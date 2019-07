- The sights and smells of lavender will take over Imlay City this weekend at the 17th Annual Original Michigan Lavender Festival.

The festival is July 11-13 at Eastern Michigan Fairgrounds.

Jennifer Vaisch, founder of the Original Michigan Lavender Festival, joined us on The Nine to tell us more about the festival, along with Sabrina Zielinski who shows us how to cook with lavender. You can watch in the video player above and get the recipe below.

Fat-Burning Matcha Latte

Prep: 5 minutes, Serves 2

1 tablespoon matcha green tea powder

2 cups unsweetened vanilla-flavored almond or coconut milk beverage, heated, or unsweetened almond or coconut "creamer" (*Note, see below)

2 cups boiling purified or distilled water

4-6 dropperfuls vanilla- or coconut-flavored liquid stevia

2 drops lavender or cinnamon bark essential oil

2 drops peppermint essential oil

1⁄2 teaspoon ground Ceylon cinnamon, plus more (optional) for garnish

Pour the matcha powder, almond milk, boiling water, stevia, essential oils, and cinnamon into a blender. Blend for 30 seconds, until frothy.

Pour into two 16-ounce glasses. Sprinkle more cinnamon on top, if desired.

Serve immediately.



*NOTE: Nutpods and Califia Farms Better Half are both dairy-free half-and-half "creamers." Be sure to use an unsweetened variety.

Iced variation of demo from above:

Iced Matcha

Prep: 5 minutes, Serves 2

1 tablespoon matcha green tea powder

2 cups unsweetened vanilla-flavored almond or coconut milk beverage, chilled, or unsweetened almond or coconut "creamer" (*Note, see above)

4-6 dropperfuls vanilla- or coconut- flavored liquid stevia

2 drops lavender or cinnamon bark essential oil

2 drops peppermint essential oil

Ice cubes

Pour the matcha powder, almond milk beverage, and stevia into a blender. blend for 30 seconds until frothy.

Pour the mixture into a 32-ounce glass bottle. Fill to the top with ice. Serve immediately or refrigerate.

Mama Z's Hummus

Prep: 15 minutes, Serves 8

3 medium garlic cloves, peeled

2 teaspoons freshly ground pink Himalayan salt or sea salt

1 (15-ounce) can chickpeas, rinsed and drained

3 tablespoons tahini (sesame-seed paste)

3 tablespoons freshly squeezed lemon juice

1 tablespoon raw honey, or 1 dropperful plain liquid stevia

2 tablespoons purified or filtered water

4 tablespoons extra-virgin olive oil

1 teaspoon herbes de Provence (or 3/4 tsp. Italian seasoning plus 1/4 tsp. Lavender flowers), or 1 tsp. dried rosemary, or 1 tablespoon chopped fresh rosemary

1 drop lemon or lime essential oil

Place the garlic, Himalayan salt, chickpeas, tahini, lemon juice, honey, purified water, herbs, and 4 tablespoons of the olive oil in the bowl of a food processor or blender. Process until smooth. Spoon into a serving dish. Top with more herbs if desired. Alternatively, place the dip in a 16-ounce airtight container and refrigerate for up to one week, or freeze for a month.