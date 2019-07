- Canterbury Village's Keith Aldridge came on The Nine to talk about the upcoming Michigan Made Festival. Watch in the video player above.

The Michigan Made Festival will include Michigan Made Products from various vendors, including everything from jewelry, outdoor knickknacks, small handmade items, Michigan food and more.

The festival will take place from Thursday, July 26 through Saturday, July 28 at Canterbury Village in Lake Orion.

Kids 12 and under are free and there will be a $3 entry fee for anyone over 13. Veterans and Active Duty Military get in for free. A portion of the entry fee will go to local charities. Learn more at http://michiganmadefestival.com/.