More than 120 food trucks coming to Detroit River Days June 21-23 Jun 19 2019 12:57PM EDT Posted Jun 19 2019 12:57PM EDT
Video Posted Jun 19 2019 12:56PM EDT (FOX 2) - Detroit River Days has a new home this year. It will be held at West Riverfront Park on Jefferson June 21-23, 2019. </p><p>Admission gets you access to all the fun and all the music performances - and also the Kroger Food Truck Rally, which is shaping up to be the world's largest food truck rally. More than 120 are expected to be there. </p><p>Jon Witz joined us in the Fox 2 Cooking School to tell us more about River Days, along with Chef Nick Wilson from The Lobster Food Truck. You can hear from them in the video player above, and get more information <a href="https://www.riverdays.com/food-truck-rally">on the food truck rally here</a>. You can also get his lobster roll recipe below. </p><p>WARM LOBSTER ROLL RECIPE <br> 1 lb of cooked Maine Lobster <br> 5 tablespoons of salted melted butter<br> 2 whole cloves of garlic placed in warm butter<br> 5 buns, toasted in butter</p><p>2 spring of your choice of fresh herbs <br> pick & chop herbs fine <br> 1 teaspoon fresh parmesan cheese <br> Juice of 1 lemon old bay <br> 1 teaspoon </p><p>Created by Chef Nick with the Lobster Food Truck </p><p>1. Toast buns with 2 tablespoons of butter on all sides, until buttery, brown & crispy. <br> 2. Cut the lobster meat in large (3/4-inch) dice. <br> 3. Heat 3 tablespoons of the butter in a medium (10-inch) add two cloves of garlic, saute pan over medium heat. (until you smell the Garlic aroma). <br> 4. Add the lobster, and cook for 45 seconds to just warm up. <br> 5. Add your seasonings & lemon juice. <br> 6 Place your delicious lobster in your buttered crispy bun. <br> 7. Top off your Lobster Roll with fresh herbs & parmesan cheese. More Cooking School sponsored by Andiamo Stories data-src="https://media.fox2detroit.com/media.fox2detroit.com/photo/2019/06/13/Grilling_chicken_alla_fiorentina_with_An_0_7393456_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox2detroit.com/media.fox2detroit.com/photo/2019/06/13/Grilling_chicken_alla_fiorentina_with_An_0_7393456_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox2detroit.com/media.fox2detroit.com/photo/2019/06/13/Grilling_chicken_alla_fiorentina_with_An_0_7393456_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox2detroit.com/media.fox2detroit.com/photo/2019/06/13/Grilling_chicken_alla_fiorentina_with_An_0_7393456_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox2detroit.com/media.fox2detroit.com/photo/2019/06/13/Grilling_chicken_alla_fiorentina_with_An_0_7393456_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="Andiamo executive chef Jim Oppat joined us in the FOX 2 Cooking School to show us a recipe perfect for your summer entertaining - grilled chicken alla fiorentina." /> </div> </div> </div> </figure> <small class="copyright"></small> Grilling chicken alla fiorentina with Andiamo
Posted Jun 13 2019 01:37PM EDT
Content sponsored and provided by Andiamo.

Andiamo executive chef Jim Oppat joined us in the FOX 2 Cooking School to show us a recipe perfect for your summer entertaining - grilled chicken alla fiorentina. The dish is also part of Andiamo's date night menu, which is 2 for $50. Belle Iron Grille at Nashville North
Posted Jun 07 2019 01:24PM EDT
Updated Jun 07 2019 01:34PM EDT
Owner of Belle Iron Grille Dean Bach from Gaylord, Michigan came in to showcase food that will be featured at the upcoming music event Nashville North. Bach showed off his Nashville-style fried chicken. Find more information on the event at https://www.eventbrite.com/e/nashville-north-tickets-61839576839/amp . Check out the restaurant website at https://www.belleirongrille.com/ . Food Truck Rally for West Bloomfield Youth Assistance
Posted Jun 06 2019 01:03PM EDT
Updated Jun 06 2019 01:12PM EDT
Deputy Chief and Chair of West Bloomfield Youth Assistance, Curt Lawson, joined us along with Jamerican Grill Food Truck, to talk about the upcoming rally and create Jerk Chicken and Coconut red peas and rice. There will be 21 various food trucks with diverse selections, from cookie dough and donuts to sushi, creative takes on mac and cheese and vegan selections, to name a few. Beyond just food, the event will feature many activities from bounce houses and live music to a beer/wine tent and photobooth. The Food Truck Rally will be held outdoors at the Orchard Mall, 6337 Orchard Lake Rd, West Bloomfield, 48322. Whitmer proclaims June 19 as Juneteenth Celebration Day in Michigan</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/news/local-news/motorcyclist-seriously-injured-in-crash-in-pontiac" > <div class="thumbnail-image-story-list thumb-right"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox2detroit.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wjbk/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox2detroit.com/media.fox2detroit.com/photo/2017/05/30/police%20lights%20generic%20new_1496147804538_3395574_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox2detroit.com/media.fox2detroit.com/photo/2017/05/30/police%20lights%20generic%20new_1496147804538_3395574_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox2detroit.com/media.fox2detroit.com/photo/2017/05/30/police%20lights%20generic%20new_1496147804538_3395574_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox2detroit.com/media.fox2detroit.com/photo/2017/05/30/police%20lights%20generic%20new_1496147804538_3395574_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox2detroit.com/media.fox2detroit.com/photo/2017/05/30/police%20lights%20generic%20new_1496147804538_3395574_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="" /> </div> </div> </div> </div> <h3>Motorcyclist seriously injured in crash in Pontiac</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/good-day/cooking-school-sponsored-by-andiamo/more-than-120-food-trucks-coming-to-detroit-river-days-june-21-23" > <div class="thumbnail-image-story-list thumb-right"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox2detroit.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wjbk/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox2detroit.com/media.fox2detroit.com/photo/2019/06/19/Kroger_Food_Truck_Rally_at_Detroit_River_0_7419642_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox2detroit.com/media.fox2detroit.com/photo/2019/06/19/Kroger_Food_Truck_Rally_at_Detroit_River_0_7419642_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox2detroit.com/media.fox2detroit.com/photo/2019/06/19/Kroger_Food_Truck_Rally_at_Detroit_River_0_7419642_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox2detroit.com/media.fox2detroit.com/photo/2019/06/19/Kroger_Food_Truck_Rally_at_Detroit_River_0_7419642_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox2detroit.com/media.fox2detroit.com/photo/2019/06/19/Kroger_Food_Truck_Rally_at_Detroit_River_0_7419642_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="" /> </div> </div> </div> </div> <h3>More than 120 food trucks coming to Detroit River Days June 21-23</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/news/local-news/police-identify-twin-girls-and-mom-who-intentionally-drove-into-kalamazoo-river" > <div class="thumbnail-image-story-list thumb-right"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox2detroit.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wjbk/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox2detroit.com/media.fox2detroit.com/photo/2019/06/19/wjbk-kalamazoo-car-into-river-victims-061819_1560959533874_7419437_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox2detroit.com/media.fox2detroit.com/photo/2019/06/19/wjbk-kalamazoo-car-into-river-victims-061819_1560959533874_7419437_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox2detroit.com/media.fox2detroit.com/photo/2019/06/19/wjbk-kalamazoo-car-into-river-victims-061819_1560959533874_7419437_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox2detroit.com/media.fox2detroit.com/photo/2019/06/19/wjbk-kalamazoo-car-into-river-victims-061819_1560959533874_7419437_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox2detroit.com/media.fox2detroit.com/photo/2019/06/19/wjbk-kalamazoo-car-into-river-victims-061819_1560959533874_7419437_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="" /> </div> </div> </div> </div> <h3>Police identify twin girls and mom killed when she intentionally drove into Kalamazoo River</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/news/local-news/dr-sabrina-the-benefits-of-following-the-rules" > <div class="thumbnail-image-story-list thumb-right"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox2detroit.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wjbk/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox2detroit.com/media.fox2detroit.com/photo/2019/06/19/Dr__Sabrina__The_benefits_of_following_t_0_7419282_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox2detroit.com/media.fox2detroit.com/photo/2019/06/19/Dr__Sabrina__The_benefits_of_following_t_0_7419282_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox2detroit.com/media.fox2detroit.com/photo/2019/06/19/Dr__Sabrina__The_benefits_of_following_t_0_7419282_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox2detroit.com/media.fox2detroit.com/photo/2019/06/19/Dr__Sabrina__The_benefits_of_following_t_0_7419282_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox2detroit.com/media.fox2detroit.com/photo/2019/06/19/Dr__Sabrina__The_benefits_of_following_t_0_7419282_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="" /> </div> </div> </div> </div> <h3>Dr. Sabrina: The benefits of following the rules</h3> </a> </li> </ul> </div> <footer class="mod-footer light"> <a href="http://www.fox2detroit.com/news"> More Stories <i class="fa 