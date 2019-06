- Ackroyd's Scottish Bakery is jazzed up for the Women's World Cup, and has the perfect food and beverages to enjoy while watching the matches.

Megan Ackroyd joined us in the FOX 2 Cooking School to show us how to make a traditional bangers and mash. You can watch in the video player above and get the recipe below.

Bangers and mash, also known as sausages and mash, is a traditional dish of the U.K, consisting of sausages served with mashed potatoes (and our version includes rutabaga). The dish is sometimes served with onion gravy, fried onions, or peas.

Bangers can be picked up at Ackroyd's Bakery at 25566 Five Mile Road in Redford, MI or order online at ackroydsbakery.com.

Alternatively, you can use any mild English or Irish style sausage

"Mash"

Preheat oven to 400 degrees

1 pound Potatoes (preferably Yukon Gold) diced (peel is optional). Boiled & cooled.

.75 pound Rutabaga peeled & diced. Boiled & cooled.

.25 pound Onions diced

Salt & Pepper to taste. We prefer ours very peppery.

2-3 tablespoons of butter in portioned in 3 equal pieces

Mix top 4 ingredients together well in an oven safe dish.

Top the ingredients with the butter.

Cover dish with foil and bake for 45 minutes.

Remove dish from oven, pull back foil, stir, and lightly mash.

Recover with foil and place the mixture back in the oven for 15 minutes.

Remove from oven one more time, remove foil, and mash more thoroughly.

Place back in the oven - uncovered - for 5-10 more minutes.

Once golden brown on top, remove from oven, and serve with Bangers & Gravy on top.