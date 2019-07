- Vince & Joe's Chef Angelo Loria came in o nThe Nine to make fresh ricotta cheese to fill cannoli shells along with Pasta alla Norma to preview their upcoming annual festival "Festa Buon Appetito." Watch in the video player above.

See recipe listed below.

The gourmet market is celebrating their 6th annual Festa Buon Appetito on Sunday, July 7th, 11:00 a.m. to 7:00 p.m. The festival draws crowds of up to 3,000 and is a chance to enjoy the Italian Street Food line-up and all-day festivities. Learn more at

Homemade Fresh Ricotta

· 4 cups whole milk

· 2 cups heavy cream

· 1/4 cup fresh lemon juice

· 2 teaspoons sea salt

Instructions

1. Pour the milk and cream into a large stock pot. Place over high heat and bring to a boil. The moment the milk comes to a boil, remove it from the burner.

2. Stir in the lemon juice and salt. Allow the mixture to sit and curdle for 10 minutes.

3. Meanwhile, place a large sieve over a large bowl. Line the sieve with 3-4 layers of cheese cloth. Pour the curdled milk into the prepared sieve and wait.

4. Allow the ricotta to drain, separating the curds and whey, for about two hours. Then scoop the thickened ricotta into an airtight container and refrigerate until ready to serve.