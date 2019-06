- Hatch Detroit is a program that has awarded millions to local entrepreneurs to help kickstart their businesses.

They're getting ready to launch their 2019 contest, which awards one lucky start up with a record $100,000 from Comerica Bank to be used towards opening a brick and mortar business in either Detroit, Highland Park or Hamtramck.

Comerica Bank president Mike Ritchie and Vittoria Katanski from Hatch Detroit joined us in studio to tell us more about the contest. You can hear from them in the video player above.

The 2019 Comerica Hatch Detroit Contest officially kicks off Friday, June 7 when entrepreneurs can begin submitting their business plans online at HatchDetroit.com/apply through July 31.

The Top 10 businesses will be announced once the submission period ends, and two rounds of public voting will follow, including a Top ten and Top Four - allowing the Detroit community to vote for the business they believe is worthy of the $100,000 top prize.