Hundreds of people are expected to gather in Birmingham next week to share a little fashion sense and raise money for a good cause.

The 12th Annual Spring into Style event to benefit the Crohn's & Colitis Foundation begins at 11 a.m. Thursday, May 23 at the Townsend Hotel.

The annual event was created in 2008 by Harriett Fuller to further support the Crohn's & Colitis Foundation's mission of finding a cure for Crohn's disease and ulcerative colitis, and to improve the quality of life of children and adults affected by these diseases. To date the event has raised over $850,000.

Milene Plisko, a board member with the Chrons and Colitis Foundation of Michigan, stopped by the Fox2 News studios with a few models Saturday morning to showcase some of the fashion trends on display this year. Watch the video above and click here for more information.