Chef Johnny Prep has never stopped innovating at his Mr. B's Gastropub in Royal Oak since opening a few years ago.

His latest idea is the Nitro Cafe, an al fresco dining and drinking in downtown Royal Oak featuring house-made nitro-frozen craft cocktail ice cream and dramatic craft cocktail presentations. Prep has transformed the venue's patio space into a haven where decadent frozen treats pack about the same alcohol punch as a glass of wine. The menu includes such interesting creations as the Caramel Apple, made with Crown Royal Apple and a bourbon caramel sauce.

The patio will also offer some of the same small plates and dramatic cocktails that drive the popularity of Johnny's Speakeasy, the prohibition-era inspired hideaway spot that Chef Johnny launched about nine months ago. To top it off, the Nitro Café will also feature a calendar of live jazz music.

Vegan Chocolate and Meyers Rum Ice Cream

Ingredients

3 cups Coconut Milk

1 Tsp. Vanilla

2 oz. Cocoa Powder

2 oz. Meyers Rum

1 Qt. Liquid Nitrogen



Directions