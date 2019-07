- The CATCH Charity helps kids with mental illness and keeps them from falling through the cracks.

Dedicated to improving the quality of life for pediatric patients, the group receives special fundraising through activities and a board-designated endowment fund.

Two famed metro Detroiters will be in honored at the Golf Prelude Party & Golf Classic: Long time Farmington Hills Harrison High School Football Coach John Herrington, and Detroit Red Wings play-by-play commentator Ken Daniels.

While Herrington has worked with kids for his entire life, Daniels lost a son to addiction. Both want you to be at the event.

"It has to end."

The preclude event is from 5:30 to 9 p.m. at the MGM Grand in Detroit, July14.