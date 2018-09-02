Asaba Trio to play the Detroit Jazz Fest

Hirofumi Asaba is a jazz Guitarist in Tokyo, Japan. His playing is a blend of modern and swing styles of jazz, and is strongly inspired by Barney Kessel and Charlie Christian.

Hirofumi was born in Tokyo. In 1986, He started playing piano at age five, and he has been playing the guitar since he was fourteen years old. In 2015 March, Jazz Life magazine and Jazz Japan magazine wrote 2 pages interview about his debut album "Easy Like".

Hirofumi received a special judgement award at Asakusa Jazz Contest 2013 and also received Grand Prix at Yokohama jazz promenade competition 2017.

The Asaba Trio is set to perform at the Detroit Jazz Fest September 2, 2018 at 11:00 a.m.

http://www.detroitjazzfest.org/artists/asaba-trio-hirofumi-asaba-yokohama-exchange-initiative/