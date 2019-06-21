< /iframe> </noscript> <!-- End Google Tag Manager (noscript) --> <script type='text/javascript' src='https://p.adrta.com/js/ftvf/72f2ec9b-5f38-43a3-a848-9f89298acbbc/p.js?ef=1¶ms=ftvf'></script> <!--[if lt IE 9]> <p class="browserupgrade">You are using an <strong>outdated</strong> browser. 21 2019 02:56PM (FOX 2) - St. Nicholas Opa! Fest Greek Festival Chef Maria Benardis joined us on The Nine to create a Barley and Pomegranate Salad. Broadway season in Detroit
Posted Jun 21 2019 03:07PM EDT
Director of Corporate Sales & Marketing Scott Myers came in to give us all of the details about the new theatre season for Broadway in Detroit. Watch in the video player above.
Popular shows this season include productions like "Dear Evan Hansen." Those eager to see the most popular shows are strongly encouraged to buy a subscription - it's the only way you will be guaranteed tickets!
The 2019-20 Broadway In Detroit Subscription Season is now in full swing. Visit www.BroadwayInDetroit.com or call the Fisher Theatre at (313) 872-1000, ext. 0. The art of jumping with Double Dutch Masters
Posted Jun 21 2019 03:06PM EDT Double Dutch Masters Sean and Michelle Clark came in this morning to teach us about the art of jumping and how the two ropes are being used in an aerobic class. Watch in the video player above
The class will be held at Royalty Dance Studio on June 23 on16424 E Warren Ave, Detroit, MI 48224. Class starts at 1:00 pm - 2:00 pm The cost is $25. Find more information at https://www.doubledutchaerobics.com/tour call at 404-490-0668 or email at doubledutchaerobics@gmail.com. New Hook & Eye Vintage shop open
Posted Jun 21 2019 03:03PM EDT Hook & Eye Vintage shop is Ferndale's newest addition! Owner and Master tailor Allison Kendzorski came in to show off their looks. Watch in the video player above. Learn more and find their hours at https://www.facebook.com/ferndalehookandeye/ 103-year-old runner becomes oldest woman to compete on American track
Julia Hawkins, 103, has become the oldest woman to compete on an American track after finishing the 50- and 100-meter dashes at the National Senior Games in New Mexico on Monday, according to event organizers. At least 2 injured in Toronto Raptors victory rally gunfire, police say; crowd runs from scene
Videos from the scene showed many in the crowd running near the Toronto Raptors' victory rally and parade. id="article_10155_65880_MOD-TOP-STORIES-STORY-SL-RR_1.1"> <!-- begin: STORY LIST --> <div class="mod-story-list hide-for-medium-down"> <header class="mod-header"> <h3>Most Recent</h3> </header> <section class="mod-wrapper bg-white"> <div class="mod-content mod-story-list-content"> <ul class="list stories"> <li class="story featured hide-story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/news/local-news/michigan-legislature-bill-opioid-crisis-narcan-library-overdose" > <figure class="thumb"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox2detroit.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wjbk/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox2detroit.com/media.fox2detroit.com/photo/2019/03/14/NARCAN_1552614453293_6893668_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox2detroit.com/media.fox2detroit.com/photo/2019/03/14/NARCAN_1552614453293_6893668_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox2detroit.com/media.fox2detroit.com/photo/2019/03/14/NARCAN_1552614453293_6893668_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox2detroit.com/media.fox2detroit.com/photo/2019/03/14/NARCAN_1552614453293_6893668_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox2detroit.com/media.fox2detroit.com/photo/2019/03/14/NARCAN_1552614453293_6893668_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="" /> </div> </div> </div> </figure> <h3>Michigan libraries soon to be stocked with Narcan so staff can fight public overdoses</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/news/local-news/61-year-old-twins-arrested-for-shooting-over-fried-mushrooms-at-detroit-coney-island" > <div class="thumbnail-image-story-list thumb-right"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox2detroit.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wjbk/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox2detroit.com/media.fox2detroit.com/photo/2019/06/21/wjbk-twins%20coney%20island-062119_1561133831449.JPG_7429870_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox2detroit.com/media.fox2detroit.com/photo/2019/06/21/wjbk-twins%20coney%20island-062119_1561133831449.JPG_7429870_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox2detroit.com/media.fox2detroit.com/photo/2019/06/21/wjbk-twins%20coney%20island-062119_1561133831449.JPG_7429870_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox2detroit.com/media.fox2detroit.com/photo/2019/06/21/wjbk-twins%20coney%20island-062119_1561133831449.JPG_7429870_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox2detroit.com/media.fox2detroit.com/photo/2019/06/21/wjbk-twins%20coney%20island-062119_1561133831449.JPG_7429870_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="" /> </div> </div> </div> </div> <h3>61-year-old twins arrested for shooting over fried mushrooms at Detroit Coney Island</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/news/local-news/woman-killed-when-cement-truck-rolls-over-onto-car-in-romulus" > <div class="thumbnail-image-story-list thumb-right"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox2detroit.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wjbk/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox2detroit.com/media.fox2detroit.com/photo/2019/06/21/wjbk-romulus%20cement%20truck%20rollover-062119_1561131695485.jpg_7429784_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox2detroit.com/media.fox2detroit.com/photo/2019/06/21/wjbk-romulus%20cement%20truck%20rollover-062119_1561131695485.jpg_7429784_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox2detroit.com/media.fox2detroit.com/photo/2019/06/21/wjbk-romulus%20cement%20truck%20rollover-062119_1561131695485.jpg_7429784_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox2detroit.com/media.fox2detroit.com/photo/2019/06/21/wjbk-romulus%20cement%20truck%20rollover-062119_1561131695485.jpg_7429784_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox2detroit.com/media.fox2detroit.com/photo/2019/06/21/wjbk-romulus%20cement%20truck%20rollover-062119_1561131695485.jpg_7429784_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="" /> </div> </div> </div> </div> <h3>Woman killed when cement truck rolls over onto car in Romulus</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/good-day/mary-wilson-hosting-national-rhythm-blues-hall-of-fame-june-23" > <div class="thumbnail-image-story-list thumb-right"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox2detroit.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wjbk/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox2detroit.com/media.fox2detroit.com/photo/2019/06/21/Mary_Wilson_hosting_National_Rhythm___Bl_0_7429677_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox2detroit.com/media.fox2detroit.com/photo/2019/06/21/Mary_Wilson_hosting_National_Rhythm___Bl_0_7429677_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox2detroit.com/media.fox2detroit.com/photo/2019/06/21/Mary_Wilson_hosting_National_Rhythm___Bl_0_7429677_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox2detroit.com/media.fox2detroit.com/photo/2019/06/21/Mary_Wilson_hosting_National_Rhythm___Bl_0_7429677_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox2detroit.com/media.fox2detroit.com/photo/2019/06/21/Mary_Wilson_hosting_National_Rhythm___Bl_0_7429677_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="" /> </div> </div> </div> </div> <h3>Mary Wilson hosting National Rhythm & Blues Hall of Fame June 23</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/news/local-news/man-strips-naked-tries-to-go-through-security-at-detroit-metro-airport" > <div class="thumbnail-image-story-list thumb-right"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox2detroit.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wjbk/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox2detroit.com/media.fox2detroit.com/photo/2019/06/21/ugc-dtw-naked-guy-062119_1561123849688_7429519_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox2detroit.com/media.fox2detroit.com/photo/2019/06/21/ugc-dtw-naked-guy-062119_1561123849688_7429519_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox2detroit.com/media.fox2detroit.com/photo/2019/06/21/ugc-dtw-naked-guy-062119_1561123849688_7429519_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox2detroit.com/media.fox2detroit.com/photo/2019/06/21/ugc-dtw-naked-guy-062119_1561123849688_7429519_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox2detroit.com/media.fox2detroit.com/photo/2019/06/21/ugc-dtw-naked-guy-062119_1561123849688_7429519_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="Photo&#x20;credit&#x3a;&#x20;Shameka&#x20;Scott" /> </div> </div> </div> </div> <h3>Man strips naked, tries to go through security at Detroit Metro Airport</h3> </a> </li> </ul> </div> <footer class="mod-footer light"> <a href="http://www.fox2detroit.com/news"> More Stories <i class="fa fa-arrow-circle-right"></i></a> </footer> </section> </div> <!-- end: STORY LIST --> </div> </div> </div> </div> </div> </div> </div> </div> <div id="story-sticky-content-spacer"> <div id="story-sticky-content" class="portlet-column" id="column-4"> <div class="portlet-dropzone portlet-column-content" id="layout-column_column-4"> <div class="portlet-boundary portlet-boundary_56_ portlet-static portlet-static-end portlet-borderless portlet-journal-content " id="p_p_id_56_INSTANCE_8240_" > <span id="p_56_INSTANCE_8240"></span> <div 