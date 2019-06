- Detroit River Days has a new home this year. It will be held at West Riverfront Park on Jefferson June 21-23, 2019.

Admission gets you access to all the fun and all the music performances - and also the Kroger Food Truck Rally, which is shaping up to be the world's largest food truck rally. More than 120 are expected to be there.

Jon Witz joined us in the Fox 2 Cooking School to tell us more about River Days, along with Chef Nick Wilson from The Lobster Food Truck. You can hear from them in the video player above, and get more information on the food truck rally here. You can also get his lobster roll recipe below.

WARM LOBSTER ROLL RECIPE

1 lb of cooked Maine Lobster

5 tablespoons of salted melted butter

2 whole cloves of garlic placed in warm butter

5 buns, toasted in butter

2 spring of your choice of fresh herbs

pick & chop herbs fine

1 teaspoon fresh parmesan cheese

Juice of 1 lemon old bay

1 teaspoon

Created by Chef Nick with the Lobster Food Truck

1. Toast buns with 2 tablespoons of butter on all sides, until buttery, brown & crispy.

2. Cut the lobster meat in large (3/4-inch) dice.

3. Heat 3 tablespoons of the butter in a medium (10-inch) add two cloves of garlic, saute pan over medium heat. (until you smell the Garlic aroma).

4. Add the lobster, and cook for 45 seconds to just warm up.

5. Add your seasonings & lemon juice.

6 Place your delicious lobster in your buttered crispy bun.

7. Top off your Lobster Roll with fresh herbs & parmesan cheese. Serve hot while the rolls are crisp on the outside and the lobster filling is hot.