- A valley in New Mexico grows a specific type of chile pepper, called the Hatch chile pepper. The peppers only come out a specific time of the year -- which happens to be right now.

Located in the heart of the Rio Grande agricultural territory, Hatch, New Mexico, is often referred to as the Chili Capital of the World. Hatch chiles offer an ideal balance of heat and sweetness.

One medium Hatch chile pepper has as much vitamin C as six oranges and also contains high amounts of calcium, iron, magnesium, and other important vitamins. The peppers are also low in fat and calories.

Lucky's Market Hatch Green Chile Chicken Salad

2 cups chopped rotisserie chicken, skin removed

1 cup Hatch Green Chiles

¼ cup green onions

½ cup mayonnaise

1 T fresh lime juice

1 T cumin

1 t granulated garlic

1 teaspoon salt

½ t ground pepper

Combine all ingredients in a bowl, and mix together until combined.

Lucky's Market Hatch Green Chile Salsa Verde

1 lb tomatillos (approximately 10-12)

½ sweet onion, peeled and cut into wedges

3-4 cloves garlic, minced

2-3 Hatch chiles

½ cup cilantro leaves

½ t salt

Optional- juice of 1 lime

Heat oven to 450 degrees. Line a baking sheet with parchment paper. Place onion, tomatillos, garlic and hatch chiles, and roast for approximately 15 minutes. After roasting, place veggies in a blender and mix together until smooth. Add cilantro leaves and salt, and blend again. Add lime if desired.