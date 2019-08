- A young woman diagnosed with stage four cancer is focusing on her health and the education of others. Destinee McEwen founded Fight Like Des, a foundation committed to serving young adults financially as they enter college.

She joined us in studio to tell us more about her foundation, along with one of her past scholarship recipients Keara Borum.

Her FightLikeDes Run/Walk is coming up this weekend on Saturday, Aug. 10. Proceeds go to her scholarship program. You can get more information online here.