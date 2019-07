Many soon-to-be brides across Metro Detroit were hit with shocking news that Bella Rose Bridal unexpectedly closed its doors earlier this week, leaving over 150 brides and 250 bridesmaids without dresses they paid for.

Throughout out a very difficult week for many women, the team at Bombshell Bridal in St. Clair Shores was able to locate a lot of these dresses and help, however, they had to pay for them again.

Owner Amanda Cover stopped by the Fox2 News studios Sunday morning to talk about the situation and to share some warning signs for women seeking to get the dresses of their dreams.