center"> <div id="photoCarousel-407500313" style="display: none;"> <aside class="mod-inline photo full"> <figure> <a class="add-magnify" href="#" data-reveal-id="modal-magnify-photo-407500313-407499088"> <div class="responsive-wrapper "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox2detroit.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wjbk/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox2detroit.com/media.fox2detroit.com/photo/2019/05/17/wjbk-niagara%20falls%20superman-051719_1558110085832.jpg_7282260_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox2detroit.com/media.fox2detroit.com/photo/2019/05/17/wjbk-niagara%20falls%20superman-051719_1558110085832.jpg_7282260_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox2detroit.com/media.fox2detroit.com/photo/2019/05/17/wjbk-niagara%20falls%20superman-051719_1558110085832.jpg_7282260_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox2detroit.com/media.fox2detroit.com/photo/2019/05/17/wjbk-niagara%20falls%20superman-051719_1558110085832.jpg_7282260_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox2detroit.com/media.fox2detroit.com/photo/2019/05/17/wjbk-niagara%20falls%20superman-051719_1558110085832.jpg_7282260_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="" /> </div> </div> </div> </a> </figure> </aside> <div id="modal-magnify-photo-407500313-407499088" class="reveal-modal" data-reveal="" aria-labelledby="modalTitle" aria-hidden="true" role="dialog"> <figure class="media"> <div class="responsive-wrapper "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox2detroit.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wjbk/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox2detroit.com/media.fox2detroit.com/photo/2019/05/17/wjbk-niagara%20falls%20superman-051719_1558110085832.jpg_7282260_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox2detroit.com/media.fox2detroit.com/photo/2019/05/17/wjbk-niagara%20falls%20superman-051719_1558110085832.jpg_7282260_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox2detroit.com/media.fox2detroit.com/photo/2019/05/17/wjbk-niagara%20falls%20superman-051719_1558110085832.jpg_7282260_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox2detroit.com/media.fox2detroit.com/photo/2019/05/17/wjbk-niagara%20falls%20superman-051719_1558110085832.jpg_7282260_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox2detroit.com/media.fox2detroit.com/photo/2019/05/17/wjbk-niagara%20falls%20superman-051719_1558110085832.jpg_7282260_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="" /> </div> </div> </div> </figure> <a class="close-reveal-modal" aria-label="Close"> <i class="fa fa-close"></i> </a> </div> </div> <div id="relatedHeadlines-407500313" style="display: none;"> </div> <p><strong class='dateline'>NIAGARA FALLS, N.Y. (FOX 2)</strong> - Imagine being just 6 years old, and getting a part in one of the biggest superhero sequels ever. </p><p>Hadley Kay was the young actor saved by Christopher Reeve in "Superman II" after falling into Niagara Falls. Now, nearly 40 years later, he returned to the spot where it all began back in September of 1979. </p><p>"It's good to be on this side of the rail, as opposed to the other side of the rail," he joked to Jay Towers.</p><p>"I didn't realize how big a thing it was until I returned to school and all of a sudden, I didn't think I was a star, but all the little kids did. So I became very popular very quickly," he said. </p><p>He says his role in the film was life changing for him. Many people can say they've been extras in movies, but very few can say they've flown with Christopher Reeve while in full Superman costume. </p><p>"It was amazing. To me, at that age, he was Superman. I did a lot of work as a kid but my imagination was completely suspended," he said. </p><p>You can hear more about his role in the film in the video player above. </p><p>Hadley Kay will also be at the "Caped Wonder Superman Podcast" booth at Motor City Comic Con this weekend in Novi. </p> </div> </section> <div class="delay-bg-load"> <script type="text/javascript">(function(c,a){window.taboolaFn=window.taboolaFn||[];window.scopeCounter=window.scopeCounter||[];window._taboola=window._taboola||[];window.scopeCounter["taboola-mid-article-thumbnails-1"]=0;var b;window.taboolaFn["showTaboola_taboola-mid-article-thumbnails-1"]=function(){googletag.cmd.push(function(){window.scopeCounter["taboola-mid-article-thumbnails-1"]++;if(window.scopeCounter["taboola-mid-article-thumbnails-1"]===1){b=c("#common_taboola-mid-article-thumbnails-1")}var f=b.clone();var e=f.children("div");var d=[];c.each(e,function(h,j){var i=c(j);if(i.attr("class")=="grid-items"){i.remove()}else{d.push(j)}});if(d.length>0){var g=0;c.each(d,function(i,j){var h=j.getAttribute("id");if(h&&h!=null&&h!="null"){if(window.scopeCounter["taboola-mid-article-thumbnails-1"]>=1){j.setAttribute("id",h+"_"+window.scopeCounter["taboola-mid-article-thumbnails-1"])}}else{j.setAttribute("id","taboola-mid-article-thumbnails-1_"+g+"_"+scopeCounter["taboola-mid-article-thumbnails-1"]);g++}});f.attr("id","common_taboola-mid-article-thumbnails-1"+window.scopeCounter["taboola-mid-article-thumbnails-1"]);c("#taboola-mid-article-thumbnails-1").append(f.html());if(window.scopeCounter["taboola-mid-article-thumbnails-1"]>=1){}}});c(window).trigger("reset_sticky_elements")}})(jQuery,AUI());</script> <script>(function(b,a){b(document).ready(function(){window.taboolaFn["showTaboola_taboola-mid-article-thumbnails-1"].apply(this)})})(jQuery,AUI());</script> <div style="display:none;"id="common_taboola-mid-article-thumbnails-1"><div></div> <script>window.scopeCounter=window.scopeCounter||[];if(window.scopeCounter["taboola-mid-article-thumbnails-1"]){window._taboola=window._taboola||[];_taboola.push({mode:"thumbnails-g",container:"taboola-mid-article-thumbnails-1_0_"+scopeCounter["taboola-mid-article-thumbnails-1"],placement:"MIDARTICLE - "+scopeCounter["taboola-mid-article-thumbnails-1"],target_type:"mix"})};</script></div> <div style="display:none;"id="mobile_common_taboola-mid-article-thumbnails-1">false</div> <div style="display:none;"id="desktop_common_taboola-mid-article-thumbnails-1">false</div> <div style="display:none;"id="tablet_common_taboola-mid-article-thumbnails-1">false</div> </div> <script>(function(e,a){var d=e("#story407500313 .story-content"),b="taboola-mid-article-thumbnails-1",f=fox.utils.getParagraph(d,3),c=e("<div>",{id:b}).addClass("mod-inline-taboola").prepend('<div class="continue-text">Continue reading below</div>').css("display","none;");if(f){e(f).before(c)}else{d.append(c)}})(jQuery,AUI());</script> <script>(function(e,c){var j=e("#story407500313 .story-content"),d="photoCarousel-407500313",i="relatedHeadlines-407500313",b="left",g=8;var f=fox.utils.getParagraph(j,4);var h=e("#"+d);if(h){if(f){e(f).before(h)}else{j.append(h)}h.show()}var a=fox.utils.getParagraph(j,g);var k=e("#"+i);if(k&&k.find("li").size()>0){if(a){k.find(".headlines-related").addClass(b);e(a).before(k)}else{k.find(".headlines-related").addClass("clear");j.append(k)}k.show()}})(jQuery,AUI());</script> <div class="mobile-up-next"> <h5>Up Next:</h5> <h4></h4> <div class="close-btn"><i class="fa fa-times"></i></div> </div> </article> </div> <!-- end: STORY --> </div> <br /> </div> <div class="asset-metadata"> </div> </div> </div> </div> </div> </div> </div> <div class="portlet-boundary portlet-boundary_56_ portlet-static portlet-static-end portlet-borderless portlet-journal-content " id="p_p_id_56_INSTANCE_5038_" > <span id="p_56_INSTANCE_5038"></span> <div class="portlet-body"> <div class="portlet-borderless-container " style=""> <div class="portlet-body"> <div class="journal-content-article" id="article_10155_65880_MOD-AD-WJBK_BANNER_MIDDLE_ONE_BASE_1.1"> <section class='mod-wrapper mod-ad '> <div id='_56_INSTANCE_5038_MOD-AD-WJBK_BANNER_MIDDLE_ONE_BASE' class='mod-content ad-970 ad-728 ad-320'></div> </section> <script type='text/javascript'> (function($, A){ var self = fox.ads, id = '_56_INSTANCE_5038_MOD-AD-WJBK_BANNER_MIDDLE_ONE_BASE', adSlot; var renderAd = function(){ googletag.cmd.push(function() { window.GPTAds = window.GPTAds || {}; googletag.pubads().enableAsyncRendering(); var windowWidth = document.body.clientWidth, tabletMaxSize = 1024; /* need refine to get by 5 sizes: X-Large Large Medium Small X-Small */ var mapping = googletag.sizeMapping().addSize( [1280, 650], eval('[[970,66],[728,90]]')).addSize( [tabletMaxSize, 300], eval('[[970,66],[728,90]]')).addSize( [768, 300], eval('[728,90]')).addSize( [641, 300], eval('[320,50]')).addSize( [0, 0], eval('[320,50]')).build(); var isValidSize = function( size ){ return (size !== '[]' && size !== '[0,0]'); }; if(windowWidth < 641) { if( isValidSize('[320,50]') ){ adSlot = googletag.defineSlot('/63790564/wjbk/entertainment', eval('[320,50]'), id).defineSizeMapping(mapping); } }else if(windowWidth < 768) { if( isValidSize('[320,50]') ){ adSlot = googletag.defineSlot('/63790564/wjbk/entertainment', eval('[320,50]'), id).defineSizeMapping(mapping); } }else if(windowWidth < tabletMaxSize) { if( isValidSize('[728,90]') ){ adSlot = googletag.defineSlot('/63790564/wjbk/entertainment', eval('[728,90]'), id).defineSizeMapping(mapping); } }else if(windowWidth < 1280) { if( isValidSize('[[970,66],[728,90]]') ){ adSlot = googletag.defineSlot('/63790564/wjbk/entertainment', eval('[[970,66],[728,90]]'), id).defineSizeMapping(mapping); } }else { if( isValidSize('[[970,66],[728,90]]') ){ adSlot = googletag.defineSlot('/63790564/wjbk/entertainment', eval('[[970,66],[728,90]]'), id).defineSizeMapping(mapping); } } if(adSlot){ adSlot.addService(googletag.pubads()).setTargeting('pos', 'banner-middle-1').setCollapseEmptyDiv(true,true); adSlot.setTargeting('pgtype', 'story'); /* set tag for page level */ adSlot.setTargeting('pgid', '407500313'); window.GPTAds[id] = adSlot; fox.ads.responsiveRefresh.push(adSlot); fox.ads.disableInitialLoadRefresh.push(adSlot); googletag.pubads().disableInitialLoad(); /* add to infiniteStoryRefresh if within an ininite-story-ad-refresh container or if the ad is configured as mwsticky-bottom */ if ( $('.infinite-story-ad-refresh #' + id).length > 0 || $('#' + id).hasClass('ad-mwsticky-bottom')) { fox.ads.infiniteStoryRefresh.push(adSlot); } googletag.pubads().enableSingleRequest(); googletag.enableServices(); googletag.display(id); } }); }; renderAd(); })( jQuery, AUI() ); </script> </div> </div> </div> </div> </div> <div class="portlet-boundary portlet-boundary_56_ portlet-static portlet-static-end portlet-borderless portlet-journal-content " id="p_p_id_56_INSTANCE_k351NYg1iPHw_" > <span id="p_56_INSTANCE_k351NYg1iPHw"></span> <div class="portlet-body"> <div class="portlet-borderless-container " style=""> <div class="portlet-body"> <div class="journal-content-article" id="article_10155_65880_MOD-TABOOLA-STORY-BOTTOM-MOBILE_1.0"> <div class="delay-bg-load"> <script type="text/javascript">(function(c,a){window.taboolaFn=window.taboolaFn||[];window.scopeCounter=window.scopeCounter||[];window._taboola=window._taboola||[];window.scopeCounter.mobile_story_bottom_container=0;var b;window.taboolaFn.showTaboola_mobile_story_bottom_container=function(){googletag.cmd.push(function(){window.scopeCounter.mobile_story_bottom_container++;if(window.scopeCounter.mobile_story_bottom_container===1){b=c("#common_mobile_story_bottom_container")}var f=b.clone();var e=f.children("div");var d=[];c.each(e,function(h,j){var i=c(j);if(i.attr("class")=="grid-items"){i.remove()}else{d.push(j)}});if(d.length>0){var g=0;c.each(d,function(i,j){var h=j.getAttribute("id");if(h&&h!=null&&h!="null"){if(window.scopeCounter.mobile_story_bottom_container>=1){j.setAttribute("id",h+"_"+window.scopeCounter.mobile_story_bottom_container)}}else{j.setAttribute("id","mobile_story_bottom_container_"+g+"_"+scopeCounter.mobile_story_bottom_container);g++}});f.attr("id","common_mobile_story_bottom_container"+window.scopeCounter.mobile_story_bottom_container);c("#mobile_story_bottom_container").append(f.html());if(window.scopeCounter.mobile_story_bottom_container>=1){}}});c(window).trigger("reset_sticky_elements")}})(jQuery,AUI());</script> <script>(function(b,a){b(document).ready(function(){window.taboolaFn.showTaboola_mobile_story_bottom_container.apply(this)})})(jQuery,AUI());</script> <!-- begin: Mobile Bottom Taboola --> <section class="mod-wrapper mod-infinite-grid hide-for-large-up"> <header class="mod-header"><h3>Sponsored Stories:</h3></header> <div class="mod-content" id="mobile_story_bottom_container"></div></section> <!-- end: Mobile Bottom Taboola --> <div style="display:none;"id="common_mobile_story_bottom_container"><script type="text/javascript">window._taboola=window._taboola||[];_taboola.push({mode:"thumbnails-b2",container:"mobile_story_bottom_container",placement:"Sponsored Thumbnails 3x2",target_type:"mix"});</script></div> <div style="display:none;"id="mobile_common_mobile_story_bottom_container">false</div> <div style="display:none;"id="desktop_common_mobile_story_bottom_container">false</div> <div style="display:none;"id="tablet_common_mobile_story_bottom_container">false</div> </div> </div> </div> </div> </div> </div> <div class="portlet-boundary portlet-boundary_56_ portlet-static portlet-static-end portlet-borderless portlet-journal-content " id="p_p_id_56_INSTANCE_2161_" > <span id="p_56_INSTANCE_2161"></span> <div class="portlet-body"> <div class="portlet-borderless-container " style=""> <div class="portlet-body"> <div class="journal-content-article" id="article_10155_65880_MOD-STORY_SNIPPET-WJBK_1.1"> <!-- begin: STORY SNIPPET --> <section class="module mod-story-snippet"> <!-- usePageCategory:true pagePrimaryCategoryName:"Entertainment" pagePrimaryCategoryId:"66082" --> <header class="mod-header no_header_style"> <h3>More Entertainment Stories</h3> </header> <div class="mod-content"> <ul class="list media"> <li> <a href="/news/local-news/sign-unveiled-at-newly-named-aretha-franklin-amphitheatre" title="Sign unveiled at newly-named Aretha Franklin Amphitheatre" > <div class="image-wrapper"> <figure class="responsive-wrapper image"> <div class="responsive-wrapper "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="" data-src="https://media.fox2detroit.com/media.fox2detroit.com/photo/2019/05/17/Chene_Park_renamed_the_Aretha_0_7284518_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox2detroit.com/media.fox2detroit.com/photo/2019/05/17/Chene_Park_renamed_the_Aretha_0_7284518_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox2detroit.com/media.fox2detroit.com/photo/2019/05/17/Chene_Park_renamed_the_Aretha_0_7284518_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox2detroit.com/media.fox2detroit.com/photo/2019/05/17/Chene_Park_renamed_the_Aretha_0_7284518_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox2detroit.com/media.fox2detroit.com/photo/2019/05/17/Chene_Park_renamed_the_Aretha_0_7284518_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="FOX 2 News" /> </div> </div> </div> </figure> <small class="copyright"></small> </div> <div class="headline-wrapper"> <h4>Sign unveiled at newly-named Aretha Franklin Amphitheatre</h4> </div> <div class="meta-wrapper"> </div> <div class="meta"> <p class="updated"><strong>Posted</strong><span> May 17 2019 11:44AM EDT</span></p> <p class="updated"><strong>Updated</strong><span> May 17 2019 05:44PM EDT</span></p> </div> <div class="body-wrapper "> <div class="body-content"> <p>Chene Park has officially been renamed Aretha Franklin Amphitheatre. The new sign, featuring a stylized signature of the Queen of Soul's first name, was unveiled Friday in a special ceremony. </p><p>Mayor Mike Duggan told mourners at Franklin's funeral in August the name would be changed to Aretha Franklin Amphitheatre, saying "when Aretha Franklin sang, it sounded like the voice of Detroit." Days later, City Council unanimously approved it.</p><p>"August 22, 2015. The most memorable concert that ever occurred here was Aretha Franklin, open by the Isley brothers and she went on well past midnight untill she finished to the lore of the crowds and our R-E-S-P-E-C-T," Duggan said. "She loved this facility." </p> </div> <div class="body-cover"> <span>Read the full story <i class="icon-fox-read-more"></i></span> </div> </div> </a> </li> <li> <a href="/news/whats-hot/internet-sensation-grumpy-cat-dies-at-age-7" title="Internet sensation 'Grumpy Cat' dies at age 7" > <div class="image-wrapper"> <figure class="responsive-wrapper image"> <div class="responsive-wrapper "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="" data-src="https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/05/17/GETTY%20grump%20cat_1558087256310.png_7280282_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/05/17/GETTY%20grump%20cat_1558087256310.png_7280282_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/05/17/GETTY%20grump%20cat_1558087256310.png_7280282_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/05/17/GETTY%20grump%20cat_1558087256310.png_7280282_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/05/17/GETTY%20grump%20cat_1558087256310.png_7280282_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="" /> </div> </div> </div> </figure> <small class="copyright">© Copyright 2000 - 2019 Fox Television Stations, LLC. All Rights Reserved.</small> </div> <div class="headline-wrapper"> <h4>Internet sensation 'Grumpy Cat' dies at age 7</h4> </div> <div class="meta-wrapper"> </div> <div class="meta"> <p class="updated"><strong>Posted</strong><span> May 17 2019 05:58AM EDT</span></p> <p class="updated"><strong>Updated</strong><span> May 17 2019 12:29PM EDT</span></p> </div> <div class="body-wrapper "> <div class="body-content"> <p>It's a sad day for fans of the famous Grumpy Cat: the internet star has died at the age of 7. </p><p>Her owners posted on social media that she experienced complications from a urinary tract infection.</p><p>“She passed away peacefully on the morning of Tuesday, May 14, at home in the arms of her mommy, Tabatha,” they wrote.</p> </div> <div class="body-cover"> <span>Read the full story <i class="icon-fox-read-more"></i></span> </div> </div> </a> </li> <li> <a href="/entertainment/report-ric-flair-hospitalized-after-suffering-medical-emergency" title="Ric Flair hospitalized after suffering medical emergency" > <div class="image-wrapper"> <figure class="responsive-wrapper image"> <div class="responsive-wrapper "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="" data-src="https://media.fox5atlanta.com/media.fox5atlanta.com/photo/2019/05/16/Wrestling_legend_Ric_Flair_set_to_underg_0_7280042_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox5atlanta.com/media.fox5atlanta.com/photo/2019/05/16/Wrestling_legend_Ric_Flair_set_to_underg_0_7280042_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox5atlanta.com/media.fox5atlanta.com/photo/2019/05/16/Wrestling_legend_Ric_Flair_set_to_underg_0_7280042_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox5atlanta.com/media.fox5atlanta.com/photo/2019/05/16/Wrestling_legend_Ric_Flair_set_to_underg_0_7280042_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox5atlanta.com/media.fox5atlanta.com/photo/2019/05/16/Wrestling_legend_Ric_Flair_set_to_underg_0_7280042_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="Wrestling legend Ric Flair set to undergo surgery" /> </div> </div> </div> </figure> <small class="copyright"></small> </div> <div class="headline-wrapper"> <h4>Ric Flair hospitalized after suffering medical emergency</h4> </div> <div class="meta-wrapper"> By <span class="author">Will Nunley</span>, <span class="author">FOX 5 News </span> </div> <div class="meta"> <p class="updated"><strong>Posted</strong><span> May 16 2019 12:41PM EDT</span></p> <p class="updated"><strong>Updated</strong><span> May 17 2019 09:50AM EDT</span></p> </div> <div class="body-wrapper "> <div class="body-content"> <p>WWE legend Ric Flair has been hospitalized after reportedly suffering a medical emergency Thursday, his wife confirmed.</p><p>A source has since confirmed the hospitalization to FOX 5 News.</p><p>App user: View full article here</p> </div> <div class="body-cover"> <span>Read the full story <i class="icon-fox-read-more"></i></span> </div> </div> </a> </li> </ul> </div> </section> <!-- end: STORY SNIPPET --> </div> </div> </div> </div> </div> <div class="portlet-boundary portlet-boundary_56_ portlet-static portlet-static-end portlet-borderless portlet-journal-content " id="p_p_id_56_INSTANCE_0724_" > <span id="p_56_INSTANCE_0724"></span> <div class="portlet-body"> <div class="portlet-borderless-container " style=""> <div class="portlet-body"> <div class="journal-content-article" id="article_10155_65880_MOD-FOX-FEATURED-WJBK_1.3"> <!-- begin: STORY LIST --> <div class="featured-module-wrapper"> <div class="story-page-divider"></div> <header class="mod-header featured-header"> <h3>Featured Videos</h3> </header> <div class="mod-content featured-module"> <ul class="list stories"> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/news/beautiful-drone-footage-captures-school-of-stingrays-swimming-off-coast-of-australia"> <figure class="crop-photo thumb delay-bg-load ratio-16x9" style="background-image: url('https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/05/17/school%20of%20rays%20for%20web_1558091655106.png_7280685_ver1.0_320_180.jpg');"> <img src="https://media.fox2detroit.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wjbk/placeholder-16x9.jpg" alt="Photo courtesy: DRONESHARKAPP/instagram/Facebook" title="school of rays for web_1558091655106.png-402429.jpg"/> <span class='icon'><i class='icomoon-play'></i></span> </figure> <h3>Beautiful! Drone footage captures school of stingrays swimming off coast of Australia</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/news/walgreens-announces-commitment-to-hire-5000-veterans-over-5-years"> <figure class="crop-photo thumb delay-bg-load ratio-16x9" style="background-image: url('https://media.my9nj.com/media.my9nj.com/photo/2019/05/16/thumb%20veterans_1558054617219.jpg_7278924_ver1.0_320_180.jpg');"> <img src="https://media.fox2detroit.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wjbk/placeholder-16x9.jpg" alt="FILE: District of Columbia Army National Guard noncommissioned officers gather to support two D.C. Guardsmen who are competing in the 2019 Region 2 Best Warrior Competition on May 16, at Camp Dawson, W.Va. (Photo Credit: U.S. Army/Kevin Valentine)" title="190516-Z-GP431-0108_1558054617219-400801"/> <span class='icon'><i class='icomoon-play'></i></span> </figure> <h3>Walgreens announces commitment to hire 5,000 veterans over 5 years</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/news/turbotax-hid-entirely-free-online-tax-filing-service-from-search-engines-report-alleges"> <figure class="crop-photo thumb delay-bg-load ratio-16x9" style="background-image: url('https://media.my9nj.com/media.my9nj.com/photo/2019/05/16/THUMB%20TAX_1558036735931.jpg_7276683_ver1.0_320_180.jpg');"> <img src="https://media.fox2detroit.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wjbk/placeholder-16x9.jpg" alt="FILE: Turbo Tax is displayed on devices on February 22, 2018 in San Francisco, California. (Photo by Kimberly White/Getty Images for TurboTax)" title="940325238_1558036735931-400801"/> <span class='icon'><i class='icomoon-play'></i></span> </figure> <h3>TurboTax hid entirely free online tax filing service from search engines, report alleges</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/news/human-car-wash-man-invents-shower-tool-that-does-the-scrubbing-for-you"> <figure class="crop-photo thumb delay-bg-load ratio-16x9" style="background-image: url('https://media.my9nj.com/media.my9nj.com/photo/2019/05/16/Humanwash%2016x9%20final_1558040423123.jpg_7277274_ver1.0_320_180.jpg');"> <img src="https://media.fox2detroit.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wjbk/placeholder-16x9.jpg" alt="The “Humanwash” was created for the elderly or people with mobility issues who might prefer to bathe by themselves, according to its inventor. (Photo credit: Humanwash / Matti Paaso)" title="Humanwash 16x9 final_1558040423123.jpg-400801.jpg"/> <span class='icon'><i class='icomoon-play'></i></span> </figure> <h3>'Human car wash': Man invents shower tool that does the scrubbing for you</h3> </a> </li> </ul> </div> <footer class="mod-footer light featured-footer"> <a href="http://www.fox2detroit.com/video"> Watch more videos <i class="fa fa-arrow-circle-right"></i></a> </footer> </div> <!-- end: STORY LIST --> </div> </div> </div> </div> </div> </div> </div> <div class="column large-4" data-equalizer-watch> <div class="portlet-layout row collapse-mobile"> <div class="portlet-column column large-12" id="column-3"> <div class="portlet-dropzone portlet-column-content" id="layout-column_column-3"> <div class="portlet-boundary portlet-boundary_56_ portlet-static portlet-static-end portlet-borderless portlet-journal-content " id="p_p_id_56_INSTANCE_4191_" > <span id="p_56_INSTANCE_4191"></span> <div class="portlet-body"> <div class="portlet-borderless-container " style=""> <div class="portlet-body"> <div class="journal-content-article" id="article_10155_65880_MOD-AD-WJBK_MR_ONE_BASE_1.1"> <section class='mod-wrapper mod-ad '> <div id='_56_INSTANCE_4191_MOD-AD-WJBK_MR_ONE_BASE' class='mod-content ad-300'></div> </section> <script type='text/javascript'> (function($, A){ var self = fox.ads, id = '_56_INSTANCE_4191_MOD-AD-WJBK_MR_ONE_BASE', adSlot; var renderAd = function(){ googletag.cmd.push(function() { window.GPTAds = window.GPTAds || {}; googletag.pubads().enableAsyncRendering(); var windowWidth = document.body.clientWidth, tabletMaxSize = 1024; /* need refine to get by 5 sizes: X-Large Large Medium Small X-Small */ var mapping = googletag.sizeMapping().addSize( [1280, 650], eval('[300,250]')).addSize( [tabletMaxSize, 300], eval('[300,250]')).addSize( [768, 300], eval('[]')).addSize( [641, 300], eval('[]')).addSize( [0, 0], eval('[]')).build(); var isValidSize = function( size ){ return (size !== '[]' && size !== '[0,0]'); }; if(windowWidth < 641) { if( isValidSize('[]') ){ adSlot = googletag.defineSlot('/63790564/wjbk/entertainment', eval('[]'), id).defineSizeMapping(mapping); } }else if(windowWidth < 768) { if( isValidSize('[]') ){ adSlot = googletag.defineSlot('/63790564/wjbk/entertainment', eval('[]'), id).defineSizeMapping(mapping); } }else if(windowWidth < tabletMaxSize) { if( isValidSize('[]') ){ adSlot = googletag.defineSlot('/63790564/wjbk/entertainment', eval('[]'), id).defineSizeMapping(mapping); } }else if(windowWidth < 1280) { if( isValidSize('[300,250]') ){ adSlot = googletag.defineSlot('/63790564/wjbk/entertainment', eval('[300,250]'), id).defineSizeMapping(mapping); } }else { if( isValidSize('[300,250]') ){ adSlot = googletag.defineSlot('/63790564/wjbk/entertainment', eval('[300,250]'), id).defineSizeMapping(mapping); } } if(adSlot){ adSlot.addService(googletag.pubads()).setTargeting('pos', 'mr1').setCollapseEmptyDiv(true,true); adSlot.setTargeting('pgtype', 'story'); /* set tag for page level */ adSlot.setTargeting('pgid', '407500313'); window.GPTAds[id] = adSlot; fox.ads.responsiveRefresh.push(adSlot); fox.ads.disableInitialLoadRefresh.push(adSlot); googletag.pubads().disableInitialLoad(); /* add to infiniteStoryRefresh if within an ininite-story-ad-refresh container or if the ad is configured as mwsticky-bottom */ if ( $('.infinite-story-ad-refresh #' + id).length > 0 || $('#' + id).hasClass('ad-mwsticky-bottom')) { fox.ads.infiniteStoryRefresh.push(adSlot); } googletag.pubads().enableSingleRequest(); googletag.enableServices(); googletag.display(id); } }); }; renderAd(); })( jQuery, AUI() ); </script> </div> </div> </div> </div> </div> <div class="portlet-boundary portlet-boundary_56_ portlet-static portlet-static-end portlet-borderless portlet-journal-content " id="p_p_id_56_INSTANCE_3521_" > <span id="p_56_INSTANCE_3521"></span> <div class="portlet-body"> <div class="portlet-borderless-container " style=""> <div class="portlet-body"> <div class="journal-content-article" id="article_10155_65880_MOD-TABOOLA-STORY-THUMBNAILS-RR_1.0"> <div class="delay-bg-load"> <script type="text/javascript">(function(c,a){window.taboolaFn=window.taboolaFn||[];window.scopeCounter=window.scopeCounter||[];window._taboola=window._taboola||[];window.scopeCounter["taboola-right-rail-storypage-thumbnails"]=0;var b;window.taboolaFn["showTaboola_taboola-right-rail-storypage-thumbnails"]=function(){googletag.cmd.push(function(){window.scopeCounter["taboola-right-rail-storypage-thumbnails"]++;if(window.scopeCounter["taboola-right-rail-storypage-thumbnails"]===1){b=c("#common_taboola-right-rail-storypage-thumbnails")}var f=b.clone();var e=f.children("div");var d=[];c.each(e,function(h,j){var i=c(j);if(i.attr("class")=="grid-items"){i.remove()}else{d.push(j)}});if(d.length>0){var g=0;c.each(d,function(i,j){var h=j.getAttribute("id");if(h&&h!=null&&h!="null"){if(window.scopeCounter["taboola-right-rail-storypage-thumbnails"]>=1){j.setAttribute("id",h+"_"+window.scopeCounter["taboola-right-rail-storypage-thumbnails"])}}else{j.setAttribute("id","taboola-right-rail-storypage-thumbnails_"+g+"_"+scopeCounter["taboola-right-rail-storypage-thumbnails"]);g++}});f.attr("id","common_taboola-right-rail-storypage-thumbnails"+window.scopeCounter["taboola-right-rail-storypage-thumbnails"]);c("#taboola-right-rail-storypage-thumbnails").append(f.html());if(window.scopeCounter["taboola-right-rail-storypage-thumbnails"]>=1){}}});c(window).trigger("reset_sticky_elements")}})(jQuery,AUI());</script> <script>(function(b,a){b(document).ready(function(){window.taboolaFn["showTaboola_taboola-right-rail-storypage-thumbnails"].apply(this)})})(jQuery,AUI());</script> <div class="hide-for-medium-down" id="taboola-right-rail-storypage-thumbnails"></div> <div style="display:none;"id="common_taboola-right-rail-storypage-thumbnails"><script type="text/javascript">window._taboola=window._taboola||[];_taboola.push({mode:"organic-thumbnails-rr2",container:"taboola-right-rail-storypage-thumbnails",placement:"Article - RR Thumbnails - New",target_type:"mix"});</script></div> <div style="display:none;"id="mobile_common_taboola-right-rail-storypage-thumbnails">false</div> <div style="display:none;"id="desktop_common_taboola-right-rail-storypage-thumbnails">false</div> <div style="display:none;"id="tablet_common_taboola-right-rail-storypage-thumbnails">false</div> </div> </div> </div> </div> </div> </div> <div class="portlet-boundary portlet-boundary_56_ portlet-static portlet-static-end portlet-borderless portlet-journal-content " id="p_p_id_56_INSTANCE_6404_" > <span id="p_56_INSTANCE_6404"></span> <div class="portlet-body"> <div class="portlet-borderless-container " style=""> <div class="portlet-body"> <div class="journal-content-article" id="article_10155_65880_MOD-TOP-STORIES-STORY-SL-RR_1.1"> <!-- begin: STORY LIST --> <div class="mod-story-list hide-for-medium-down"> <header class="mod-header"> <h3>Most Recent</h3> </header> <section class="mod-wrapper bg-white"> <div class="mod-content mod-story-list-content"> <ul class="list stories"> <li class="story featured hide-story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/news/local-news/fbi-raids-homes-in-pontiac-connected-to-international-drug-ring" > <figure class="thumb"> <div class="responsive-wrapper "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox2detroit.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wjbk/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox2detroit.com/media.fox2detroit.com/photo/2019/05/18/fbi%20pontiac%20raids_1558156053538.JPG_7287141_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox2detroit.com/media.fox2detroit.com/photo/2019/05/18/fbi%20pontiac%20raids_1558156053538.JPG_7287141_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox2detroit.com/media.fox2detroit.com/photo/2019/05/18/fbi%20pontiac%20raids_1558156053538.JPG_7287141_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox2detroit.com/media.fox2detroit.com/photo/2019/05/18/fbi%20pontiac%20raids_1558156053538.JPG_7287141_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox2detroit.com/media.fox2detroit.com/photo/2019/05/18/fbi%20pontiac%20raids_1558156053538.JPG_7287141_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="" /> </div> </div> </div> </figure> <h3>FBI raids homes in Pontiac connected to international drug ring</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/news/local-news/neve-campbell-talks-being-back-in-detroit-at-motor-city-comic-con-2019" > <div class="thumbnail-image-story-list thumb-right"> <div class="responsive-wrapper "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox2detroit.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wjbk/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox2detroit.com/media.fox2detroit.com/photo/2019/05/17/wjbk_neve%20campbell_motorcity-comic%20con2_1558140606200.jpg_7285081_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox2detroit.com/media.fox2detroit.com/photo/2019/05/17/wjbk_neve%20campbell_motorcity-comic%20con2_1558140606200.jpg_7285081_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox2detroit.com/media.fox2detroit.com/photo/2019/05/17/wjbk_neve%20campbell_motorcity-comic%20con2_1558140606200.jpg_7285081_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox2detroit.com/media.fox2detroit.com/photo/2019/05/17/wjbk_neve%20campbell_motorcity-comic%20con2_1558140606200.jpg_7285081_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox2detroit.com/media.fox2detroit.com/photo/2019/05/17/wjbk_neve%20campbell_motorcity-comic%20con2_1558140606200.jpg_7285081_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="" /> </div> </div> </div> </div> <h3>Neve Campbell talks being back in Detroit at Motor City Comic Con 2019</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/news/local-news/home-invader-steals-jewelry-abuses-dog-in-wayne-break-in" > <div class="thumbnail-image-story-list thumb-right"> <div class="responsive-wrapper "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox2detroit.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wjbk/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox2detroit.com/media.fox2detroit.com/photo/2019/05/17/home%20invader%20wayne_1558148872928.JPG_7286903_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox2detroit.com/media.fox2detroit.com/photo/2019/05/17/home%20invader%20wayne_1558148872928.JPG_7286903_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox2detroit.com/media.fox2detroit.com/photo/2019/05/17/home%20invader%20wayne_1558148872928.JPG_7286903_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox2detroit.com/media.fox2detroit.com/photo/2019/05/17/home%20invader%20wayne_1558148872928.JPG_7286903_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox2detroit.com/media.fox2detroit.com/photo/2019/05/17/home%20invader%20wayne_1558148872928.JPG_7286903_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="" /> </div> </div> </div> </div> <h3>Home invader steals jewelry, abuses dog in Wayne break-in</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/news/local-news/indiana-man-stalked-thousands-of-victims-including-royal-oak-woman" > <div class="thumbnail-image-story-list thumb-right"> <div class="responsive-wrapper "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox2detroit.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wjbk/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox2detroit.com/media.fox2detroit.com/photo/2019/05/17/Stephen%20Craig%20Mason_1558135830502.JPG_7285031_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox2detroit.com/media.fox2detroit.com/photo/2019/05/17/Stephen%20Craig%20Mason_1558135830502.JPG_7285031_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox2detroit.com/media.fox2detroit.com/photo/2019/05/17/Stephen%20Craig%20Mason_1558135830502.JPG_7285031_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox2detroit.com/media.fox2detroit.com/photo/2019/05/17/Stephen%20Craig%20Mason_1558135830502.JPG_7285031_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox2detroit.com/media.fox2detroit.com/photo/2019/05/17/Stephen%20Craig%20Mason_1558135830502.JPG_7285031_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="Stephen&#x20;Mason" /> </div> </div> </div> </div> <h3>Indiana man stalked thousands of victims including Royal Oak woman</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/news/local-news/party-of-10-dips-out-on-500-bill-at-japanese-steakhouse-in-warren" > <div class="thumbnail-image-story-list thumb-right"> <div class="responsive-wrapper "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox2detroit.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wjbk/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox2detroit.com/media.fox2detroit.com/photo/2019/05/17/Party_of_10_adults_dips_out_on__500_chec_0_7284726_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox2detroit.com/media.fox2detroit.com/photo/2019/05/17/Party_of_10_adults_dips_out_on__500_chec_0_7284726_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox2detroit.com/media.fox2detroit.com/photo/2019/05/17/Party_of_10_adults_dips_out_on__500_chec_0_7284726_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox2detroit.com/media.fox2detroit.com/photo/2019/05/17/Party_of_10_adults_dips_out_on__500_chec_0_7284726_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox2detroit.com/media.fox2detroit.com/photo/2019/05/17/Party_of_10_adults_dips_out_on__500_chec_0_7284726_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="" /> </div> </div> </div> </div> <h3>Party of 10 dips out on $500 bill at Japanese steakhouse in Warren</h3> </a> </li> </ul> </div> <footer class="mod-footer light"> <a href="http://www.fox2detroit.com/news"> More Stories <i class="fa fa-arrow-circle-right"></i></a> </footer> </section> </div> <!-- end: STORY LIST --> </div> </div> </div> </div> </div> </div> </div> </div> <div id="story-sticky-content-spacer"> <div id="story-sticky-content" class="portlet-column" id="column-4"> <div class="portlet-dropzone portlet-column-content" id="layout-column_column-4"> <div class="portlet-boundary portlet-boundary_56_ portlet-static portlet-static-end portlet-borderless portlet-journal-content " id="p_p_id_56_INSTANCE_8240_" > <span id="p_56_INSTANCE_8240"></span> <div class="portlet-body"> <div class="portlet-borderless-container " style=""> <div class="portlet-body"> <div class="journal-content-article" id="article_10155_65880_MOD-AD-WJBK_MR_TWO_BASE_1.1"> <section class='mod-wrapper mod-ad '> <div id='_56_INSTANCE_8240_MOD-AD-WJBK_MR_TWO_BASE' class='mod-content ad-300'></div> </section> <script type='text/javascript'> (function($, A){ var self = fox.ads, id = '_56_INSTANCE_8240_MOD-AD-WJBK_MR_TWO_BASE', adSlot; var renderAd = function(){ googletag.cmd.push(function() { window.GPTAds = window.GPTAds || {}; googletag.pubads().enableAsyncRendering(); var windowWidth = document.body.clientWidth, tabletMaxSize = 1024; /* need refine to get by 5 sizes: X-Large Large Medium Small X-Small */ var mapping = googletag.sizeMapping().addSize( [1280, 650], eval('[[300,600],[300,250]]')).addSize( [tabletMaxSize, 300], eval('[[300,600],[300,250]]')).addSize( [768, 300], eval('[]')).addSize( [641, 300], eval('[]')).addSize( [0, 0], eval('[]')).build(); var isValidSize = function( size ){ return (size !== '[]' && size !== '[0,0]'); }; if(windowWidth < 641) { if( isValidSize('[]') ){ adSlot = googletag.defineSlot('/63790564/wjbk/entertainment', eval('[]'), id).defineSizeMapping(mapping); } }else if(windowWidth < 768) { if( isValidSize('[]') ){ adSlot = googletag.defineSlot('/63790564/wjbk/entertainment', eval('[]'), id).defineSizeMapping(mapping); } }else if(windowWidth < tabletMaxSize) { if( isValidSize('[]') ){ adSlot = googletag.defineSlot('/63790564/wjbk/entertainment', eval('[]'), id).defineSizeMapping(mapping); } }else if(windowWidth < 1280) { if( isValidSize('[[300,600],[300,250]]') ){ adSlot = googletag.defineSlot('/63790564/wjbk/entertainment', eval('[[300,600],[300,250]]'), id).defineSizeMapping(mapping); } }else { if( isValidSize('[[300,600],[300,250]]') ){ adSlot = googletag.defineSlot('/63790564/wjbk/entertainment', eval('[[300,600],[300,250]]'), id).defineSizeMapping(mapping); } } if(adSlot){ adSlot.addService(googletag.pubads()).setTargeting('pos', 'mr2').setCollapseEmptyDiv(true,true); adSlot.setTargeting('pgtype', 'story'); /* set tag for page level */ adSlot.setTargeting('pgid', '407500313'); window.GPTAds[id] = adSlot; fox.ads.responsiveRefresh.push(adSlot); fox.ads.disableInitialLoadRefresh.push(adSlot); googletag.pubads().disableInitialLoad(); /* add to infiniteStoryRefresh if within an ininite-story-ad-refresh container or if the ad is configured as mwsticky-bottom */ if ( $('.infinite-story-ad-refresh #' + id).length > 0 || $('#' + id).hasClass('ad-mwsticky-bottom')) { fox.ads.infiniteStoryRefresh.push(adSlot); } googletag.pubads().enableSingleRequest(); googletag.enableServices(); googletag.display(id); } }); }; renderAd(); })( jQuery, AUI() ); </script> </div> </div> </div> </div> </div> </div> </div> </div> </div> </div> <div class="portlet-layout row"> <div class="portlet-column column large-12" id="column-5"> <div class="portlet-dropzone empty portlet-column-content" id="layout-column_column-5"></div> </div> </div> </section> <section class="row-wrapper bg-white pad"> <div class="portlet-layout row"> <div class="portlet-column column small-12" id="column-6"> <div class="portlet-dropzone portlet-column-content" id="layout-column_column-6"> <div class="portlet-boundary portlet-boundary_56_ portlet-static portlet-static-end portlet-borderless portlet-journal-content " id="p_p_id_56_INSTANCE_6303_" > <span id="p_56_INSTANCE_6303"></span> <div class="portlet-body"> <div class="portlet-borderless-container " style=""> <div class="portlet-body"> <div class="journal-content-article" id="article_10155_65880_MOD-INFINITE_STORIES-WJBK-STORY_1.0"> <div class="delay-bg-load"> <script type="text/javascript">(function(c,a){window.taboolaFn=window.taboolaFn||[];window.scopeCounter=window.scopeCounter||[];window._taboola=window._taboola||[];window.scopeCounter.infinite_stories_container=0;var b;window.taboolaFn.showTaboola_infinite_stories_container=function(){googletag.cmd.push(function(){window.scopeCounter.infinite_stories_container++;if(window.scopeCounter.infinite_stories_container===1){b=c("#common_infinite_stories_container")}var g=b.clone();var f=g.children("div");var d=[];c.each(f,function(j,l){var k=c(l);if(k.attr("class")=="grid-items"){k.remove()}else{d.push(l)}});if(d.length>0){var i=0;c.each(d,function(m,n){var k=n.getAttribute("id");if(k&&k!=null&&k!="null"){if(window.scopeCounter.infinite_stories_container>=1){n.setAttribute("id",k+"_"+window.scopeCounter.infinite_stories_container);if(n.firstChild!==null&&n.firstChild.className==="_56_INSTANCE_6303_MOD-AD-WJBK_BANNER_BOTTOM_BASE"){var j=window.taboolaAdCode["_56_INSTANCE_6303_MOD-AD-WJBK_BANNER_BOTTOM_BASE"];j=j.replace(/_56_INSTANCE_6303_MOD-AD-WJBK_BANNER_BOTTOM_BASE/g,"_56_INSTANCE_6303_MOD-AD-WJBK_BANNER_BOTTOM_BASE_"+window.scopeCounter.infinite_stories_container);var l=(window.scopeCounter.infinite_stories_container-1)%4+1;j=j.replace(/taboola1/g,"taboola"+l);n.innerHTML=j}}}else{n.setAttribute("id","infinite_stories_container_"+i+"_"+scopeCounter.infinite_stories_container);i++}});g.attr("id","common_infinite_stories_container"+window.scopeCounter.infinite_stories_container);c("#infinite_stories_container").append(g.html());if(window.scopeCounter.infinite_stories_container>=1){var e="_56_INSTANCE_6303_MOD-AD-WJBK_BANNER_BOTTOM_BASE_"+window.scopeCounter.infinite_stories_container;var h=(window.GPTAds&&window.GPTAds[e])?window.GPTAds[e]:false;if(h){fox.ads.refreshAds([h],"Rendering Taboola Ad Slot")}else{fox.utils.log("No Taboola ad slot found for container "+e)}}}});c(window).trigger("reset_sticky_elements")}})(jQuery,AUI());</script> <script>(function(b,a){b(document).ready(function(){window.taboolaFn.showTaboola_infinite_stories_container.apply(this)})})(jQuery,AUI());</script> <!-- begin: INFINITE STORIES --> <section class="mod-wrapper mod-infinite-grid hide-for-medium-down"> <header class="mod-header"><h3>Sponsored Stories:</h3></header> <div class="mod-content" id="infinite_stories_container"></div></section> <!-- end: INFINITE STORIES --> <script type="text/javascript">window.taboolaAdCode=window.taboolaAdCode||{};window.taboolaAdCode["_56_INSTANCE_6303_MOD-AD-WJBK_BANNER_BOTTOM_BASE"]="\n\n\n\n\n\n \n\n\n\n\n\n\n\n\n\n\n\n\n\n\n\n\n\n\n\n\n\n\n\n\n\n\n\n\n\n\n\n\n\n\n\n\n\n\n\n\n\n\n\n\n\n\n\n\n\n\n\n\n\n\n\n \n\n\n\n\n\n\n\n\n\n\n\n\n\n\n\n\n\n\n\n\n\n\n\n\n\n\n\n\n\n\n\n\n\n\n\n\n\n\n\n\n\n\n\n\n\n\n\n\n\n\n\n\n\n\n\n\n\n\n\n\n\n\n\n\n\n\n\n\n\n\n\n\n\n\n\n\n\n\n\n \n\n\n\n\n\n\n\n\n\n\n\n\n\n\n\n\n\n\n\n\n\n\n\n\n\n\n\n\n\n\n \n \n \n \n \n \n <section class='mod-wrapper mod-ad delay-bg-load'>\n <div id='_56_INSTANCE_6303_MOD-AD-WJBK_BANNER_BOTTOM_BASE' class='mod-content ad-728 ad-320'></div>\n </section>\n <script type='text/javascript'>\n (function($, A){\n var self = fox.ads,\n id = '_56_INSTANCE_6303_MOD-AD-WJBK_BANNER_BOTTOM_BASE',\n adSlot;\n\n \n\n var $slot = $('#'+id),\n $slotWrapper = $slot.parent(),\n lazyLoadWaiting = false;\n\n \n\n var onLazyLoad = function(){\n if( adSlot ){\n var refreshOnResize = true;\n self.renderLazyAd( adSlot, refreshOnResize );\n } else {\n /* slot hasn't been defined yet */\n lazyLoadWaiting = true;\n }\n };\n\n \n $slotWrapper.one(self.LAZY_LOAD_TRIGGER_EVENT, onLazyLoad);\n \n /* using event trigger in case an outside script wants to trigger instead */\n var triggerLazyLoad = function(){\n \n $slotWrapper.trigger(self.LAZY_LOAD_TRIGGER_EVENT);\n };\n\n \n var renderAd = function(){\n\n googletag.cmd.push(function() {\n window.GPTAds = window.GPTAds || {};\n googletag.pubads().enableAsyncRendering();\n var windowWidth = document.body.clientWidth,\n tabletMaxSize = 1024;\n /* need refine to get by 5 sizes: X-Large Large Medium Small X-Small */\n var mapping = googletag.sizeMapping().addSize(\n [1280, 650], eval('[728,90]')).addSize(\n [tabletMaxSize, 300], eval('[728,90]')).addSize(\n [768, 300], eval('[728,90]')).addSize(\n [641, 300], eval('[320,50]')).addSize(\n [0, 0], eval('[320,50]')).build();\n var isValidSize = function( size ){\n return (size !== '[]' && size !== '[0,0]');\n };\n if(windowWidth < 641) {\n if( isValidSize('[320,50]') ){\n adSlot = googletag.defineSlot('/63790564/wjbk/entertainment', eval('[320,50]'), id).defineSizeMapping(mapping);\n }\n }else if(windowWidth < 768) {\n if( isValidSize('[320,50]') ){\n adSlot = googletag.defineSlot('/63790564/wjbk/entertainment', eval('[320,50]'), id).defineSizeMapping(mapping);\n }\n }else if(windowWidth < tabletMaxSize) {\n if( isValidSize('[728,90]') ){\n adSlot = googletag.defineSlot('/63790564/wjbk/entertainment', eval('[728,90]'), id).defineSizeMapping(mapping);\n }\n }else if(windowWidth < 1280) {\n if( isValidSize('[728,90]') ){\n adSlot = googletag.defineSlot('/63790564/wjbk/entertainment', eval('[728,90]'), id).defineSizeMapping(mapping);\n }\n }else {\n if( isValidSize('[728,90]') ){\n adSlot = googletag.defineSlot('/63790564/wjbk/entertainment', eval('[728,90]'), id).defineSizeMapping(mapping);\n }\n }\n if(adSlot){\n adSlot.addService(googletag.pubads()).setTargeting('pos', 'banner-bottom').setCollapseEmptyDiv(true,true);\n adSlot.setTargeting('pgtype', 'story');\n /* set tag for page level */\n adSlot.setTargeting('pgid', '407500313');\n \n window.GPTAds[id] = adSlot;\n googletag.pubads().disableInitialLoad();\n \n /*\n add to infiniteStoryRefresh if within an ininite-story-ad-refresh container\n or if the ad is configured as mwsticky-bottom\n */\n if ( $('.infinite-story-ad-refresh #' + id).length > 0\n || $('#' + id).hasClass('ad-mwsticky-bottom')) {\n fox.ads.infiniteStoryRefresh.push(adSlot);\n }\n\n googletag.pubads().enableSingleRequest();\n googletag.enableServices();\n googletag.display(id);\n\n \n /* check for lazy-load scroll class */\n if( $slotWrapper.hasClass('delay-bg-load') ){\n $slotWrapper.one('ep-imgloadgroup-load', triggerLazyLoad);\n } else {\n /* class might have been removed already */\n triggerLazyLoad();\n }\n \n }\n });\n };\n renderAd();\n })( jQuery, AUI() );\n <\/script>\n ";</script> <div style="display:none;"id="common_infinite_stories_container"><div></div><div class="grid-items"><div class="grid-item"><div></div></div><div class="grid-item ad" id="adcontainer_1"><div class="_56_INSTANCE_6303_MOD-AD-WJBK_BANNER_BOTTOM_BASE"></div></div><div class="grid-item"><div></div></div></div><script type="text/javascript">window.scopeCounter=window.scopeCounter||[];if(window.scopeCounter.infinite_stories_container){window._taboola=window._taboola||[];_taboola.push({mode:"thumbnails-b2",container:"infinite_stories_container_0_"+scopeCounter.infinite_stories_container,placement:"Sponsored Thumbnails 3x2 - "+scopeCounter.infinite_stories_container,target_type:"mix"});_taboola.push({mode:"thumbnails-b3",container:"infinite_stories_container_1_"+scopeCounter.infinite_stories_container,placement:"Sponsored Thumbnails 1x1 - "+scopeCounter.infinite_stories_container,target_type:"mix"});_taboola.push({mode:"organic-thumbnails-b3",container:"infinite_stories_container_2_"+scopeCounter.infinite_stories_container,placement:"Organic Thumbnails 1x1 - "+scopeCounter.infinite_stories_container,target_type:"mix"})};</script></div> <div style="display:none;"id="mobile_common_infinite_stories_container">false</div> <div style="display:none;"id="desktop_common_infinite_stories_container">false</div> <div style="display:none;"id="tablet_common_infinite_stories_container">false</div> </div> <section class='mod-wrapper mod-ad delay-bg-load'> <div id='_56_INSTANCE_6303_MOD-AD-WJBK_BANNER_BOTTOM_BASE' class='mod-content ad-728 ad-320'></div> </section> <script type='text/javascript'> (function($, A){ var self = fox.ads, id = '_56_INSTANCE_6303_MOD-AD-WJBK_BANNER_BOTTOM_BASE', adSlot; var $slot = $('#'+id), $slotWrapper = $slot.parent(), lazyLoadWaiting = false; var onLazyLoad = function(){ if( adSlot ){ var refreshOnResize = true; self.renderLazyAd( adSlot, refreshOnResize ); } else { /* slot hasn't been defined yet */ lazyLoadWaiting = true; } }; $slotWrapper.one(self.LAZY_LOAD_TRIGGER_EVENT, onLazyLoad); /* using event trigger in case an outside script wants to trigger instead */ var triggerLazyLoad = function(){ $slotWrapper.trigger(self.LAZY_LOAD_TRIGGER_EVENT); }; var renderAd = function(){ googletag.cmd.push(function() { window.GPTAds = window.GPTAds || {}; googletag.pubads().enableAsyncRendering(); var windowWidth = document.body.clientWidth, tabletMaxSize = 1024; /* need refine to get by 5 sizes: X-Large Large Medium Small X-Small */ var mapping = googletag.sizeMapping().addSize( [1280, 650], eval('[728,90]')).addSize( [tabletMaxSize, 300], eval('[728,90]')).addSize( [768, 300], eval('[728,90]')).addSize( [641, 300], eval('[320,50]')).addSize( [0, 0], eval('[320,50]')).build(); var isValidSize = function( size ){ return (size !== '[]' && size !== '[0,0]'); }; if(windowWidth < 641) { if( isValidSize('[320,50]') ){ adSlot = googletag.defineSlot('/63790564/wjbk/entertainment', eval('[320,50]'), id).defineSizeMapping(mapping); } }else if(windowWidth < 768) { if( isValidSize('[320,50]') ){ adSlot = googletag.defineSlot('/63790564/wjbk/entertainment', eval('[320,50]'), id).defineSizeMapping(mapping); } }else if(windowWidth < tabletMaxSize) { if( isValidSize('[728,90]') ){ adSlot = googletag.defineSlot('/63790564/wjbk/entertainment', eval('[728,90]'), id).defineSizeMapping(mapping); } }else if(windowWidth < 1280) { if( isValidSize('[728,90]') ){ adSlot = googletag.defineSlot('/63790564/wjbk/entertainment', eval('[728,90]'), id).defineSizeMapping(mapping); } }else { if( isValidSize('[728,90]') ){ adSlot = googletag.defineSlot('/63790564/wjbk/entertainment', eval('[728,90]'), id).defineSizeMapping(mapping); } } if(adSlot){ adSlot.addService(googletag.pubads()).setTargeting('pos', 'banner-bottom').setCollapseEmptyDiv(true,true); adSlot.setTargeting('pgtype', 'story'); /* set tag for page level */ adSlot.setTargeting('pgid', '407500313'); window.GPTAds[id] = adSlot; googletag.pubads().disableInitialLoad(); /* add to infiniteStoryRefresh if within an ininite-story-ad-refresh container or if the ad is configured as mwsticky-bottom */ if ( $('.infinite-story-ad-refresh #' + id).length > 0 || $('#' + id).hasClass('ad-mwsticky-bottom')) { fox.ads.infiniteStoryRefresh.push(adSlot); } googletag.pubads().enableSingleRequest(); googletag.enableServices(); googletag.display(id); /* check for lazy-load scroll class */ if( $slotWrapper.hasClass('delay-bg-load') ){ $slotWrapper.one('ep-imgloadgroup-load', triggerLazyLoad); } else { /* class might have been removed already */ triggerLazyLoad(); } } }); }; renderAd(); })( jQuery, AUI() ); </script> <section class="mod-wrapper"></section> </div> </div> </div> </div> </div> </div> </div> </div> </section> </div> <form action="#" id="hrefFm" method="post" name="hrefFm"> <span></span> </form> </div> <!-- begin: FOOTER --> <!-- begin: FOOTER --> <footer id="footer" class="footer-v2"> <div class="row"> <div class="column"> <div class="footer-links primary"> <div class="links"> <h4><a href="http://www.fox2detroit.com/news/local">Local</a></h4> <ul> <li><a href="http://www.fox2detroit.com/news/hall-of-shame">Hall of Shame</a></li> <li><a href="http://www.fox2detroit.com/let-it-rip">Let it Rip</a></li> <li><a href="http://www.fox2detroit.com/chapter-10">Chapter 10</a></li> <li><a href="http://www.fox2detroit.com/detroitsmostwanted">Detroit's Most Wanted</a></li> <li><a href="http://www.fox2detroit.com/news/fox-e-reports">FOXe Reports</a></li> </ul> </div> <div class="links"> <h4><a href="http://www.fox2detroit.com/weather">Weather</a></h4> <ul> <li><a href="http://www.fox2detroit.com/traffic">Traffic</a></li> <li><a href="http://www.fox2detroit.com/traffic/airport-delays">Airport Delays</a></li> <li><a href="http://www.fox2detroit.com/traffic/gas-tracker">Gas Tracker</a></li> <li><a href="http://www.fox2detroit.com/fox-2-weather-app">FOX 2 Weather App</a></li> <li><a href="http://www.fox2detroit.com/closings">Closings</a></li> </ul> </div> <div class="links"> <h4><a href="http://www.fox2detroit.com/mornings">Mornings</a></h4> <ul> <li><a href="http://www.fox2detroit.com/mornings/amys-angels">Amy's Angels</a></li> <li><a href="http://www.fox2detroit.com/mornings/style-file">Style File</a></li> <li><a href="http://www.fox2detroit.com/mornings/tech-talk">Tech Talk</a></li> <li><a href="http://www.fox2detroit.com/mornings/get-fit">Get Fit</a></li> <li><a href="http://www.fox2detroit.com/mornings/kids-health-safety">Kids Health & Safety</a></li> <li><a href="http://www.fox2detroit.com/doctor-is-in">The Doctor is In</a></li> <li><a href="http://www.fox2detroit.com/mornings/weekend">Weekend</a></li> </ul> </div> <div class="links"> <h4><a href="http://www.fox2detroit.com/sports">Sports</a></h4> <ul> <li><a href="http://www.fox2detroit.com/sports/lions">Lions</a></li> <li><a href="http://www.fox2detroit.com/sports/red-wings">Red Wings</a></li> <li><a href="http://www.fox2detroit.com/sports/pistons">Pistons</a></li> <li><a href="http://www.fox2detroit.com/sports/tigers">Tigers</a></li> <li><a href="http://www.fox2detroit.com/sports/wolverines">Wolverines</a></li> <li><a href="http://www.fox2detroit.com/sports/spartans">Spartans</a></li> </ul> </div> <div class="links"> <h4><a href="http://www.fox2detroit.com/community">Community</a></h4> <ul> <li><a href="http://www.fox2detroit.com/community/cmnh-heroes">CMNH Heroes</a></li> <li><a href="http://www.fox2detroit.com/community-calendar">Community Calendar</a></li> <li><a href="http://www.fox2detroit.com/givingguide">Giving Guide</a></li> </ul> </div> </div> <div class="footer-links secondary"> <ul> <li><a href="http://www.fox2detroit.com/live">Live</a></li> <li><a href="http://www.fox2detroit.com/health/healthworks-sponsored-by-henry-ford-health-system">Healthworks</a></li> <li><a href="http://www.fox2detroit.com/contests">Contests</a></li> <li><a href="http://www.fox2detroit.com/money">Money Saver</a></li> <li><a href="http://www.fox2detroit.com/job-shop">Job Shop</a></li> </ul> </div> <div class="social-share"> <h4>Follow Us</h4> <ul> <li class="facebook"><a href="https://www.facebook.com/WJBKFox2Detroit"><i class="fa fa-facebook icon"></i></a></li> <li class="twitter"><a href="https://twitter.com/FOX2News"><i class="fa fa-twitter icon"></i></a></li> <li class="email"><a href="wjbkwebteam@foxtv.com"><i class="fa fa-envelope icon"></i></a></li> <li class="instagram"><a href="https://www.instagram.com/fox2detroit/"><i class="fa fa-instagram icon"></i></a></li> <li class="youtube"><a href="https://www.youtube.com/user/FOX2Detroit/"><i class="fa fa-youtube icon"></i></a></li> </ul> </div> <div class="footer-links mobile-apps"> <div class="links"> <h4>FOX 2 News App</h4> <a href="https://itunes.apple.com/us/app/fox-2-detroit/id364726223" class="mobile-app-btn ios">Download on the App Store</a> <a href="https://play.google.com/store/apps/details?id=com.vervewireless.droid.foxwjbk" class="mobile-app-btn android">Get it on Google Play</a> </div> <div class="links"> <h4>FOX 2 Weather App</h4> <a href="https://itunes.apple.com/us/app/fox-2-weather/id598952153" class="mobile-app-btn ios">Download on the App Store</a> <a href="https://play.google.com/store/apps/details?id=com.wjbk.android.weather" class="mobile-app-btn android">Get it on Google Play</a> </div> </div> <div class="legal"> <div class="footer-links secondary"> <ul> <li><a href="http://www.fox2detroit.com/about">About Us</a></li> <li><a href="http://www.fox2detroit.com/about">Contact Us</a></li> <li><a href="http://www.fox2detroit.com/jobs-at-fox-2-detroit">FOX 2 Jobs</a></li> <li><a href="http://www.fox2detroit.com/privacy-policy">Updated Privacy Policy (What's Changed)</a></li> <li><a href="http://www.fox2detroit.com/terms-of-service1">Terms of Service</a></li> <li><a href="http://www.fox2detroit.com/ad-choices">Ad Choices</a></li> <li><a href="https://publicfiles.fcc.gov/tv-profile/wjbk">FCC Public File</a></li> <li><a href="https://publicfiles.fcc.gov/tv-profile/wjbk/equal-employment-opportunity-records/additional-documents/eeo-public-file-reports/f689363c-a368-971f-eac7-0e6551c1065c/">EEOC Public File</a></li> </ul> </div> <p class="copyright">© Fox Television Stations, LLC. All Rights Reserved.</p> </div> </div> </div> </footer> <!-- end: FOOTER --> <!-- end: FOOTER --> </div> <!-- end: WRAPPER --> <!-- Render Ads on Page Start --> <script type="text/javascript">(function(){fox.ads.refreshAds(fox.ads.disableInitialLoadRefresh,"Rendering disableInitialLoad Ads");var a=14400;setInterval(function(){if(fox.ads.responsiveRefresh&&a>0){fox.ads.refreshAds(fox.ads.responsiveRefresh,"Ad auto fresh , Interval is"+a+"s")}},1000*a)})();</script> <!-- Render Ads on Page End --> <!-- omniture scripts --> <script type="text/javascript">Liferay.Util.addInputFocus();Liferay.Portlet.runtimePortletIds=["103"];</script> <script type="text/javascript">Liferay.Portlet.onLoad({canEditTitle:false,columnPos:2,isStatic:"end",namespacedId:"p_p_id_56_INSTANCE_k351NYg1iPHw_",portletId:"56_INSTANCE_k351NYg1iPHw",refreshURL:"\x2fc\x2fportal\x2frender_portlet\x3fp_l_id\x3d3859673\x26p_p_id\x3d56_INSTANCE_k351NYg1iPHw\x26p_p_lifecycle\x3d0\x26p_t_lifecycle\x3d0\x26p_p_state\x3dnormal\x26p_p_mode\x3dview\x26p_p_col_id\x3dcolumn-2\x26p_p_col_pos\x3d2\x26p_p_col_count\x3d5\x26p_p_isolated\x3d1\x26currentURL\x3d\x252Fentertainment\x252Frevisiting-niagara-falls-with-child-actor-hadley-kay-from-superman-ii-"});Liferay.Portlet.onLoad({canEditTitle:false,columnPos:1,isStatic:"end",namespacedId:"p_p_id_56_INSTANCE_5038_",portletId:"56_INSTANCE_5038",refreshURL:"\x2fc\x2fportal\x2frender_portlet\x3fp_l_id\x3d3859673\x26p_p_id\x3d56_INSTANCE_5038\x26p_p_lifecycle\x3d0\x26p_t_lifecycle\x3d0\x26p_p_state\x3dnormal\x26p_p_mode\x3dview\x26p_p_col_id\x3dcolumn-2\x26p_p_col_pos\x3d1\x26p_p_col_count\x3d5\x26p_p_isolated\x3d1\x26currentURL\x3d\x252Fentertainment\x252Frevisiting-niagara-falls-with-child-actor-hadley-kay-from-superman-ii-"});Liferay.Portlet.onLoad({canEditTitle:false,columnPos:4,isStatic:"end",namespacedId:"p_p_id_56_INSTANCE_0724_",portletId:"56_INSTANCE_0724",refreshURL:"\x2fc\x2fportal\x2frender_portlet\x3fp_l_id\x3d3859673\x26p_p_id\x3d56_INSTANCE_0724\x26p_p_lifecycle\x3d0\x26p_t_lifecycle\x3d0\x26p_p_state\x3dnormal\x26p_p_mode\x3dview\x26p_p_col_id\x3dcolumn-2\x26p_p_col_pos\x3d4\x26p_p_col_count\x3d5\x26p_p_isolated\x3d1\x26currentURL\x3d\x252Fentertainment\x252Frevisiting-niagara-falls-with-child-actor-hadley-kay-from-superman-ii-"});Liferay.Portlet.onLoad({canEditTitle:false,columnPos:3,isStatic:"end",namespacedId:"p_p_id_56_INSTANCE_2161_",portletId:"56_INSTANCE_2161",refreshURL:"\x2fc\x2fportal\x2frender_portlet\x3fp_l_id\x3d3859673\x26p_p_id\x3d56_INSTANCE_2161\x26p_p_lifecycle\x3d0\x26p_t_lifecycle\x3d0\x26p_p_state\x3dnormal\x26p_p_mode\x3dview\x26p_p_col_id\x3dcolumn-2\x26p_p_col_pos\x3d3\x26p_p_col_count\x3d5\x26p_p_isolated\x3d1\x26currentURL\x3d\x252Fentertainment\x252Frevisiting-niagara-falls-with-child-actor-hadley-kay-from-superman-ii-"});Liferay.Portlet.onLoad({canEditTitle:false,columnPos:2,isStatic:"end",namespacedId:"p_p_id_56_INSTANCE_6404_",portletId:"56_INSTANCE_6404",refreshURL:"\x2fc\x2fportal\x2frender_portlet\x3fp_l_id\x3d3859673\x26p_p_id\x3d56_INSTANCE_6404\x26p_p_lifecycle\x3d0\x26p_t_lifecycle\x3d0\x26p_p_state\x3dnormal\x26p_p_mode\x3dview\x26p_p_col_id\x3dcolumn-3\x26p_p_col_pos\x3d2\x26p_p_col_count\x3d3\x26p_p_isolated\x3d1\x26currentURL\x3d\x252Fentertainment\x252Frevisiting-niagara-falls-with-child-actor-hadley-kay-from-superman-ii-"});Liferay.Portlet.onLoad({canEditTitle:false,columnPos:0,isStatic:"end",namespacedId:"p_p_id_56_INSTANCE_4191_",portletId:"56_INSTANCE_4191",refreshURL:"\x2fc\x2fportal\x2frender_portlet\x3fp_l_id\x3d3859673\x26p_p_id\x3d56_INSTANCE_4191\x26p_p_lifecycle\x3d0\x26p_t_lifecycle\x3d0\x26p_p_state\x3dnormal\x26p_p_mode\x3dview\x26p_p_col_id\x3dcolumn-3\x26p_p_col_pos\x3d0\x26p_p_col_count\x3d3\x26p_p_isolated\x3d1\x26currentURL\x3d\x252Fentertainment\x252Frevisiting-niagara-falls-with-child-actor-hadley-kay-from-superman-ii-"});Liferay.Portlet.onLoad({canEditTitle:false,columnPos:0,isStatic:"end",namespacedId:"p_p_id_56_INSTANCE_6303_",portletId:"56_INSTANCE_6303",refreshURL:"\x2fc\x2fportal\x2frender_portlet\x3fp_l_id\x3d3859673\x26p_p_id\x3d56_INSTANCE_6303\x26p_p_lifecycle\x3d0\x26p_t_lifecycle\x3d0\x26p_p_state\x3dnormal\x26p_p_mode\x3dview\x26p_p_col_id\x3dcolumn-6\x26p_p_col_pos\x3d0\x26p_p_col_count\x3d1\x26p_p_isolated\x3d1\x26currentURL\x3d\x252Fentertainment\x252Frevisiting-niagara-falls-with-child-actor-hadley-kay-from-superman-ii-"});Liferay.Portlet.onLoad({canEditTitle:false,columnPos:0,isStatic:"end",namespacedId:"p_p_id_56_INSTANCE_8240_",portletId:"56_INSTANCE_8240",refreshURL:"\x2fc\x2fportal\x2frender_portlet\x3fp_l_id\x3d3859673\x26p_p_id\x3d56_INSTANCE_8240\x26p_p_lifecycle\x3d0\x26p_t_lifecycle\x3d0\x26p_p_state\x3dnormal\x26p_p_mode\x3dview\x26p_p_col_id\x3dcolumn-4\x26p_p_col_pos\x3d0\x26p_p_col_count\x3d1\x26p_p_isolated\x3d1\x26currentURL\x3d\x252Fentertainment\x252Frevisiting-niagara-falls-with-child-actor-hadley-kay-from-superman-ii-"});Liferay.Portlet.onLoad({canEditTitle:false,columnPos:1,isStatic:"end",namespacedId:"p_p_id_56_INSTANCE_3521_",portletId:"56_INSTANCE_3521",refreshURL:"\x2fc\x2fportal\x2frender_portlet\x3fp_l_id\x3d3859673\x26p_p_id\x3d56_INSTANCE_3521\x26p_p_lifecycle\x3d0\x26p_t_lifecycle\x3d0\x26p_p_state\x3dnormal\x26p_p_mode\x3dview\x26p_p_col_id\x3dcolumn-3\x26p_p_col_pos\x3d1\x26p_p_col_count\x3d3\x26p_p_isolated\x3d1\x26currentURL\x3d\x252Fentertainment\x252Frevisiting-niagara-falls-with-child-actor-hadley-kay-from-superman-ii-"});Liferay.Portlet.onLoad({canEditTitle:false,columnPos:0,isStatic:"end",namespacedId:"p_p_id_101_",portletId:"101",refreshURL:"\x2fc\x2fportal\x2frender_portlet\x3fp_l_id\x3d3859673\x26p_p_id\x3d101\x26p_p_lifecycle\x3d0\x26p_t_lifecycle\x3d0\x26p_p_state\x3dnormal\x26p_p_mode\x3dview\x26p_p_col_id\x3dcolumn-2\x26p_p_col_pos\x3d0\x26p_p_col_count\x3d5\x26p_p_isolated\x3d1\x26currentURL\x3d\x252Fentertainment\x252Frevisiting-niagara-falls-with-child-actor-hadley-kay-from-superman-ii-\x26_101_struts_action\x3d\x252Fasset_publisher\x252Fview_content\x26_101_urlTitle\x3drevisiting-niagara-falls-with-child-actor-hadley-kay-from-superman-ii-\x26_101_type\x3dcontent"});Liferay.Portlet.onLoad({canEditTitle:false,columnPos:0,isStatic:"end",namespacedId:"p_p_id_56_INSTANCE_4690_",portletId:"56_INSTANCE_4690",refreshURL:"\x2fc\x2fportal\x2frender_portlet\x3fp_l_id\x3d3859673\x26p_p_id\x3d56_INSTANCE_4690\x26p_p_lifecycle\x3d0\x26p_t_lifecycle\x3d0\x26p_p_state\x3dnormal\x26p_p_mode\x3dview\x26p_p_col_id\x3dcolumn-1\x26p_p_col_pos\x3d0\x26p_p_col_count\x3d2\x26p_p_isolated\x3d1\x26currentURL\x3d\x252Fentertainment\x252Frevisiting-niagara-falls-with-child-actor-hadley-kay-from-superman-ii-"});Liferay.Portlet.onLoad({canEditTitle:false,columnPos:0,isStatic:"end",namespacedId:"p_p_id_103_",portletId:"103",refreshURL:"\x2fc\x2fportal\x2frender_portlet\x3fp_l_id\x3d3859673\x26p_p_id\x3d103\x26p_p_lifecycle\x3d0\x26p_t_lifecycle\x3d0\x26p_p_state\x3dnormal\x26p_p_mode\x3dview\x26p_p_col_id\x3d\x26p_p_col_pos\x3d0\x26p_p_col_count\x3d0\x26p_p_isolated\x3d1\x26currentURL\x3d\x252Fentertainment\x252Frevisiting-niagara-falls-with-child-actor-hadley-kay-from-superman-ii-"});Liferay.Portlet.onLoad({canEditTitle:false,columnPos:1,isStatic:"end",namespacedId:"p_p_id_56_INSTANCE_0459_",portletId:"56_INSTANCE_0459",refreshURL:"\x2fc\x2fportal\x2frender_portlet\x3fp_l_id\x3d3859673\x26p_p_id\x3d56_INSTANCE_0459\x26p_p_lifecycle\x3d0\x26p_t_lifecycle\x3d0\x26p_p_state\x3dnormal\x26p_p_mode\x3dview\x26p_p_col_id\x3dcolumn-1\x26p_p_col_pos\x3d1\x26p_p_col_count\x3d2\x26p_p_isolated\x3d1\x26currentURL\x3d\x252Fentertainment\x252Frevisiting-niagara-falls-with-child-actor-hadley-kay-from-superman-ii-"});AUI().use("aui-base","liferay-menu","liferay-notice","liferay-poller",function(a){(function(){Liferay.Util.addInputType();Liferay.Portlet.ready(function(b,c){Liferay.Util.addInputType(c)})})();(function(){new Liferay.Menu();var b=Liferay.Data.notices;for(var c=1;c<b.length;c++){new Liferay.Notice(b[c])}})()});</script> <script src="http://www.fox2detroit.com/fox-main-theme/js/main.js?minifierType=js&languageId=en_US&b=6102&t=1557526181000" type="text/javascript"></script> <script type="text/javascript"></script> <script>function checkSystemDownloadAlertForNewsApp(){var a=navigator.userAgent.toLocaleLowerCase();var b;b=a.indexOf("android");if(b>-1){return"android"}else{b=a.indexOf("iphone");if(b>-1){return"ios"}else{return""}}}$(document).ready(function(){$.smartbanner({title:"#",daysHidden:"90",daysReminder:"180",icon:"#",force:checkSystemDownloadAlertForNewsApp(),})});</script> <!-- Begin:Footer Customized Content --> <script type="text/javascript" src="//s7.addthis.com/js/300/addthis_widget.js#pubid=ra-556bad7109cf2cfe" async="async"></script> <script type="text/javascript">var addthis_config={ui_508_compliant:false,services_exclude:"2 tag,pinterest_share,print,google,tumblr,aolmail,yahoomail,email",services_compact:"facebook,twitter,google_plusone_share,more",services_expanded:"facebook,twitter,google_plusone_share"};(function(a){a(document).ready(function(){a(".addthis_toolbox").live("mouseover",function(){addthis_share.url=a(this).attr("data-href");addthis_share.title=a(this).attr("data-title");a(this).attr("addthis:url",a(this).attr("data-href"));a(this).attr("addthis:title",a(this).attr("data-title"));if(addthis){addthis.toolbox(".addthis_toolbox",addthis_config,addthis_share)}})})})(jQuery);</script> <!-- End: Footer Customized Content --> <!-- Begin:Chartbeat Content --> <!-- End: Chartbeat Content --> <!-- Begin: Vibrant JavaScript --> <script>(function(g,a,c,b){var f=g.createElement(a);f.type="application/javascript";f.async=!0;f.src="//"+c+"/intellitxt/front.asp?ipid="+b;g.getElementsByTagName(a)[0].parentNode.appendChild(f)})(document,"script","k.intellitxt.com",43960);</script> <!-- End: Vibrant JavaScript --> <!-- Begin: OOP Ad in foot --> <!-- End: OOP Ad in foot --> </body> </html>