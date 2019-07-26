< /iframe> </noscript> <!-- End Google Tag Manager (noscript) --> <script type='text/javascript' src='https://p.adrta.com/js/ftvf/72f2ec9b-5f38-43a3-a848-9f89298acbbc/p.js?ef=1¶ms=ftvf'></script> <!--[if lt IE 9]> <p class="browserupgrade">You are using an <strong>outdated</strong> browser. class="portlet-borderless-container " style=""> <div class="portlet-body"> <div> <div class="asset-full-content default-asset-publisher no-title"> <div class="asset-content"> <div class="journal-content-article"> <!-- REGULAR STORY --> <script>(function(b,a){fox.videoPlayer=function(d,f,c,g){var e=this;this.loaded=false;this.config=f;this.modalId="#modal-magnify-video"+d;this.inModal=c;this.anvatoPlaylist=null;this.storyAnvatoPlayer=null;this.videosJson=JSON.parse(g);this.thumbsContainer=b("#"+d).siblings(".more-videos");this.thumbs=this.thumbsContainer.find("li > a");this.updateStyle=function(){if(e.storyAnvatoPlayer&&!c&&e.videosJson.length>1){var h=e.storyAnvatoPlayer.getCurrentSelected().id;if(e.storyAnvatoPlayer.config.autoplay){e.storyAnvatoPlayer.replacePlayer();e.setActiveThumb(e.thumbsContainer.find("[data-playlist-id="+h+"]"))}}else{return null}};this.setActiveThumb=function(h){e.thumbs.removeClass("active");h.addClass("active")};this.loadScript=function(){a.use("ep-fox-anvato-player",function(h){e.anvatoPlaylist=new EP.Clients.FOX.AnvatoPlaylist(e.videosJson);e.storyAnvatoPlayer=new EP.Clients.FOX.AnvatoPlayer(d,e.config,e.updateStyle,e.anvatoPlaylist);e.thumbs.on("click",function(n){var m=b(this),i=m.data("playlist-idx");if(!m.hasClass("active")){e.storyAnvatoPlayer.setCurrentSelected(e.anvatoPlaylist.playlist[i]);e.storyAnvatoPlayer.config.autoplay=true;e.storyAnvatoPlayer.replacePlayer(e.anvatoPlaylist.playlist[i]);e.setActiveThumb(m);var l=e.config.pInstance.split("_")[1];var j=".videoPostedDate-"+l;var k=m.attr("data-video-posted-date");b(j).html("<strong>VIDEO POSTED:</strong> "+k)}n.preventDefault()})})};if(!e.inModal){e.loadScript()}else{b(e.modalId).bind("opened",function(){if(!e.loaded){e.loadScript();e.loaded=true}});b(e.modalId).bind("closed",function(){e.loaded=false})}}})(jQuery,AUI());</script> <!-- Greektown Heritage Festival July 27
Posted Jul 26 2019 01:25PM EDT
Video Posted Jul 26 2019 01:21PM EDT data-href="http://www.fox2detroit.com/good-day/cooking-school-sponsored-by-andiamo/greektown-heritage-festival-july-27" data-title="Greektown Heritage Festival July 27" addthis:url="http://www.fox2detroit.com/good-day/cooking-school-sponsored-by-andiamo/greektown-heritage-festival-july-27" addthis:title="Greektown Heritage Festival July 27"> <a data-type="email" class="addthis_button_email"><i class="fa fa-envelope-o"></i></a> </li> </ul> <script type="text/javascript">(function(b,a,e){if(!!e&&!!e.track&&!!e.trackLink){var d=b("#social-share-420449661.social-share"),c=d.closest(".mod-story").find(".mod-header h1").html();d.on("click","li a",function(f){e.track("Share",{page_share_method:b(this).attr("data-type"),page_content_shared:c})})}})(jQuery,AUI(),fox.segmentAnalytics);</script> <script>$(function(){var a=function(){var d=440,f=600,i=(screen.height/2)-(d/2),h=(screen.width/2)-(f/2),g=1,e="width="+f+",height="+d+",left= "+h+",top="+i+",scrollbars="+g;return e};function c(){var h=window.location.href;var g=$(this).attr("data-href");var e=$(this).attr("data-type");var i=$(this).attr("data-image");if(i&&i.length>0){var f="";if(e=="pinterest"){f="media"}else{if(e=="tumblr"){f="posttype=photo&content"}}h=g+encodeURIComponent(h)+"&"+f+"="+encodeURIComponent(i)}else{h=g+encodeURIComponent(h)}var d=window.open(h,"social-share",a())}var b=function(){try{var f=$("#social-share-420449661");f.find("li a[data-href]").on("click",c)}catch(d){console.log("Error initSocialEvents"+d)}};b()});</script> </div> <figure class="story-media"> <div id="storyPlayer_420449661_420448869_175644"></div> <script>$(function(){var a=this;this.customFields=[{name:"dimension3",value:"WJBK"}];this.playerId="storyPlayer_420449661_420448869_175644";this.videosJson='[{"id":"420448869","video":"588436","title":"Greektown%20Heritage%20Festival%20July%2027","caption":"Metro%20Detroit%27s%20Greek%20community%20is%20getting%20ready%20to%20celebrate.%20The%20Greektown%20Heritage%20Festival%20is%20Saturday%2C%20July%2027%20in%20downtown%20Detroit.","poster":"https%3A%2F%2Fmedia.fox2detroit.com%2Fmedia.fox2detroit.com%2Fphoto%2F2019%2F07%2F26%2FGreektown_Heritage_Festival_July_27_0_7551742_ver1.0_320_180.jpg","url":"https%3A%2F%2Fmcp-cdn-foxlocal-wjbk.storage.googleapis.com%2Fvideo%2Fvideo_studio%2F2019%2F07%2F26%2FGreektown_Heritage_Festival_July_27_588436_1800.mp4%3FExpires%3D1658769697%26KeyName%3Dmcpkey1%26Signature%3DudSJMncFlBv1ndSuH1vid28H0fk","plugins":{"dfp":{"adTagUrl":"https://pubads.g.doubleclick.net/gampad/ads?sz=640x480&iu=/63790564/wjbk/cooking_school_sponsored_by_andiamo&ciu_szs=300x250&impl=s&gdfp_req=1&env=vp&output=vast&vpos=preroll&unviewed_position_start=1&url=[referrer_url]&correlator=[timestamp]&description_url=http%3A%2F%2Fwww.fox2detroit.com%2Fgood-day%2Fcooking-school-sponsored-by-andiamo%2Fgreektown-heritage-festival-july-27"}},"createDate":"Jul 26 2019 01:21PM EDT","customFields":[{"name":"dimension3","value":"WJBK"}]}]';this.config={autoplay:false,pInstance:"storyPlayer_420449661_420448869_175644",video:"588436",poster:"https://media.fox2detroit.com/media.fox2detroit.com/photo/2019/07/26/Greektown_Heritage_Festival_July_27_0_7551742_ver1.0_640_360.jpg",caption:"Metro%2520Detroit%2527s%2520Greek%2520community%2520is%2520getting%2520ready%2520to%2520celebrate.%2520The%2520Greektown%2520Heritage%2520Festival%2520is%2520Saturday%252C%2520July%252027%2520in%2520downtown%2520Detroit.",url:"https://mcp-cdn-foxlocal-wjbk.storage.googleapis.com/video/video_studio/2019/07/26/Greektown_Heritage_Festival_July_27_588436_1800.mp4?Expires=1658769697&KeyName=mcpkey1&Signature=udSJMncFlBv1ndSuH1vid28H0fk",eventLabel:"Greektown%20Heritage%20Festival%20July%2027-420448869",customFields:a.customFields};this.config.plugins={dfp:{adTagUrl:"https://pubads.g.doubleclick.net/gampad/ads?sz=640x480&iu=/63790564/wjbk/cooking_school_sponsored_by_andiamo&ciu_szs=300x250&impl=s&gdfp_req=1&env=vp&output=vast&vpos=preroll&unviewed_position_start=1&url=[referrer_url]&correlator=[timestamp]&description_url=http%3A%2F%2Fwww.fox2detroit.com%2Fgood-day%2Fcooking-school-sponsored-by-andiamo%2Fgreektown-heritage-festival-july-27"}};this.config.companions=[{width:300,height:250,containers:["companions_div_1"]}];this.player=new fox.videoPlayer(this.playerId,this.config,false,this.videosJson)});</script> </figure> <div class="story-meta"> <div class="author-share"> </div> <div class="meta"> <p class="updated"><strong>Posted</strong><span> Jul 26 2019 01:25PM EDT</span></p> <p class="videoPostedDate-420449661"><strong>Video Posted</strong><span> Jul 26 2019 01:21PM EDT<span></p> </div> </div> <div id="story-container0" class="mod-content story-content" data-inline-taboola-align="center"> <div id="photoCarousel-420449661" style="display: none;"> <aside class="mod-inline photo full"> <figure> <a class="add-magnify" href="#" data-reveal-id="modal-magnify-photo-420449661-420448854"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox2detroit.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wjbk/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox2detroit.com/media.fox2detroit.com/photo/2019/07/26/Greektown_Heritage_Festival_July_27_0_7551742_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox2detroit.com/media.fox2detroit.com/photo/2019/07/26/Greektown_Heritage_Festival_July_27_0_7551742_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox2detroit.com/media.fox2detroit.com/photo/2019/07/26/Greektown_Heritage_Festival_July_27_0_7551742_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox2detroit.com/media.fox2detroit.com/photo/2019/07/26/Greektown_Heritage_Festival_July_27_0_7551742_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox2detroit.com/media.fox2detroit.com/photo/2019/07/26/Greektown_Heritage_Festival_July_27_0_7551742_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="" /> </div> </div> </div> </a> </figure> </aside> <div id="modal-magnify-photo-420449661-420448854" class="reveal-modal" data-reveal="" aria-labelledby="modalTitle" aria-hidden="true" role="dialog"> <figure class="media"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox2detroit.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wjbk/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox2detroit.com/media.fox2detroit.com/photo/2019/07/26/Greektown_Heritage_Festival_July_27_0_7551742_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox2detroit.com/media.fox2detroit.com/photo/2019/07/26/Greektown_Heritage_Festival_July_27_0_7551742_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox2detroit.com/media.fox2detroit.com/photo/2019/07/26/Greektown_Heritage_Festival_July_27_0_7551742_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox2detroit.com/media.fox2detroit.com/photo/2019/07/26/Greektown_Heritage_Festival_July_27_0_7551742_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox2detroit.com/media.fox2detroit.com/photo/2019/07/26/Greektown_Heritage_Festival_July_27_0_7551742_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="" /> </div> </div> </div> </figure> <a class="close-reveal-modal" aria-label="Close"> <i class="fa fa-close"></i> </a> </div> </div> <div id="relatedHeadlines-420449661" style="display: none;"> </div> <p><strong class='dateline'>(FOX 2)</strong> - Metro Detroit's Greek community is getting ready to celebrate. The Greektown Heritage Festival is Saturday, July 27 in downtown Detroit. </p><p>The Greektown Heritage Festival is a celebration of food, music and culture along Monroe Street in the heart of Detroit's most vibrant neighborhood for dining and entertainment. It's from noon - 9 p.m. You can get more information <a href="https://www.facebook.com/events/377966702856185/">on the festival online here</a>. </p><p>Christina Hapipis and Benamin Odom from The Greek joined us on The Nine to tell us more about Greek cooking. You can hear from them in the video player above, and get their recipe below. </p><p>SPANAKOPITA / SPINACH PIE<br> Spanakopita or spinach pie, is a Greek savory pastry. The traditional filling comprises chopped spinach, feta cheese, onions or spring onions, egg, and seasoning. It's a great side dish to lamb or other meats, but it can also be the main dish. <br> <br> FOR THE SPINACH AND FETA FILLING<br> 16 oz frozen chopped spinach, thawed and well-drained<br> 2 bunches flat-leaf parsley, stems trimmed, finely chopped<br> 1 large yellow onion, finely chopped<br> 2 garlic cloves, minced<br> 2 tbsp extra virgin olive oil<br> 4 eggs<br> 10.5 oz quality feta cheese, crumbled<br> 2 tsp dried dill weed<br> Freshly-ground black pepper</p><p>FOR THE CRUST<br> 1 16 oz package phyllo dough (#4 pastry sheets), properly thawed<br> 1 cup extra virgin olive oil, more if needed</p><p>INSTRUCTIONS<br> 1. Preheat the oven to 325 degrees F.<br> 2. Before you begin mixing the filling, be sure the spinach is very well drained, and squeeze out any excess liquid by hand.<br> 3. To make the filling: In a mixing bowl, add the spinach and the remaining filling ingredients. Stir until all is well-combined.<br> 4. Unroll the phyllo sheets and place them between two slightly damp kitchen cloths.<br> 5. Prepare a 9 1/2″ X 13″ baking dish. Brush the bottom and sides of the dish with olive oil.<br> 6. To assemble the spanakopita: Line the baking dish with two sheets of phyllo letting them cover the sides of the dish. Brush with olive oil. Add two more sheets in the same manner, and brush them with olive oil. Repeat until two-thirds of the phyllo is used up.<br> 7. Now, evenly spread the spinach and feta filling over the phyllo crust. Top with two more sheets, and brush with olive oil.<br> 8. Continue to layer the phyllo sheets, two-at-a-time, brushing with olive oil, until you have used up all the sheets. Brush the very top layer with olive oil, and sprinkle with just a few drops of water.<br> 9. Fold the flaps or excess from the sides, you can crumble them a little. Brush the folded sides well with olive oil. Cut Spanakopita ONLY PART-WAY through into squares, or leave the cutting to later.<br> 10. Bake in the 325 degrees F heated-oven for 1 hour, or until the phyllo crust is crisp and golden brown. Remove from the oven. Finish cutting into squares and serve. More Cooking School sponsored by Andiamo Stories data-src="https://media.fox2detroit.com/media.fox2detroit.com/photo/2019/07/26/Oakland_Uncorked_in_Waterford_Aug__2_0_7551678_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox2detroit.com/media.fox2detroit.com/photo/2019/07/26/Oakland_Uncorked_in_Waterford_Aug__2_0_7551678_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox2detroit.com/media.fox2detroit.com/photo/2019/07/26/Oakland_Uncorked_in_Waterford_Aug__2_0_7551678_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox2detroit.com/media.fox2detroit.com/photo/2019/07/26/Oakland_Uncorked_in_Waterford_Aug__2_0_7551678_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox2detroit.com/media.fox2detroit.com/photo/2019/07/26/Oakland_Uncorked_in_Waterford_Aug__2_0_7551678_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="You can get a sampling of some of the best foods and drinks Oakland County has to offer." /> </div> </div> </div> </figure> <small class="copyright"></small> </div> <div class="headline-wrapper"> <h4>Oakland Uncorked in Waterford Aug. 2</h4> </div> <div class="meta-wrapper"> </div> <div class="meta"> <p class="updated"><strong>Posted</strong><span> Jul 26 2019 01:26PM EDT</span></p> </div> <div class="body-wrapper "> <div class="body-content"> <p>You can get a sampling of some of the best foods and drinks Oakland County has to offer.</p><p>Oakland Uncorked is an annual event, and this year it's happening Friday, Aug. 2 from 7-10 p.m. at the Oakland County Farmers Market in Waterford. </p><p>Cost is $45/person and you must be 21 or older. Reservations are required as space is limited. Tickets can be purchased at WaterfordChamber.org or by calling 248-666-8600. </p> </div> <div class="body-cover"> <span>Read the full story <i class="icon-fox-read-more"></i></span> </div> </div> </a> </li> <li> <a href="/good-day/the-meatball-classic-with-chef-bobby" title="The Meatball Classic with Chef Bobby" data-articleId="420016858" > <div class="image-wrapper"> <figure class="responsive-wrapper image"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox2detroit.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wjbk/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox2detroit.com/media.fox2detroit.com/photo/2019/07/24/The_Meatball_Classic_with_Chef_Bobby_0_7544927_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox2detroit.com/media.fox2detroit.com/photo/2019/07/24/The_Meatball_Classic_with_Chef_Bobby_0_7544927_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox2detroit.com/media.fox2detroit.com/photo/2019/07/24/The_Meatball_Classic_with_Chef_Bobby_0_7544927_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox2detroit.com/media.fox2detroit.com/photo/2019/07/24/The_Meatball_Classic_with_Chef_Bobby_0_7544927_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox2detroit.com/media.fox2detroit.com/photo/2019/07/24/The_Meatball_Classic_with_Chef_Bobby_0_7544927_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="Chef Bobby joined us this morning to share his best meatball recipe and talk about the upcoming Meatball Classic. Watch in the video player above.
See below for the Chef Bobby's recipe for Quick Meatballs." /> </div> </div> </div> </figure> <small class="copyright"></small> </div> <div class="headline-wrapper"> <h4>The Meatball Classic with Chef Bobby</h4> </div> <div class="meta-wrapper"> </div> <div class="meta"> <p class="updated"><strong>Posted</strong><span> Jul 24 2019 02:13PM EDT</span></p> </div> <div class="body-wrapper "> <div class="body-content"> <p>Chef Bobby joined us this morning to share his best meatball recipes and talk about the upcoming Meatball Classic. Watch in the video player above. See below for the Chef Bobby's recipe for Quick Meatballs. </p><p>Try even more meatballs on Saturday, August 3 from a full VIP invite-only list of restaurants. The price of admission includes all of your samples as well as wine samples from a list of wine from the award-winning Celani Family Vineyards Wine Collection. There will also be a full bar available for purchase on-site, as well as, games, keepsake photos, music, entertainment, and more. Learn more and buy tickets at https://www.eventbrite.com/e/the-meatball-classic-tickets-61739164503 . </p> </div> <div class="body-cover"> <span>Read the full story <i class="icon-fox-read-more"></i></span> </div> </div> </a> </li> <li> <a href="/good-day/healthy-ice-cream-with-blue-cross-blue-shield-of-michigan" title="Healthy ice cream with Blue Cross Blue Shield Of Michigan" data-articleId="418934574" > <div class="image-wrapper"> <figure class="responsive-wrapper image"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox2detroit.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wjbk/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox2detroit.com/media.fox2detroit.com/photo/2019/07/18/Healthy_Ice_Cream_with_Blue_Cross_Blue_S_0_7532430_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox2detroit.com/media.fox2detroit.com/photo/2019/07/18/Healthy_Ice_Cream_with_Blue_Cross_Blue_S_0_7532430_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox2detroit.com/media.fox2detroit.com/photo/2019/07/18/Healthy_Ice_Cream_with_Blue_Cross_Blue_S_0_7532430_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox2detroit.com/media.fox2detroit.com/photo/2019/07/18/Healthy_Ice_Cream_with_Blue_Cross_Blue_S_0_7532430_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox2detroit.com/media.fox2detroit.com/photo/2019/07/18/Healthy_Ice_Cream_with_Blue_Cross_Blue_S_0_7532430_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="Blue Cross Blue Shield Of Michigan Registered Dietitian Grace Derocha joined us this morning to show off her best tips for making healthy ice cream. Watch in the video player above." /> </div> </div> </div> </figure> <small class="copyright"></small> </div> <div class="headline-wrapper"> <h4>Healthy ice cream with Blue Cross Blue Shield Of Michigan</h4> </div> <div class="meta-wrapper"> </div> <div class="meta"> <p class="updated"><strong>Posted</strong><span> Jul 18 2019 03:06PM EDT</span></p> <p class="updated"><strong>Updated</strong><span> Jul 19 2019 02:49PM EDT</span></p> </div> <div class="body-wrapper "> <div class="body-content"> <p>Blue Cross Blue Shield Of Michigan Registered Dietitian Grace Derocha joined us this morning to show off her best tips for making healthy ice cream. Blue Cross Blue Shield Of Michigan Registered Dietitian Grace Derocha joined us this morning to show off her best tips for making healthy ice cream. Watch in the video player above. (Photo by Justin Sullivan/Getty Images)" title="whole foods produce_1564189832984.jpg-400801.jpg"/> <span class='icon'><i class='icomoon-play'></i></span> </figure> <h3>Some samples of pre-washed greens tainted with potentially deadly bacteria, Consumer Reports finds</h3> </a> </li> </ul> </div> <footer class="mod-footer light featured-footer"> <a href="http://www.fox2detroit.com/video"> Watch more videos <i class="fa fa-arrow-circle-right"></i></a> </footer> </div> <!-- end: STORY LIST --> </div> </div> </div> </div> </div> </div> </div> <div class="column large-4" data-equalizer-watch> <div class="portlet-layout row collapse-mobile"> <div class="portlet-column column large-12" id="column-3"> <div class="portlet-dropzone portlet-column-content" id="layout-column_column-3"> <div class="portlet-boundary portlet-boundary_56_ portlet-static portlet-static-end portlet-borderless portlet-journal-content " id="p_p_id_56_INSTANCE_4191_" > <span id="p_56_INSTANCE_4191"></span> <div Most Recent data-srcset="https://media.fox5ny.com/media.fox5ny.com/photo/2019/07/26/Infants_found_dead_in_car_0_7552472_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox5ny.com/media.fox5ny.com/photo/2019/07/26/Infants_found_dead_in_car_0_7552472_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox5ny.com/media.fox5ny.com/photo/2019/07/26/Infants_found_dead_in_car_0_7552472_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox5ny.com/media.fox5ny.com/photo/2019/07/26/Infants_found_dead_in_car_0_7552472_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="" /> </div> </div> </div> </figure> <h3>Twins found dead in hot car in Bronx after father forgot them</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/news/local-news/17th-annual-orchard-lake-fine-art-show" > <div class="thumbnail-image-story-list thumb-right"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox2detroit.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wjbk/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox2detroit.com/media.fox2detroit.com/photo/2019/07/27/art%20fair_1564228364989.jpg_7553511_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox2detroit.com/media.fox2detroit.com/photo/2019/07/27/art%20fair_1564228364989.jpg_7553511_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox2detroit.com/media.fox2detroit.com/photo/2019/07/27/art%20fair_1564228364989.jpg_7553511_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox2detroit.com/media.fox2detroit.com/photo/2019/07/27/art%20fair_1564228364989.jpg_7553511_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox2detroit.com/media.fox2detroit.com/photo/2019/07/27/art%20fair_1564228364989.jpg_7553511_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="" /> </div> </div> </div> </div> <h3>17th annual Orchard Lake Fine Art Show</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/news/local-news/police-search-for-11-year-old-alaya-wedlow" > <div class="thumbnail-image-story-list thumb-right"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox2detroit.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wjbk/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox2detroit.com/media.fox2detroit.com/photo/2019/07/27/MISSING%20PERSON%20ALAYA%20WEDLOW_1564226620506.jpg_7553509_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox2detroit.com/media.fox2detroit.com/photo/2019/07/27/MISSING%20PERSON%20ALAYA%20WEDLOW_1564226620506.jpg_7553509_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox2detroit.com/media.fox2detroit.com/photo/2019/07/27/MISSING%20PERSON%20ALAYA%20WEDLOW_1564226620506.jpg_7553509_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox2detroit.com/media.fox2detroit.com/photo/2019/07/27/MISSING%20PERSON%20ALAYA%20WEDLOW_1564226620506.jpg_7553509_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox2detroit.com/media.fox2detroit.com/photo/2019/07/27/MISSING%20PERSON%20ALAYA%20WEDLOW_1564226620506.jpg_7553509_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="" /> </div> </div> </div> </div> <h3>Police confirm that 11-year-old Alaya Wedlow has been found</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/news/local-news/texas-border-patrol-chief-reassigned-to-detroit" > <div class="thumbnail-image-story-list thumb-right"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox2detroit.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wjbk/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox2detroit.com/media.fox2detroit.com/photo/2019/07/27/wjbk_border%20patrol_1564201315370.JPG_7553300_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox2detroit.com/media.fox2detroit.com/photo/2019/07/27/wjbk_border%20patrol_1564201315370.JPG_7553300_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox2detroit.com/media.fox2detroit.com/photo/2019/07/27/wjbk_border%20patrol_1564201315370.JPG_7553300_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox2detroit.com/media.fox2detroit.com/photo/2019/07/27/wjbk_border%20patrol_1564201315370.JPG_7553300_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox2detroit.com/media.fox2detroit.com/photo/2019/07/27/wjbk_border%20patrol_1564201315370.JPG_7553300_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="" /> </div> </div> </div> </div> <h3>Texas border patrol chief reassigned to Detroit</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/news/local-news/detroit-police-we-are-not-going-to-stop-until-lawrence-davis-is-caught" > <div class="thumbnail-image-story-list thumb-right"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox2detroit.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wjbk/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox2detroit.com/media.fox2detroit.com/photo/2019/07/26/police%20manhunt1_1564195990726.JPG_7553326_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox2detroit.com/media.fox2detroit.com/photo/2019/07/26/police%20manhunt1_1564195990726.JPG_7553326_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox2detroit.com/media.fox2detroit.com/photo/2019/07/26/police%20manhunt1_1564195990726.JPG_7553326_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox2detroit.com/media.fox2detroit.com/photo/2019/07/26/police%20manhunt1_1564195990726.JPG_7553326_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox2detroit.com/media.fox2detroit.com/photo/2019/07/26/police%20manhunt1_1564195990726.JPG_7553326_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="" /> </div> </div> </div> </div> <h3>Detroit police: We are not going to stop until Lawrence Davis is caught</h3> </a> </li> </ul> </div> <footer class="mod-footer light"> <a href="http://www.fox2detroit.com/news"> More Stories <i class="fa 