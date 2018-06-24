Finding Beauty in 'Negative Space' with Darin Darby Art

Darin Darby is an emerging artist gaining momentum in the Detroit art scene, and what sets him apart is a very unique art technique that he's trademarked Laypuzzim®. It's a layering process that utilizes negative space to create images on textured cardstock, mat board, or wood. The materials are all cut and placed by hand.

He stopped by the Fox2 News studios Sunday morning to showcase his work and discuss his technique and philosophy behind creating art.

Watch the video above and see more of his collection by clicking here.



