It's a celebration of all things Greek right here in Metro Detroit.

Assumption GreekFest 2019 is a dynamic event with fun, family-friendly activities, rides, dancing and authentic Greek cuisine this weekend in St. Clair Shores.

Proceeds from the festival will benefit outreach programs of the Assumption Greek Orthodox Church and Cultural Center, and Assumption Nursery School and Toddler Center. The Cass Community Social Services will also receive a portion of GreekFest proceeds.

The event is open from 11 a.m. to 11 p.m. today, and from 11 a.m. to 8 p.m. Sunday at the Assumption Greek Orthodox Church, 21800 Marter Rd.

Organzers Tom Thomas and George Dallas dropped by the Fox2 News studios Saturday morning to talk about the event and showcase some of the fine Greek food and culture that's on display all weekend.