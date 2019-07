Wayne State University President M. Roy Wilson is about to set out on another bike tour of Michigan, and this year he's casting a wider net.

Wilson will take the third annual Road Warrior bike tour farther north this summer, biking to four cities in five days. Beginning Monday, July 22 cyclists will bike 450 miles by the time they're done Friday, July 26. By the end of the tour, the cyclists will have biked 450 miles and visited four communities.

This year's Road Warrior bike tour will differ from the previous two in terms of theme and focus. Whereas the theme of the first two tours was community outreach and telling the Wayne State story, this year's tour will focus more on celebrations with donors, alumni and friends of the university.

Wilson dropped by the Fox2 News studios Saturday morning to talk about his trip and mission.

The schedule for the Road Warrior tour stops:

July 22 at Chateau Chantal Winery in Traverse City,

at Chateau Chantal Winery in Traverse City, July 23 at Ludington Bay Brewing Co. in Ludington, 6-8 p.m.

at Ludington Bay Brewing Co. in Ludington, 6-8 p.m. July 24 at the Midland Center for the Arts and Dow Garden in Midland, 6-8 p.m.

at the Midland Center for the Arts and Dow Garden in Midland, 6-8 p.m. July 25 at Rochester Mills Beer Co. in Rochester, 6-8 p.m.

at Rochester Mills Beer Co. in Rochester, 6-8 p.m. July 26 at Tony V's Tavern in Detroit, 2 p.m.

Complimentary food and drinks will be available at all events. If interested, you can click here to RSVP.