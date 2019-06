- Bread can make or break a good meal.

Greg Wade, Publican Quality Bread's Head Baker, is leading a workshop June 23-24 to share his knowledge of grains and baking. He joined us in the Fox 2 Cooking School ahead of the workshop to give us a little preview. You can hear from him in the video player above, and get a sourdough recipe from him below. .

SPENCE SOURDOUGH

Necessary equipment:

Round Proofing basket, linen lined preferred

Cast iron pot, 6 qt

Kitchen scale

Recipe:

Day 1: Soaker

25g cracked whole wheat

25g cracked whole rye

50g water

Day 2: Levain

50g sourdough starter

50g water

50g bread flour

Final mix

All soaker

All levain

445 bread flour

345g water

16g salt (reserve)



Method:

For the soaker:

measure ingredients by weight into a bowl. Use lukewarm water, about 80 degrees. Mix by hand until fully incorporated. Let this mixture sit in an airtight container for 24 hours at room temperature (72 degrees). Use a container larger than the batter, it will double in size during fermentation.

For the levain:

measure ingredients by weight into a bowl. Use lukewarm water, about 80 degrees. Mix by hand until fully incorporated. Let this mixture sit in an airtight container for 3 hours at room temperature (72 degrees). Use a container larger than the batter, it will double in size during fermentation.

For the final mix:

Pour levain and soaker into a large mixing bowl. Scale bread flour and water into the mixing bowl. Water should be 80 degrees. Scale salt into a separate container and reserve. Mix by hand until the dough is fully incorporated with no flour pockets. Let the dough rest for 30 minutes. Sprinkle the salt over the dough and squeeze it into the dough by hand until fully incorporated.

For bulk fermentation:

Leave the dough in the bowl and cover. Let the dough ferment for 45 minutes at room temp (72-74) then give the dough its first fold. To fold the dough, scoop underneath each side of the dough and pull the underside up and over the opposite part of the dough. Ferment for another 45 minutes at room temp, fold the dough a second time. Ferment for another two hours. The dough should be very light at this point, about double in volume.

To shape:

Pour the dough out onto a floured surface, try to keep the dough as thick as possible. Sprinkle some flour on top to make the dough easier to work with. Using a bench scraper, cut the dough in half. Take each half and gently tug it into a square. Fold the dough over itself from each side. Flip the loaf over so it is now seam side down, gently round it by pushing against the loaf in a circular motion on the table. Let the loafs rest for 20 minutes. Take the dough and flip it now seam side up, refold the dough over itself from each side. Flip it over seam side down again and re-round it. place the shaped loaf seam side up in a floured linen lined basket. Repeat this process with the next piece. Let proof for 30 minutes at room temp then let rise in the refrigerator overnight, covered with a tea towel.

To bake:

The next day, preheat the oven to 500 degrees with the cast iron pot with the lid on the middle rack of the oven. Take one loaf out of the fridge and pour it out gently onto a lightly floured surface. Score the bread as desired. Pick up the loaf and gently place it into the hot cast iron pot and cover it with the lid. Keep the remaining loaf of bread still in the linen into the fridge while the first loaf bakes. Bake for 20 minutes with the lid on. After 20 minutes remove the lid and place it into an open area in the oven to keep hot. Bake for 20 more minutes (40 total), or until desired crust color is achieved. Repeat process to bake second loaf.