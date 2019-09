Local artists are teaming up with Common Ground to help combat local suicide rates at one of Metro Detroit's oldest and most popular art shows.

The 45th annual Birmingham Street Art Fair runs from 10a.m. to 6 p.m. on Saturday, Sept. 14, and from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. on Sunday, Sept. 15 at Birmingham's Shain Park. The event is free and open to the public, and the art fair coincides with National Suicide Prevention Month.

Amanda Greco, marketing and communications specialist with Common Ground, and artist Kristen Perkins stopped by the Fox2 News studios Sunday morning to preview the event and to showcase a sampling of the original artwork that will be on display.