Neiman Marcus Vice President And General Manager Renee Janovsky, along with President of Founders Junior Council at the Detroit Institute of Arts, Maggie Durant joined us to talk about their upcoming "Fash Bash" event and how to pick the right fashions for the big day. Watch in the video player above.

Founders Junior Council (FJC), the young professionals' auxiliary of the Detroit Institute of Arts (DIA), will host its signature fundraiser, Fash Bash, in the ninth year of partnership with Neiman Marcus, on Thursday, August 15, 2019, at 7:00 pm. at the DIA. Proceeds from Fash Bash 2019 will directly benefit the FJC's pledge of $1 million to the DIA's endowment campaign.

Learn more and buy tickets at https://www.dia.org/fashbash2019 .