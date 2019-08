- MIYAVI is a world renown musician, actor and United Nations Goodwill ambassador. He recently released his first solo album in three years titled, NO SLEEP TIL TOKYO on July 24th, 2019.

As an actor, MIYAVI made his big screen debut in the Academy Award nominated film Unbroken, directed by Angelina Jolie. He has since appeared in the 2017 blockbuster Kong: Skull Island. Up next, fans will see MIYAVI portray the mysterious "Udo" in Disney's Maleficent: Mistress of Evil out October 18th, 2019, alongside Angelina Jolie.