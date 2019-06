- St. Nicholas Opa! Fest Greek Festival Chef Maria Benardis joined us on The Nine to create a Barley and Pomegranate Salad. Watch in the video player above.

The largest Greek festival in the metro area is celebrating 26 years June 21 through June 23 at St. Nicholas Greek Orthodox Church.

Admission to the festival is $2.00 for adults, (Children 12 and under are free) or 3 canned goods donated to Gleaners Community Food Bank of Southeastern Michigan.

The festival will include free parking, performances, marketplace shopping and food, including favorite home-made, honey-drenched baklava.

For more information about the event, go to www.opafest.org or call 248-894-4447.