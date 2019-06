- The Russian Five documentary is coming to Video on Demand this Friday, June 7th. Retired Red Wings Legend Darren Mccarty and Producer Jenny Feterovic joined us to discuss the film. Watch in the video player above.

With a rating of 100% on Rotten Tomatoes and trending to be a best seller, The Russian Five will be available to rent or to purchase on the following platforms on June 7th: iTunes, Amazon, Vudu, Google Play, Microsoft, and Sony PlayStation. To pre-order The Russian Five, go to iTunes or this link: https://itunes.apple.com/us/movie/the-russian-five/id1454756565.

In the late 1980s, the Detroit Red Wings hockey team was a laughing stock, often called the "Dead Wings". After a wealthy pizza magnate bought the failing franchise, he appointed an unorthodox General Manager to build a championship team. Throwing off conventional wisdom, the new GM looked to America's mortal enemy in the Cold War, the Soviet Union itself. Through a plot that sounds like a spy novel, the Red Wings organization brought on one Russian after another, sneaking them out under cover of night and whisking them to the Motor City, only to find that the new players faced another problem: Integration.

The film follows the stories of the five Russian players that emigrated to America, took root in Detroit, Michigan, and struggled to fit in, all while training day and night to become Stanley Cup champions. The new immigrants had to learn to communicate with their teammates, assimilate into the culture, and become Americans. Yet, along the way, the Russians began to teach the rest of the team the core of Soviet hockey, and better still, they started winning.

