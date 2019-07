School is out for summer and while many school-age children are relaxing by the pool or heading to the outdoors for some fun, there's a large group of Detroit students taking the first step in their entrepreneurial future.

Roughly 300 high school students or recent graduates and their teachers will meet for the Youth Entrepreneurs National Summit in Detroit from July 15-19.

Clarence Houston, a teacher at the Henry Ford Academy, stopped by the Fox2 News studios with Dylan McConnell, a senior at Cornerstone Health, and John Warner, a recent graduate of Stephenson High School, to preview the event.