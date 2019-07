Morgan Owens is an author, speaker and serial entrepreneur from the Cincinatti area who understands the importance of staying positive and resourceful when launching a business. The owner of Curvy Cardio is in Detroit this weekend to speak at the NAACP Her Idea Summit during the organization's national convention in Detroit.

She dropped by the Fox2 News studios Saturday morning to talk about how women can be both powerful and pretty when it comes to business, and how to empower minority women who want to strive for success.

Watch the video above and click here for more information.