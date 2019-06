There are significant mental health benefits from de-cluttering your home. The Marie Kondo Effect, the de-cluttering craze sweeping across social media around the country, is real and in practice by some therapists here in Metro Detroit.

Among those that have practiced it before is therapist Carrie Krawiec, of the Birmingham Maple Clinic. She visited the Fox2 News studios Sunday morning to talk about the importance of clearing out space in your home and to share some tips on how to get started.

