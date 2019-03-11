< /iframe> </noscript> <!-- End Google Tag Manager (noscript) --> <!-- Relay Media's AMP Tags - Beacon Pixel: Begin --> <img id="amp-beacon-pixel" src=https://cdn.relaymedia.com/ping?url=http%3A%2F%2Fwww.fox2detroit.com%2Fhealth%2Fhitting-snooze-might-feel-like-more-sleep-but-it-s-disrupting-the-restorative-part-your-body-needs width=1 height=1> <!-- Relay Media's AMP Tags - Beacon Pixel: END --> <script type='text/javascript' src='https://p.adrta.com/js/ftvf/72f2ec9b-5f38-43a3-a848-9f89298acbbc/p.js?ef=1¶ms=ftvf'></script> <!--[if lt IE 9]> <p class="browserupgrade">You are using an <strong>outdated</strong> browser. Hitting snooze might feel like more sleep, but it's disrupting the restorative part your body needs   11 2019 06:20PM </a> </figure> </aside> <div id="modal-magnify-photo-394264801-394264084" class="reveal-modal" data-reveal="" aria-labelledby="modalTitle" aria-hidden="true" role="dialog"> <figure class="media"> <img src="https://media.fox2detroit.com/media.fox2detroit.com/photo/2019/03/11/Hitting_the_snooze_button_might_mean_mor_0_6880139_ver1.0_640_360.jpg" alt="photo"> <figcaption></figcaption> </figure> <a class="close-reveal-modal" aria-label="Close"> <i class="fa fa-close"></i> </a> </div> </div> <div id="relatedHeadlines-394264801" style="display: none;"> </div> <p>Getting out of bed can be a real drag, especially on a cold morning. And if you're like many people, hitting the snooze button once or twice might be part of your morning wake-up routine, allowing you a few morning minutes in your warm bed. </p><p>But according to Dr. Reena Mehra, a sleep expert at Cleveland Clinic, all that snoozing isn't helping your body get the restorative sleep it needs.</p><p>"The latter part of our sleep cycle is comprised of REM sleep, or dream sleep. And so, if you're hitting the snooze button, then you're disrupting that REM sleep or dream sleep," she says. </p><p>Dr. Mehra says we have different arousal thresholds during different stages of sleep. </p><p>If we're disrupting late stage REM sleep it can cause a 'fight or flight' response, which increases our blood pressure and heartbeat. </p><p>Dr. Mehra says the short period of sleep we get in between hitting snooze, five or ten minutes at a time, is not restorative sleep. She adds that some people become conditioned to hitting snooze and actually get used to it.</p><p>However, if a person feels the need to hit snooze again and again, it's an indicator that they're either not getting enough quality sleep or that they might have an underlying sleep disorder.</p><p>Dr. Mehra says if you find yourself hitting snooze a lot, it's time to take a look at your sleep habits.</p><p>Just make sure you're getting seven to eight hours of sufficient sleep and good quality sleep. And if that's happening, and someone still feels the need to hit that snooze button, then they should probably see their physician to make sure there's no undiagnosed sleep disorder that could be contributing to that.</p><p>Dr. Mehra says the best way to de-condition yourself from hitting snooze every morning is to make sleep a priority. </p><p>That means go to bed earlier, also don't keep the alarm on your nightstand, don't have it in arms' reach. Make it so you have to get out of bed to turn it off. </p><p>Also try and use light to your advantage to help you wake up. Or even set the coffee to start brewing so your nose will help you wake up. And if you're like many people, hitting the snooze button once or twice might be part of your morning wake-up routine, allowing you a few morning minutes in your warm bed. </p><p>But according to Dr. Reena Mehra, a sleep expert at Cleveland Clinic, all that snoozing isn't helping your body get the restorative sleep it needs.</p><p>"The latter part of our sleep cycle is comprised of REM sleep, or dream sleep. And so, if you're hitting the snooze button, then you're disrupting that REM sleep or dream sleep," she says. </p> </div> <div class="body-cover"> <span>Read the full story <i class="icon-fox-read-more"></i></span> </div> </div> </a> </li> <li> <a href="/facebook-instant/doctor-tells-patient-he-doesn-t-have-long-to-live-through-hospital-robot-s-video-screen" title="Doctor tells patient he doesn't have long to live through hospital robot's video screen" > <div class="image-wrapper "> <figure class="responsive-wrapper image"> <img class="responsive delay-load hide-for-medium-up" data-src="https://media.ktvu.com/media.ktvu.com/photo/2019/03/07/Kaiser_Condolences__Family_upset_after_r_0_6871369_ver1.0_640_360.jpg" src="https://media.ktvu.com/media.ktvu.com/photo/2019/03/07/Kaiser_Condolences__Family_upset_after_r_0_6871369_ver1.0_640_360.jpg" alt="Doctor tells patient he doesn't have long to live through hospital robot's video screen"> <img class="responsive delay-load hide-for-small-down" data-src="https://media.ktvu.com/media.ktvu.com/photo/2019/03/07/Kaiser_Condolences__Family_upset_after_r_0_6871369_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg" src="https://media.ktvu.com/media.ktvu.com/photo/2019/03/07/Kaiser_Condolences__Family_upset_after_r_0_6871369_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg" alt="Doctor tells patient he doesn't have long to live through hospital robot's video screen"> </figure> <small class="copyright"></small> </div> <div class="headline-wrapper"> <h4>Doctor tells patient he doesn't have long to live through hospital robot's video screen</h4> </div> <div class="meta-wrapper"> By <span class="author">Jana Katsuyama, KTVU </span>, <span class="author">Leslie Dyste, KTVU</span> </div> <div class="meta"> <p class="updated"><strong>Posted</strong><span> Mar 08 2019 09:20AM EST</span></p> <p class="updated"><strong>Updated</strong><span> Mar 08 2019 02:10PM EST</span></p> </div> <div class="body-wrapper "> <div class="body-content"> <p>When Ernest Quintana went into Kaiser Permanente Medical Center's emergency department in Fremont on Sunday, his wife of 58 years, his son, daughter and granddaughter all worried about the 79-year-old man. </p><p>They say it was hard enough to learn that his lungs were failing, but they couldn't believe it when a hospital robot entered his room and they got the news through a doctor on the robot's video screen.</p><p>Quintana's granddaughter was in the ICU by his side, and she said at first the nurse came in.</p> </div> <div class="body-cover"> <span>Read the full story <i class="icon-fox-read-more"></i></span> </div> </div> </a> </li> <li> <a href="/health/struggling-to-sleep-it-may-be-worth-going-through-a-sleep-study" title="Struggling to sleep? It may be worth going through a sleep study" > <div class="image-wrapper "> <figure class="responsive-wrapper image"> <img class="responsive delay-load hide-for-medium-up" data-src="https://media.fox2detroit.com/media.fox2detroit.com/photo/2019/03/07/For_those_struggling_with_sleep__it_may__0_6869203_ver1.0_640_360.jpg" src="https://media.fox2detroit.com/media.fox2detroit.com/photo/2019/03/07/For_those_struggling_with_sleep__it_may__0_6869203_ver1.0_640_360.jpg" alt="Struggling to sleep? It may be worth going through a sleep study"> <img class="responsive delay-load hide-for-small-down" data-src="https://media.fox2detroit.com/media.fox2detroit.com/photo/2019/03/07/For_those_struggling_with_sleep__it_may__0_6869203_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg" src="https://media.fox2detroit.com/media.fox2detroit.com/photo/2019/03/07/For_those_struggling_with_sleep__it_may__0_6869203_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg" alt="Struggling to sleep? It may be worth going through a sleep study"> </figure> <small class="copyright"></small> </div> <div class="headline-wrapper"> <h4>Struggling to sleep? It may be worth going through a sleep study</h4> </div> <div class="meta-wrapper"> By <span class="author">FOX 2 Staff </span> </div> <div class="meta"> <p class="updated"><strong>Posted</strong><span> Mar 07 2019 06:13PM EST</span></p> <p class="updated"><strong>Updated</strong><span> Mar 08 2019 02:13PM EST</span></p> </div> <div class="body-wrapper "> <div class="body-content"> <p>If you're struggling to get sleep, at what point do you need to go through a sleep study? 