Watch FOX 2 anchors' emotional reactions as psychic medium looks into their pasts

- Imagine a way you could connect to the other side.

Psychic medium Thomas John sat down with FOX 2 anchors Deena Centofanti, Lee Thomas and Ryan Ermanni took a moment to explain what he sensed from their loved ones who have passed away. Watch the video player above to see their emotional reactions.

John and Belinda Phillips, heart and soul healer, energy worker, and wellness coach, are holding a spiritual healing workshop next weekend.

The Healing Heartache: Empower Your Soul and Recover from Loss Workshop takes place from 9:30 a.m. to 4 p.m. Sept. 16 at The MINDs Eye Center, 15300 21 Mile Rd. in Macomb.

Throughout the workshop, they'll provide a toolbox of resources to work toward soul growth, energetic shifts and positive changes from the hardships we face every day.

Click here to learn more.